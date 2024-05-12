37 Cheap Versions Of Expensive Products You’ll Want For Summer

1. An easy-to-apply one-hour (!!) self-tanner so much cheaper and more effective than its competitors that your medicine cabinet will laugh at the old versions you used. This vegan blend is easy for beginners to use without streaking or uneven patches, and although the tan is instant, the fade is nice and gradual.
Promising review: “If you use St. Tropez tan products or any fake tanner, do yourself a favor and try this. This stuff is AWESOME. Dries quickly, lasts longer, does NOT make your skin stinky, applies evenly, and you get a fair amount of product!! Other tanners I’ve used become VERY noticeable when they start fading. Gross hand lines, patchy white spots, etc., but not this stuff. The best one-hour tan I have ever used!” —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.97 (available in 16 styles).
2. Catrice "Instant Awake" Under Eye Brightener, which became the internet's holy grail for concealing and brightening dark circles under your eyes so fast that everyone's old concealers are doing double takes. This lightweight, color-adapting formula is designed for truly ~invisible~ coverage that makes a drastic difference — one that a lot of reviewers compare to the $33 Becca version.
The color adaptive formula is designed so one of two shades will work on any skin tone.
Promising review: "Girlies with dark under-eyes, probs like myself, need to have a brightener! I used to spend $40 on Becca. This one is better in my opinion!! It’s very pigmented and covers blue hue in the corners of my eyes. It can be worn alone, but I prefer it under my concealer. It blends incredibly well. Very creamy and easy to apply. It will probably last me six months. A little dab goes a long way. It’s extremely buildable, too. I am just so in love. I’m a sucker for saving money, and this purchase just saved me over $30. I will recommend it to all my friends and family. Just BUY it!" —Caitlin Newcomb
Get it from Amazon for $4.80 (available in two shades).
3. A three-pack of vintage-inspired polarized sunglasses for anyone who needs to stock up on a few "these look like Ray Bans, but I won't cry into my Baja Blast if I accidentally leave them in the Taco Bell parking lot" pairs this year. These are especially handy because you can match the subtle prints to whatever 'fit you're wearing!
Promising review: "I’ve been buying these for years. They replaced my Ray-Bans that look identical! Fit great and with the price point I don’t have to worry too much with my kids and being on the go!" —Jessica M
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $19.99 (clip the $2 off coupon on the porudct page for this price; available in seven sets, as well as two-packs and individual pairs).
4. A cute lil' insect catcher you can set in a plant or near your fruit bowl or compost to deal with any unwanted fluttering guests. These odorless sticky traps are designed to work indoors and outdoors and will stop fruit flies, gnats, mosquitoes, and more — without the high price tag of the electronic or liquid versions.
Reviewers note that these work best if you put them somewhere the flies are already attracted to — these will definitely trap them, but they won't attract them on their own.
Promising review: "I had a HUGE fruit fly issue after I found a rotting lemon that had called behind a bread box. I paid $20+ for the liquid fly traps, but nothing worked. I ordered these sticky fly traps, and within two days, the sticky traps caught 50+ fruit flies, and I don’t have any more fruit flies. These were the least expensive options I tried and worked the best. I HIGHLY recommend!!!" —Lisa
Get a pack of 18 from Amazon for $6.99 (available in 12 styles and packs).
5. A cult-fave supportive seamless compressive bodysuit reviewers swear is a cheap alternative to Skims and makes for such a perfect summer staple that people are already stocking UP on Amazon. Not only does this come in a bunch of neutral and fun colors, but it tucks easily into pants and skirts alike, so you can move and groove without worrying about your top moving somewhere it shouldn't.
Shaperx is a small business that specializes in supportive, compressive bodysuits in a variety of styles.
Promising review: "Honey! This shaper will have you looking smooth and tight! Wore this beneath my outfit for a wedding and it was great. Comfy to wear all evening and the snaps stayed closed even while sitting. Would purchase again! I liked the fact that this shaper didn’t compress the 'girls,' but did its job everywhere it was supposed to!" —Chris Young-Greer
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in women's sizes XXS–5XL and 13 styles, including shorts and thong style).
6. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because TBH, we've all wasted too many years and too much money looking for the ~holy grail~ mascara. This one is less than $5, gives you instant length, and is DELIGHTFULLY sweatproof — reviewers call it out as an excellent comparison for Too Faced's "Better Than Sex" and Benefit's "They're Real."
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time.
Promising review: "AWESOME. I’ve always bought overpriced mascara. I’m very picky and hesitant, but I saw some reviews saying how awesome this was. I’ll never go back to 'Better Than Sex' mascara because that’s what I always use, and I compare it to that. This is the best mascara!! I’ll never go back." —patrick hauk
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
7. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Moisturizing Face SPF 60 Serum, which finally answers the question of, "What if a high-quality priming moisturizer could also punch the UV right out of the sun??" This lightweight, nongreasy, no-white-cast formula is here to solve all your warm weather beauty woes once and for all by playing nice under your makeup *and* protecting you from the sun's rays.
Promising review: "I have been searching for a sunscreen like this for a long time. I really dislike putting anything heavy on my face and prefer a gel-like consistency. I am a big fan of the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid serum and the texture of this sunscreen feels pretty close to that. I have tried much more expensive 'serum' sunscreens and find this one my favorite and for a much better price point." —JHoch
Get it from Amazon for $13.85.
8. A set of popular, ridiculously affordable wickaway sweatbands for a quick fix to stop the sweat from stinging your eyes (or worse, from leaking sunscreen into your eyes).
Promising review: "Super happy with this purchase! The price of 10 headbands is about the same as I have paid for one name-brand headband, so I was expecting sub-standard quality. But they are really great. I've worn them and washed them, and they are holding up well. They stay in place when I am working out hard or running. They are great at absorbing sweat, too. They probably stay in place a little better than the expensive headbands I have. The colors/designs are super nice, too. One of the best purchases I have made in some time!" —Terri D
Get a set of ten from Amazon for $13.88.
9. Eos' Shea Butter Vanilla Cashmere body lotion, which TikTok is going *feral* over both because of the lightweight, long-lasting moisture, and the soothing, delicious smell that reviewers compare to more expensive brands like Philosophy and Bath & Body Works.
Promising review: "Heaven sent for your skin; heavenly scent to enjoy. This feels absolutely amazing going on. Gets absorbed quickly, for a lotion rich with oil. Doesn't leave a greasy feeling, as long as you give it a minute or two to fully absorb. The scent is, for me anyway, like aromatherapy. It smells like an iced sugar cookie, and is a great base layer for fragrance. Very relaxing." —Dragonheart Jo
"I love everything about this lotion! I had been using a body butter that was ten times as expensive, but I was looking for a cheaper alternative and I am SO glad I found this! I immediately ordered three more bottles." —Samantha
Get it from Amazon for $8.98.
10. An affordable, Lululemon-esque longline sports bra so comfy, supportive, and versatile that reviewers love it both for outdoor workouts, gym use, *and* errand running. This is designed be supportive without being too compressive, with lightweight fabric that keeps you breezy in the heat.
Promising review: "LOVE. It is super comfortable to wear and is great for supporting my chest when I go on a run. Doesn't collect sweat. Very nice and cool material for hotter environments. I have it in so many colors because I love them so much. HIGHLY recommend!" —Cheyenne
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 21 colors).