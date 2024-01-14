38 Products That Take “Clever” To The Next Level

1. A clever silicone "Broombi," designed to flex work than most of us have in a calendar year — it's an all-surface broom, squeegee, *and* pet hair remover, making it your one-stop shop for all your "fix this grimy floor IMMEDIATELY" needs.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this broom! It does everything it states and shows. Excellent on carpets and spilt messes on the floor. Love how I get more dust and dirt off the floors. Also love that it can be made longer with just a quick twist. Durable, stable, and the appearance is much better than a tattered brush at the bottom most brooms! Getting into the corners is so much easier, too. Excellent broom!" —Sandra Moyer
Get it from Amazon for $34.95 (available in two colors).
2. A rotating 2-in-1 colander and washing basket with a handle to make it *that* much easier to drain water without it being an entire two-act Broadway production of finagling things in the sink.
3. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger you'll honestly be mad you didn't know about before now?? It folds out from a small square into a rectangular charging pad with a spot for your iPhone, AirPods, *and* Apple Watch to charge all at the same time. Travelers and busy humans swear by it alike, because it saves soooo much space in their bags.
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my iPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers. I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in nine colors).
4. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are 10 times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I bought this a while back and love it! I usually use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91.
5. An undetectable mouse jiggler for folks working at home who need to stay "active" on Gchat, Teams, or Slack and sometimes want to dash out to use the bathroom or walk the dog without doing the whole "BRB, BACK IN A BIT!!" song and dance every time they dare to get up from their desk.
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in eight styles).
6. A set of magnetic fridge spice organizers to magically create storage space out of ~thin air~, and keep all your favorite spices and seasonings in convenient eye-level reach.
Promising review: "These work well and solve the problem of having to dig into a cabinet to find spices. These shelves are better than mounting a spice rack as the shelves have strong magnets that easily stick to a the side of a metal appliance as shown in the product description." —Michael
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $21.99 (available in five colors and in larger packs).
7. A ponytail beanie that respects that you worked *way* too hard perfecting your mane to squish it under a beanie. These are not only super warm, but suuuuper stretchy, making it easier to stick a pony through.
Promising review: "I have very big curly hair, so I could never find one of these that fit well — they just didn’t look right. I love this hat! It’s so easy to wear and it goes with everything. I just pull my big pony or bun through and it sits in the same spot the whole time!" —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in 64 colors and two and three packs).
8. A rechargeable magnetic phone charger/hand warmer set — like, honestly, I'm a little in love with how clever and CUTE this is? The two pieces magnetize together to warm your hands or separate to put one in each pocket, and you can *also* use those same two pieces to charge two phones at once. Basically a must-have for anyone going on couple adventures.
Check out a TikTok of the hand warmer/phone charger in action.
It has four warmth settings, so you can pick one that's perfect for the conditions, too!
I have been using these for two winters now, and once it hits November, I simply never leave the house without them. They heat up instantly, and unlike bulkier hand warmers, slide easily and subtly into any of my jacket pockets. They fit neatly in the palm of my hand, and the warmth radiates and genuinely makes a difference in regulating my entire body (I am a big, BIG baby about the cold). The heat settings are super easy to change, they recharge efficiently within an hour, and I always feel like a handy little wizard when I can pull them out in a pinch if a friend's phone is dying and they need some extra charge to keep it alive. I cannot recommend this enough!
Get it from Amazon for $31.99+ (clip the 20% off coupon on the product page for this price; available in seven colors).
9. A luggage drink caddy for anyone who considers the Starbucks mermaid a copilot — this sticks right into your wheeled luggage and has two roomy pockets for drinks, water bottles, your snacks, your phone, and whatever else was taking up room in your hands on the go.
Promising review: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, when it’s my turn to check my passport and ticket, the coffee cup fell to the ground and coffee sprinkled. It was a nightmare! This time I bought this cup holder, it did do me a favor! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —Philip
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in 31 colors).
10. A flat head mop and wringer set that is basically what happens with the viral EasyWring mop system and a Swiffer have a delightfully efficient baby. The flat style and 360-degree rotation of the mop allows for a deep clean on every corner of the floor, and the bucket has self-cleaning edges to trap dirt, hair, and grime. Bonus: the mop heads are fully machine washable!
Promising review: "LOVE this MOP!!!!!! I have been through so many mops in the past five years and this one beats them all! Very compact, easy to use, easy to carry, and my favorite part cost effective! It comes with washable/replaceable heads that trap and clean to a T! I was not expecting this to be a 5-star but it is. I would recommend this to any one that has steps, kids, pets, its a game changer." —erica707
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (clip the 20% off coupon on the product page for this price).
11. A set of ingenious double shower curtain hooks to make putting on the shower curtain and the liner so! darn! easy!! that you'll never go back to those silly rings that pop off annoy the heck out of you again.
Promising review: "I hate changing out the liner on my shower because it meant I had to remove the curtain too. Not any more! I saw this set of hooks in a TikTok review. Now I can swap out the liner with ease. The hooks also slide on the curtain rod very easily, no tugging." —Christina
Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $6.99 (available in 10 colors).
12. And a clear pocketed shower curtain liner that says, "No shower shelves? No problem!" If you don't have any desire to install new ones yourself, this handy liner will hold all your bottles and supplies for you, easy peasy.
