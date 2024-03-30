If You’re In Your 30s, Here Are 35 Comfy But Elevated Pieces You Might Fall In Love With

1. A mismatched loungewear set that is truly SUCH a boon for anyone who wants to get that "effortlessly cool" look — these are designed to look beautiful together, but the two-tone, two-fabric look subtly signals that you are, in fact, the mastermind behind this perfect mismatch.
Promising review: "First of all, it is a really nice, well made outfit. Secondly, it fit perfectly and looks great. It is very comfortable and stylish. It is my second outfit from this company as I ordered it immediately after receiving the first one. They will be perfect for an upcoming travel." —gemgirl
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 13 color combos).
2. A pair of ridiculously comfortable pull-on Levi's jeans for anyone who wants a go-to basic that'll work with just about any T-shirt in your closet. These are so comfy and easy to put on that they'll will make you want to throw your regular jeans out the window.
Promising review: "These jeggings are great! They’re super cute, soft, and fit really well. I didn’t realize they were going to be 'waist cinching' or whatever (didn’t read the description as I just saw them on TikTok and ordered), so they are right and kind of difficult to get on, but once I got them on, they were snug and actually really comfortable! Probably going to order another pair!" —Amazon Customer
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Get it from Amazon for $28+ (available in sizes 2–28, three inseams, and 20 colors).
3. A tank dress (with POCKETS!!) comfy enough that you'll want to wear it to lounge around the house. This loose fit is perfect for both high-temp weather *and* when you can pair it with some cute denim on chillier days.
Promising review: "This dress is so simple and versatile...I bought four! I wear it around the house almost like a house dress or lounging wear, around town, over a bathing suit, and even to bed. It is really comfortable. I ordered a medium. A medium fits looser and natural, how I like, but I could probably fit into a small if I wanted a snugger fit, which might remedy the looser bust. I love it!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–4XL and in 37 styles).
4. An affordable, Lululemon-esque longline sports bra so comfy, supportive, and versatile that reviewers love it both for outdoor workouts, gym use, *and* errand running. This is designed be supportive without being too compressive, with lightweight fabric that keeps you breezy in the heat.
Promising review: "LOVE. It is super comfortable to wear and is great for supporting my chest when I go on a run. Doesn't collect sweat, very nice and cool material for hotter environments. I have it is so many colors because I love them so much. HIGHLY recommend!" —Cheyenne
Get it from Amazon for $18.39+ (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 21 colors).
5. A versatile slip dress for a comfortable, sleek staple you'll *never* regret buying, whether you're dressing it up with jewelry and heels or kicking back running weekend errands with an oversized sweater and sneaks.
Promising review: "Love this dress so much. It’s like wearing a satin nightgown but out in public. I pair a tank top over it and sneakers for a casual look. The material just hugs my curves with enough room to still move about." —Lewis Fam
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Get it from Amazon for $43.92+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and 25 colors).
6. A cropped halter top "Brami," aka a bra and camisole combined to make the ultimate comfy, chic hybrid top. Your bras have done enough for you lately. Let them take a nap and add this top to your outfit rotation instead.
Klassy Network is a woman-owned, Florida-based small business that specializes in inclusive workwear and loungewear.
Promising review: "I am in love with this brami halter top! I wear it almost daily. You can wear this to the gym, on lunch date, a walk with your dog, or running errands. Extremely comfortable and plenty of support. Will be purchasing more colors in this top!" —Crystal B.
Get it from Klassy Network for $29.99 (originally $39.99; available in sizes XXS–3XL and in three colors).
7. A floral wrap dress so dainty and fluttery that you will only have two questions when you put it on. One: How will you ever bear taking this comfy, adorable dress off? And two: Will you ever be able to stop skipping around town singing "I Feel Pretty"?
Psst — it also features pockets!!
Promising review: "This dress fits me amazingly; it’s adorable, and I will be wearing it to an upcoming wedding. Seriously so comfy as well, the material, the pockets, it’s breathable. Just love everything about this dress." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in sizes 14–26 and in 16 colors).
8. A delightfully vibrant pair of ~dreamlux~ leggings made with an oh-so-buttery soft material reviewers compare to Lululemon's Align ... but WAY cheaper. If you're looking for a reliably squatproof, comfy, compressive legging, look no further than these.
Promising review: "These are amazing quality!! I do love my pair of Lululemon leggings, but I notice that they stretch out and slide down throughout the day. These do not! They are so soft I almost feel like I am wearing nothing, but still feel very ‘athletic’ like they’re holding everything in. When I opened the package they looked like they were going to be too short at first, but they’re not, they are quite stretchy and comfortable. Highly recommend!!" —Kate
Get it from Amazon for $34 (available in sizes XXS–XXL, two inseams, and 16 colors).
9. A pair of super lightweight drawstring elastic shorts you will be SO happy you invested in when you need an elevated piece to toss on without thinking, like when you're walking the dog early in the a.m. or heading to a last-minute outdoor lunch with pals.
Promising review: "I own several colors of these shorts. Best shorts I own. Super comfortable. The pockets actually hold things. Perfect length. Stretchy waist, need I say more. I can dress it up a bit or stay super casual. So far all colors I have are true and fit great." —Rachelle Miller
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 27 styles).
10. A breezy button-up sleeveless blouse for an elevated update on your usual loose-fitting tanks that is every bit as versatile. Wear it loose with jeans for a casual look or tucked into a pretty skirt for a storybook vibe or tie it in the front for an "brb, on my way to the beach!" fit.
Promising review: "This is my new favorite tank top! I bought this in so many colors, but also four in just black. I love the fit. They are light, soft, and travel well. Easy to wash and take care of. I've brought them to Mexico, Europe, camping, and wear them to work regularly. They were perfect for the extreme heat waves we had in Mexico and Europe. They are the best!!" —Cassandra
Get it from Amazon for $22.95 (available in sizes S–XXL and 13 colors).
11. A deliciously soft tiered maxi dress with the kind of flow-y drape that will make you feel like you're fluttering above a happy cloud. This doesn't just feature the brand's iconic "Super Soft" Jersey knit fabric, but fully adjustable straps to get your perfect fit. (Plus ... POCKETS 👀.)
Promising review: "I love this dress. Last year I purchased it in black and another pink floral, this year I just bought the olive dress. It’s long, flowy, soft, and comfortable. It fits perfectly in all the right places. Will be buying more colors soon." —Kimx816x
Get it from Torrid for $47.94 (originally $79.90; available in sizes M–6X and
12. A pair of upscale palazzo pants to add some *PIZZAZZ* to your boring work outfits (no offense to tweed, houndstooth, and the rest of the neutral pattern workwear gang).
Promising review: "These are my favorite pants! They are comfy, cute, professional, fun, and they pair well with SO many things! I can basically wear them for any occasion! I've bought them in three colors, and I easily wear them all once (if not twice) a week!" —Liz
Get them from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes XS–2X, short sizes, and 32 colors and patterns).