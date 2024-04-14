These 28 TikTok Products Are The Cleverest Ones Of 2024 So Far

1. A set of the brand spanking new lightweight wireless "floating" open-air earbuds designed to settle just over your ear instead of inside it — basically all the convenience and privacy of AirPods, without the discomfort of physically putting them in your ears and worry that they'll fall out. It picks up calls just as well as any other pair, and is designed so the sound isn't audible to anyone else — all the promises the new Bose open-air version has, but without the $299 price tag. 😬
Reviewers who run or sweat a lot during workouts especially swear by these, because the flexible ear loops lock them in place!
Check out a TikTok of the open air ear buds in action.
Promising review: "Amazing sound quality! I have owned many headphones and none have been as good as these. There's always the problem with the in-ear ones that they tend to fall off, and the over-ear-ones are just too bulky or hurt to wear for long periods of time. And most importantly being able to wear them not only for audio but for calls too and have a good microphone. These headphones cover all of the above and more. They are lightweight, they don't bother my ears in any way, they don't fall off, they have a good mic, and no sound leaking at all!!!! Best purchase I've done! Now I'm tempted to try other headphones from Tozo." —Cliente de Kindle
Get it from Amazon for $45.99 (clip the $10 off coupon on the product page for this price; available in four colors).
2. A strap-in airplane headrest/eyemask that essentially locks your head in place so you won't bob midflight (or mid-car ride!) and wake yourself up. All that airplane turbulence is so mad you're about to steal its thunder with this gizmo.
Checkout a TikTok of the airplane head rest in action.
Promising review: "This is exactly what I needed for when I travel. I hate that I constantly fall forward or to the side when I fall asleep. This makes it so much easier, and I can still wear my earbuds and be in another world and sleep comfortably. Great idea!" —Miss Erini
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in three colors).
3. A set of delightfully ~~tingly~~ self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint perfect for anyone whose recent step count is "too many." Nothing like a lil' self-care on those aching feet to lift your spirits!
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks in action.
I'm a long-ish distance runner, and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and, after a few minutes, feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!
Promising review: "Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation and they definitely felt good on our feet!" —KS2018
Get a set of three pairs from Amazon for $17.97.
4. A wineglass-washing dishwasher attachment that keeps your glassware nice and secure so you can continue to have your "pretending I'm Olivia Pope while holding a glass of wine and yelling at the president" Friday nights with your favorite glasses safe and squeaky clean.
Wine Wash Co. is a woman-owned small business that specializes in dishwasher attachments.
Check out a TikTok of the wine wash attachments in action.
Promising review: "Had a hard time finding wine glass holders for my dishwasher. My previous dishwasher had built-in holders but my current dishwasher does not. I got tired of having wine glasses break during dish washing cycles. These holders are sturdy and fit the bill for standard glasses. They can fold up when not in use. I would not use them for expensive Waterford crystal wineglasses but they are perfect for everyday glasses. A must-have for wine drinkers!" —Alicia
Get a set of four from Amazon for $15.
5. A "Magic Tap" automatic drink dispenser as the ultimate parent hack — this battery-operated, spillproof system easily slides into jugs of water, milk, and juice in your fridge to make it easy for kids to serve themselves. Essentially it means a whole lot more independence for the kiddos, and a WHOLE lot more convenience for you.
Check out a TikTok of the drink dispenser in action.
Promising review: "Super happy with this purchase. Our two little ones (five and three years old) can now easily fill their own drinks. We also purchased a dual cereal dispenser from Amazon so now the kids can get their own breakfast cereal with milk!" —April M. Ramos
Get it from Amazon for $17.49 (available in four colors and in multipacks).
6. A lightweight hybrid backpack, cooler, *and* chair that is doing so much that it's practically eclipsing all your other warm-weather gear. This foldable, insulated gizmo holds food and supplies for everything from long soccer games to hikes to camping, and easily converts into a seat that can hold up to 400 pounds.
Reviewers especially love that it comes in so many colors so family members can each have their own!
Check out a TikTok of the backpack chair in action.
Promising review: "Super recommended! We have only used it a few times, but it has saved my poor legs and our arms from carrying stuff at events. Super lightweight, comfortable to wear, and lots of space. I am a bigger girl and it hold me just fine sitting on it." —Purehoney
Get it from Amazon for $24.98 (available in 11 colors).
7. A retractable car charger so you can charge several devices at any time without having to untangle a veritable jungle of wires. This features a retractable iPhone and Type C charging cable, in addition to two extra charging ports, so it is basically the home base for all your travel tech needs.
Check out a TikTok of the car charger in action.
Promising review: "Didn't realize I had so many cables in my car until I put this in. Now I just keep a few wrapped up in the glove box that fit older connections. Great that the cables retract out of the way. Only complaint could be that it is rather large, but it is to be expected with four connections. Little car voltage display is nice to have as well (everyone should have one of these, by the voltage amount it shows if your alternator is working)." —Jaxmoto
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (also available in a version that *ONLY* has two Apple retractable chargers!).
8. A spinning pill dispenser to make taking your meds feel like a game show or a trip to the carnival — sometimes you have to ~romanticize your life~ to remember the essentials in your daily routine!! You can even attach this to a wall or the fridge if you're feeling it.
Check out a TikTok of the pill dispenser in action.
Promising review: "So I am horrible about remembering if I took my pills. And I HATE digging into the old pill boxes or doing the tip over. I don't know what it is, but i have always disliked it. I hung this on my wall right by the kitchen so I pass it like 5,000 times a day and I can't not see it. It is so fun pushing the little orange button to watch the meds fall out. I mean it kind of feels like a really weird game of Wheel of Fortune, but I like it." —Grofica
Get it from Amazon for $35.99.
9. An oh-so-sweet hummingbird lamp with three brightness levels and a touch sensor that reviewers love using as a reading light, a wind-down light, or a nursery light. Bonus: it also functions as an aroma diffuser if you add 3–4 drops of essential oil to the top of its head.
Check out a TikTok of the bird night-light in action.
Promising review: "I literally have no idea why I bought this. It was a suggested item and looked interesting so I was like 'lol okay.' I can’t believe how much I like it LOL. It looks and feels much nicer than you’d think and the battery lasts forever. It has three shades of light and it’s extremely bright." —K
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
10. A Frostbuddy, aka the answer to any slow iced coffee drinker's prayers — you can simply pop your bevvy into this, and it will keep it so cold that the ice won't melt and dilute your beloved cold brew. It's designed to fit small, medium, and large sizes in most major coffee chains, including Starbucks, Dunkin’, and McDonald’s, so it's worth the investment!
Frost Buddy is a small business that specializes in universal thermal-controlling drinkware.
Check out a TikTok of the Frostbuddy in action.
It comes with a lid, so you can also use it as a regular thermos to keep drinks icy cold and super hot! TBH, you can even pop a hot coffee cup into this to keep it warm, so the Frostbuddy is technically also a Hotbuddy.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this! I use this all the time for my coffee from Starbucks, and it is amazing! I'll get iced coffee at 9 a.m. and still have ice in it at 7 p.m. I have many Frost Buddy products now, and their entire line is phenomenal. This is definitely a must-have item for coffee or tea drinkers. I love that it also comes with a leakproof lid, so you can put your own drink in there, too. Overall, awesome product!" —EHW
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in 15 styles).