Promising review: "We are apartment living, so no one in the household could take a shower without crash/boom as you're knocking something down sitting on a shelf or the bathtub rim. This is a game changer. There are so many pockets with so much room in each I actually have space left over. My husband's back scrubber, my shampoo and haircare, my daughter's bubble baths, bath floofies, all fit with room to spare. And the pockets are all a nice height so I'm not crouching to find anything." —goodnite.graci
Get it from Amazon for $20.14+ (available in clear and gray).
13. A set of reusable Gripstic bag sealers, which are sticks that clamp over open snack bags to make sure they're genuinely sealed and airtight. (We cannot risk letting our beloved Cheez-Its get stale!!) These also save a lot of space compared to regular chip clips, and are safer considering there isn't a spring that could either wear out or break on you in the middle of sealing something 😬.
Gripstic is a small business that specializes in reusable chip clips.
Promising review: "I'm a stickler about stale chips and have always used those little snapping clips. I thought they worked pretty well, but they really don't compared to Gripsticks. The snack that proved this the most was Pirate's Booty. If these are exposed to air for more than three minutes, they turn into styrofoam peanuts. I promise they're just as fresh as when you first open them with Gripsticks. They're going to be my go-to chip clips moving forward." —Rachel Campbell
Get a set of 24 from Amazon for $23.95 (available in four sets).
14. A slim organizer tray for your cutlery to save you so much drawer space that you'll feel like you just opened an extra pocket in the time-space-fork continuum. No more jamming the messy drawer shut and praying it stays that way, y'all!
Here's what BuzzFeeder Chelsea Stuart has to say about it: "I'm a little embarrassed about how often I think about it. For the first week we owned it, my boyfriend and I both commented daily on what a smart design it is, how much room it freed up in our drawer, and how we wished we knew about it sooner. If you — like me — are at that stage in your late 20s where practical, problem-solving products put a ridiculously wide smile on your face, I'm sure you'll love it."
Promising review: "New way to organize your silverware that has a sleek design. TikTok made me buy this! It’s a perfect design to not have as much clutter in your drawer. Great for ADHD people to see exactly what silverware is in which slot with the tiny pictures indicating a knife a spoon a fork!" —Haley Lutz
Get it from Amazon for $11.98.
15. A self-cleaning broom and dust pan set designed with pet owners in mind — the bristle cleaner installed in the dust pan makes it *super* easy to dislodge pet hair into the dust pan so you're not sweeping the floor with it all jammed up in there.
Promising review: "Excellent, sturdy broom which sweeps nicely. The unit stays standing up without a lot of effort; it just has to be balanced properly. I like the little thingies on the dustpan that clean off the broom. Also, when sweeping into it, you don't have to hold the dustpan, plus it is easy to empty because dustpan doesn't flop around. I feel somewhat silly saying it, but it is a pleasure to sweep. I'm going to buy a few as gifts to some friends because I like it so much." —DonnaMarie13
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in three colors).
16. "Springer," a leakproof travel pet water bottle with a lid designed to pop into a convenient little bowl for your furry friend to take a sip from. Psst — this was also one of Oprah's Favorite Things for 2023!!
Springer is a small business that specializes in pet and travel products.
Promising review: "Amazing product! Holds plenty of ice cold water for my Great Dane and Dachshund. Quality is great, size is perfect. It never leaks even when it’s on its side or tilted. Perfect for on the go pups!" —Zon Reviewer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three sizes and four colors).
17. A delightful little tool called the Bug Bite Thing that suctions on all kinds of bug bites to reduce swelling, itchiness, and redness.
Bug Bite Thing is a family-owned small business established in 2017 that specializes in bug bite relief products.
This works on mosquitoes, bees, wasps, biting flies, sea lice, and more (although TBH, if this list of bugs gets any longer I may just stay indoors forever!!).
Promising review: "I bought this because I saw it on TikTok, and have been having issues with mosquito bites. Used it a few time to relieve itchiness and I am convinced it works! Have been recommending it to my family and friends. Read the directions and follow them carefully. Don't use this on your face or neck, or other sensitive areas. Don't do a lot of suction, just a little bit. And do it a few times if needed. Great invention!" —Joe
Get it from Amazon for $9.85 (also available in packs of two and three).
18. A "Bagnet," aka a magnet for your bag so strong that if you listen very quietly you can hear it saying, "Do you even lift, bro??" This adorable keychain can magnetize to a car headrest, metal table leg, grocery store cart, or metal bathroom door to hold up to 8 pounds, so your favorite bags never have to touch the dirty floor.
Bagnet is a woman-owned small business that specializes in magnetic bag holders and handbags.
Check out a TikTok of the Bagnet in action.
Promising review: "This is the best bag holder ever! I was completely blown away, the magnet is SO strong. Works in so many places, in restrooms (try the hinges if the door isn't metal), at restaurants (on tables, chairs, even under the table), at the gym to hold my water bottle and keys so they don't end up on the floor. But my absolute favorite place to use it is on my car! I can attach it to the side of my car while I unlock it without having my hands full and leaving me vulnerable. My only regret is that I didn't know about it sooner. I am going to get one for everyone in my life for Christmas. Any person who carries a bag should have one (or two). Seriously, it's life changing." —robert rodriguez
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 17 styles).