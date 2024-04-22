32 Colorful Dresses Perfect For Wedding Guests

1. A retro-inspired swing dress so comfy you'll tell the DJ to start playing jukebox hits so you can swing dance in it all night long.
Check out BuzzFeed's full write-up on this dress for more deets!
Promising review: "I love this dress! I was very apprehensive about buying a dress online. I'm a jeans and T-shirts kinda girl, so I was anxious. This dress fit perfectly! I didn't have to do anything to it. It slipped right on! It was also very comfortable. I am not usually comfortable in dresses and I pull and adjust a lot. Not with this dress! The material is soft. There were no itchy spots. There was no pinching. It really is a great addition to my closet!" —anothertantrum
Get it from Amazon for $34.69+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and in 45 colors and prints).
2. A halter-neck sundress you can easily scale up or down depending on the ~~vibe~~ of the wedding you're attending (even if the vibe is just gonna be "free cake" by the end of the night).
Promising review: "Wore this to a wedding in June. The day was very humid and 85+, so this dress was perfect! Light enough to be cool, no slip or extra layers needed since it is completely solid/non-transparent, and lots of compliments!" —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 28 colors).
3. A satin cowl-neck midi dress that looks so chic and upscale that everyone will think you're lying when you tell them you scored it for 22 bucks. Bonus: reviewers say despite the structure, this is super easy to groove in!
Promising review: "Beautiful emerald green satin dress. It was a gorgeous and sophisticated choice for my friend’s wedding. Received many compliments." —Bee Browder
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 22 colors and patterns).
4. A ruffled floor-length gown so inherently ~romantic~ that it looks like it was pulled right out of a Taylor Swift music video — in other words, the absolute perfect wedding vibe.
Promising review: "LOVE this dress. Wore this to my sister’s wedding in the Dominican Republic. I received many compliments and I didn’t feel squished... it was perfect with heels, a little long without. I had room to dance. It felt airy, and I loved how it fit. Really happy with this one!" —Kathryn Tamondong
Get it from Amazon for $57.98+ (available in sizes 0–30 and in 31 colors).
5. A polished floral tea dress to add a subtle touch of Bridgerton to daytime weddings. Reviewers particularly love this dress because it's so versatile that even if you buy it for a special occasion, you can dress it down for a more casual look and get plenty of use out of it in the warmer months!
Promising review: "Love this dress! The trapeze cut is perfect for me. The style and material make the dress easy to dress up and down, making it perfect for many occasions." —LeeBeautyPro
Get it from Torrid for $60.13 (originally $85.90; available in sizes M–5X and four colors).
6. A cap sleeve linen dress so timeless that once you get it in one color, you'll be tempted to try it out in as many as you can afford. Time to make all your friends get married so you can have an excuse!!
Ellementree is an Etsy shop established in 2021 that specializes in handmade linen clothing.
Promising review: "This is a fantastic dress!! Perfect for dressy occasions and casual days. I’m excited to wear it at my sister’s wedding!" —Elizabeth Virnich
Get it from Ellementree on Etsy for $90 (originally $120; available in sizes XS–4XL and 30 colors).
7. A breathable chiffon pleated off-the-shoulder dress that'll make you wanna shake and shimmy just to show off all the breezy tiers. (Truly good luck to anyone who tries to get near you on the dance floor when the first ABBA song of the night comes on.)
A few reviewers warned to size down if you're in between sizes, since the dress has some stretch!
Promising review: "I was looking at an identical dress that was almost $90 for a wedding I was attending. I’m so glad I found this one instead! Color is true to pictures. The entire dress is stretchy, so size down if between sizes. The dress was lightweight and comfortable, and I got so many compliments and shocked responses when I said I got it from Amazon." —Lindsey C.
Get it from Amazon for $37.60+ (available in sizes S–XL and 22 colors).
8. A tie-neck cocktail dress to shake up a popular silhouette while still keeping it chic for the occasion. Boring wedding guest dresses are sooooo 2023.
Promising review: "This dress is adorable. I bought it to wear to a wedding and it was perfect. As as soon as I entered I received a compliment, as a matter of fact, all evening. 😌 The dress is well made and fits comfortably. It’s true to size and a great buy — I can’t wait to wear my black one, I'm very happy with this purchase." —Sabre
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in four colors).
9. An embroidered tulle dress that you are legally obligated to twirl in at LEAST once per hour, I don' t make the rules!! This structured, corseted top with its flowy skirt bottom is basically whimsy personified and should be treated as such.
Promising review: "This dress is well made and detailed. I went to a wedding and received so many compliments! My husband loved it too! I'm 5'2", and the length went to my ankles. Such a beautiful dress, thank you!" —April Stephens
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in sizes 0–28 Plus and in 13 colors).
10. A gorgeous bodycon halter dress so show-stopping and well-tailored to your human form that people will think you look like a million bucks (and that you must have spent that much, too).
Promising review: "I wore this to an *almost* black tie wedding. I say almost because it wasn’t presented as one, but you could tell it was a fancier wedding just from the venue. The dress was super comfy, great for dancing, and looked great! It gave good shape, was stretchy, not see-through, and a dress I would definitely wear again!" —Jess
Get it from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 12 colors).
11. A tried-and-true, timelessly cute fit and flare dress from Old Navy — not only are this year's prints adorable as ever, but this dress is so affordable that you won't be quietly shaking your fist at all your newly-engaged friends for destroying your fashion budget.
Promising review: "Beautiful dress! Fits perfect! Love the classic look and feel. Great for casual wear, or you can wear it to a special event, i.e., shower, date night, or wedding!" —Old Navy Customer
Get it from Old Navy for $32.99 (available in sizes XS–4X, in Tall and Petite sizes, and in 10 styles).
12. A tiered, airy baby doll dress you'll especially love if the main items on your wedding agenda are "dance, dance, and dance some more." This is perfectly lightweight and roomy so you can comfortably boogey all night.
Promising review: "I have been searching for a fun dress to wear to my sister's outside mountain wedding. And this dress is PERFECT!!! It is light weight, flowy, and FITS amazingly! I have often tried to figure out my body type, am I a pear or an apple? Finding a dress that works for my body type (whatever it may be classified as) is challenging. This dress fits in the bust area, and does not touch my belly or hips. I will be buying it in other colors! IT is pretty, sassy and fun!" —rjcantley
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 30 colors).
13. A bodycon maxi dress with built-in shapewear for anyone whose address is basically "The Dance Floor" this wedding season — the added layers are compressive but breathable, making them the ideal fit for anyone who wants to out-chic *and* out-dance the entire party.
Popilush is a small business that specializes in dresses with built-in shapewear.
Promising review: "I was skeptical about this at first and bought it based off of reviews. Don’t think about it. Just get it!!!! The built-in shapewear is awesome, and smooths your whole body and gives you great shape. Wore this dress to a friend's semi-formal wedding and got so many compliments. It’s a dress that you can dress up or dress down. It’s comfortable to wear and lightweight. I could dance, sit, eat, and go to the bathroom easily. Don’t hesitate, just get it." —laurenplp
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in sizes XS-4X and eight colors).