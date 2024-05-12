37 Cheap Versions Of Expensive Products You’ll Want For Summer

The color adaptive formula is designed so one of two shades will work on any skin tone.

Promising review: "Girlies with dark under-eyes, probs like myself, need to have a brightener! I used to spend $40 on Becca. This one is better in my opinion!! It’s very pigmented and covers blue hue in the corners of my eyes. It can be worn alone, but I prefer it under my concealer. It blends incredibly well. Very creamy and easy to apply. It will probably last me six months. A little dab goes a long way. It’s extremely buildable, too. I am just so in love. I’m a sucker for saving money, and this purchase just saved me over $30. I will recommend it to all my friends and family. Just BUY it!" —Caitlin Newcomb

Get it from Amazon for $4.80 (available in two shades).

