29 Cleaning Products Parents Of Toddlers Swear By

1. An EasyWring microfiber spin mop, aka the MVP of CleanTok. This mop is machine washable and has an automatic wringer so there are no hands involved, is designed to reach into deep corners for a thorough clean, and is made with a fabric so effective that — gasp — you don't even need chemical cleaners. You can just get the dirt and grime up with water.
Promising review: "I am completely in love with this mop. I have four dogs in the house and two toddlers. I have no problem and hate with pulling this mop and bucket out to mop. I can throw the mop head in the wash or be lazy and buy a new one. It easy to use and to clean for storage. The bucket is made to be easy to clean out and dry which is a HUGE bonus." —tim
2. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which tackles so many darn things that it'll be the BFF of every toddler parent. Need to paint over a marker stain on the wall? Get it off with The Pink Stuff. Need to get caked-over food grime off a car seat or a high chair? Put The Pink Stuff to the test. About to hire cleaners to tackle all the dirt and mud stains tracked into the house? 1-800-The-Pink-Stuff, baby!!
Promising review: "Um, if you have a toddler at home, you need this! My toddler has recently had a bout of drawing on everything with crayons, markers, sharpies, pencils… you name it. Well, found a little masterpiece on our tile and grout, then remembered I bought this stuff, so figured I would try it out. Holy crap! I was shocked! The pencil which I would normally scrub off with a Magic Eraser (and I mean, SCRUB), wiped right off with this stuff! Same with the crayon on the tile, which couldn’t be scrubbed off normally. Now, while I continue to teach my lovely toddler NOT to draw on walls, I will at least have peace of mind that it can be removed easily and he can go about trying to destroy something else, because it won’t be my walls or tile/grout now!" —Gretchen
3. *Plus* The Pink Stuff's Miracle Multipurpose Cleaner Spray, another Pink Stuff product that lives up to the hype — this version is especially handy for large surface areas like counters, walls, bathtubs, and floors, so you can go ham with the spray and lift it all up in one go.
4. A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner with a *MAJOR* fan following of parents and pet owners — this compact, super portable powerhouse uses warm water and a special formula to make stains from grass, mud, pet accidents, food, and all your other home-related shenanigans look like they never even happened.
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula, which is also available on Amazon for $12.99!
Promising review: "So worth the money when you have kids. Instead of replacing area rugs because of stains or messes, you can spot clean them — and I mean this really cleaned it. I have accent rugs in my kitchen and it got out berry stains from my toddler. Very happy with it." —Jessica
5. A portable car vacuum so the next time you explore the great outdoors or enjoy a particularly messy snack you don't have to coexist with the evidence until the next time you do a deep car clean. With this easy-peasy gadget, you can scoop it all up and leave your interiors looking brand spanking new.
Promising review: "I have a Tahoe and my 2-year-old toddler makes big messes so I was looking for something that would really get the job done, and this vacuum does NOT disappoint! I love it so much, and it’s got different attachments which is great. Very happy with it. I always had a problem with vacuums not sealing well and all the stuff goes flying everywhere, but this one has NO issue with that whatsoever. It’s great. If you're second guessing, just do it!!!" —Katelyn
6. A set of protective refrigerator door handles that make cleanup a breeze — instead of going to clown town on sticky, germy fingerprints and other drips and residue that end up on stainless steel, you can install these and wash them in the laundry. People also use them for ovens and microwaves!
Psst — these use Velcro to get a perfect fit on every handle!
Promising review: "These are great for keeping finger marks off my refrigerator handles and the color blends well with the stainless steel door. They are easy to put on and take off so I can spot clean them if needed. They would be wonderful for a household with young kids and sticky fingers." —Amazon Customer
7. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner busy parents can quite literally "set and forget" to maintain its cleanliness over time — once you apply it after a shower, you just have to wait 8 to 12 hours and it'll quietly tackle the soap scum, grime, oils, mold, and mildew stains without any elbow grease from you.
Promising review: "I was skeptical but with two toddlers my showers hadn’t been cleaned as well or often as I would like them to be. Since we needed deep cleaning I used it daily for about a week. You spray it on after a shower then rinse it off before the next. Use hot water to rinse and it takes off soap scum and mildew better than my cordless drill sponges with comet and it’s way less work! I wouldn’t say the smell is good but it also isn’t an overwhelming chemical smell that makes you feel like you shouldn’t be breathing it. Now we’re in maintenance use of once a week and I’ll never go back!" —bebeslo
8. An MVPworthy urine stain-removing spray that yes, is designed for pets, but is also a BOON for parents handling potty-training toddlers. This instantly tackles both old and new stains *plus* the smell, making that dash to the toilet a much less ~high stakes~ activity.
Rocco & Roxie Supply Company is a family-owned small business established in 2013 that specializes in pet odor eliminators, pet toys, pet snacks, and pet accessories.
Promising review: "Not only is this great for pet stains, it’s also great for toddlers who are working on being potty trained. Took the urine smell right out and was very easy to use. The product itself smells amazing. Worth it!" —emgil93
9. A set of stainless steel cleaner and polish wipes to give all your impossible-to-clean kitchen appliances that brand-new, streak-free kind of gleam, from the fridge to the stove to the dishwasher.
10. A bottle of Folex Instant Carpet Stain Remover, a water-based cleaning spray that will rescue your carpets from juuuuust about any peril you put them in, whether it's ink, grease, dirt, pet stains, food, coffee, blood, or even *old* stains you've long given up on.
Check out this TikTok of the Folex Carpet Spot Remover to see it in action!
Promising review: “You cannot beat this stuff. I use it to clean up everything from sick dog messes, toddler messes, baby blow outs, and even red lipstick off of a white blanket! I’ve never had it stain/leave marks on any of my surfaces from a white onesie to my micro-fiber couch (got dog poop off the light gray couch like a champ, sorry for the gross image) with no staining or residue left behind. We’ve bought probably six to nine bottles of this stuff, just to help clarify how much we love it." —Max
11. A set of heavy-duty wipes that are most definitely not here to play — they're basically the paper towel version of The Rock, and can lift up stains on anything from grease to permanent marker to nail polish. Bonus: they're tough on stains, but the aloe vera in them makes them super gentle on skin!
Promising review: "These are my new favorite cleaning wipes. They are thick and large, clean great on practically any surface. And best of all, they leave a wonderful fresh clean scent! I use these for everything, I have two toddler boys, so surfaces are always sticky. These wipes take off the sticky so easily. I wipe our dining room table, countertops, window sills, and even my fridge dry erase calendar. No more Clorox wipes for this house!" —Katie Klenz
12. A set of washing machine-cleaning tablets, because toddler + outdoors = a LOT, a lot of laundry. Thankfully this will do the trick to cancel out any weird mold and mildew smells in one cycle (phewph!).
Promising review: "I absolutely love Affresh tabs. I have a front-load washing machine and these tablets keep things fresh and clean. I keep the door closed between washing cycles, and after a few weeks or so, there is a tendency to get a mildew smell and mold buildup on and near the rubber seals. I also have a toddler and do A LOT of laundry. I try to keep the door open and the rubber seals dry after each use, but that's nearly impossible with a three-year-old closing the door whenever he sees that it's open! These tablets have been so helpful in keeping my washing machine clean!" —Dan G.
13. A set of four biodegradable, machine-washable Swedish dishcloths ideal for toddler messes — they're super absorbent and designed with a blend of cotton and cellulose for easier scrubbing, and soft enough that parents use them to clean kids' faces and hands. Also?? Each one of these can replace over a DOZEN paper towel rolls. The Brawny paper towel man is shaking.
Skoy Enterprises is a woman-owned, California-based small business established in 2007 that specializes in unique kitchen items.
Promising review: "These have saved us so much money when we consider how many paper towel rolls we have saved from all the messy faces and tables our toddlers leave behind. Highly recommended for any parents out there! Easy to clean and sanitize too!" —Mike A
14. A spray-on interior cleaner and protectant to not only restore your car to its former glory, but also protect it against fading from UV rays. It's like soap *and* sunscreen for your car at the same time!!
Promising review: "Excellent product. Smells so good and works on door panels dash and center console. Even removed crayon off the rear door with ease. A challenge my four-year-old daughter decided to put this product against. Hands down great choice will stock up here." —Bryan B.
15. Plus an all-purpose car upholstery cleaner so you can go ham on the interior of your car and lift up all the stains in one deeply satisfying go.
Promising review: "This works so well!! I have a toddler who loves to dump her cups out on to my back seat and this product has done such a great job getting up 2+ years of stains. I used a scrub brush and let it soak for a few minutes before I began scrubbing. I’m ordering more to go over it again. This has REALLY revived my car and I don’t need to feel so embarrassed anymore. On another note, the scent is gentle and smells pretty good." —James G.
16. A bottle of wood polish to instantly make your scuffed-up doors, hardwood floors, and furniture look so spanking new that you'll wonder if it's not actually wood polish but a time machine. Take THAT, rowdy toddlers!!
Promising review: "I rarely believe in 'miracle' products. But I am truly impressed with this stuff! I have a 10-year-old table and chairs that has almost survived toddler boys — it's taken a beating. The finish, especially where they sit and I wipe constantly (because: kids), is just sad and dull. I've tried a number of cleaners and polishers and most make it look good for a little bit, but went back to dull as soon as it dried. This stuff really put a shine on the surface and wasn't greasy at all! This is something I'm going to keep on hand and try to use periodically to really keep my furniture looking nice." —Megs814
