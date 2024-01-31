38 Cheap Products To Buy If You Like Hoarding Trinkets Like A Little Raccoon

1. A pair of waterfall-style bow earrings for a look both so understated and dramatic that you'll have *everyone* on their toes when you flutter into a room.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these earrings!! Ordered them for a party and got SO many compliments on them. The quality is great and they look so much more expensive than they were!!" —Charlotte Dunbar
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in six styles).
2. A vintage-inspired split chain choker with a modern Regina George–esque twist, making it half gold chain, half mismatched pearls. Minimalism WHOMST?
Promising review: "This necklace is absolutely gorgeous!! Purchased to wear for work and I got so many compliments. Feels like durable, great quality material. So glad I decided to buy!" —Victoria H.
Get it from Amazon for $24.95+ (available in gold and silver).
3. A rainbow prism suncatcher you can easily hang indoors or out to refract sunlight and make a bunch of teensy little rainbows all over the place, adding a subtle touch of magic in your space. 🌈
4. Kitsch's iconic claw clip, well-known for its delicate style and strong, sturdy clamp suitable for all hair types. Yes, it's more expensive than the cheaper sets you can get out there, but this is actually built to last and has specially rounded teeth to prevent hair damage.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review: "Love that you can dress this up or down! It is my go-to accessory for working in preschool to put my hair up quickly. It is elegant and classic. It is amazingly durable even in getting thrown in the bottom of my heavy work bag! I am amazed by this clip. I have coarse medium thick hair and it is the perfect size." —Niki
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
5. A chic handmade wooden hair fork to subtly trick everyone into thinking you just hopped off an international flight from Paris.
Something Minty is a California-based Etsy shop established in 2021 that specializes in unique designed hair clip claws, barrettes, and earrings.
Promising review: "Really love this, super nice and smooth with a pretty way of curving. Love the simple wood look and looks good quality and goes with everything. Many ways to put your hair up with it. I like how long it is because I have very long hair." —batsheva goldfein
Get it from Something Minty on Etsy for $9.49+ (available in four styles and two sizes).
6. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for anyone whose little cottagecore heart wants a cozy solution to stumbling to the bathroom in the middle of the night in the dark.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute, and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
7. A stackable oval gem ring so gorgeous and well-made that reviewers use it as a temporary wedding ring when they're traveling. Psst — people love stacking it with other high quality Pavoi rings!
TBH, I bought this ring after seeing it blow up on TikTok, and I love it. I wear it every single day, and I've gotten SO many compliments on it — friends are always stunned when I tell them how cheap it is! I've been wearing it for months now without any wear and tear that a quick cleaning won't fix. Pictures don't do it justice; it really does ✨gleam✨ like real jewels. (Bonus: I use this as a fake wedding ring when I travel to encourage humans to leave me alone, lolololol.)
Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in three plates and sizes 5–10).
8. A sweet-as-pie vintage-style jewelry catch-all complete with little bow details, so you can lean ALL the way into your coquette era 🎀.
Reviewers say to pay attention to the measurements, because it's smaller than they assumed!
Promising review: "Charming and elegant. This looks so expensive. I gave it to my mother for her birthday and she was quite impressed. She uses it as a place to put her rings when she is doing things in the kitchen. It’s the perfect size she was very impressed and I didn’t want to tell her how inexpensive it was, but isn’t that what you want in a gift? A big bang for your buck?" —NMW
Get it from Amazon for $10.99 (available in three styles).
9. A dainty bird-shaped lemon juicer you can use to squeeze lemons, limes, or oranges into your morning tea, salads, or hot water. Turns out the early bird gets the worm *and* the delightfully aesthetic juice.
Promising review: "This little utensil is adorable, and quite practical. When I saw it on TikTok I knew I had to have one. You simply put a slice of lemon in and pour out the juice. It looks so pretty sitting on the table and comes in very handy." —Dian Marchese
Get it from Amazon for $4.98.
10. A beautiful metal rose bookmark for anyone who likes to channel Belle geeking out in an enormous library whenever they open a book.
Promising review: "It’s so cute and very well made. I use it as a 'centerpiece' to film my book reviews!" —Mandy C Fernandez
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in three colors).
11. An eye-catching moon phase garland that'll give some balance to the space above your bed (and inspire you to get up in the morning by ~reaching for the moon~).
Promising review: "I'm an incoming freshman this fall and I bought this to add some personality to my dorm. It has beyond exceeded my expectations! I placed it directly on top of my dorm bed as shown in the display photos and am so pleased with how it looks. It fits perfectly with the gray/white color scheme I was going for and have received numerous compliments from both my friends and RAs when they've visited. I cannot stress enough how much of an 'aesthetic feel' it adds to my dorm." —jhsgf
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in four styles).
12. A simple tennis bracelet to add a touch of sophistication to any outfit without the "!!!!!" of the price of name-brand versions like Swarovski.
Promising review: "Soooo pretty. It’s 100% [similar to] Swarovski for so cheap. Looks exactly like the photo and I wear it every day." —Trysten Walters
Get it from Amazon for $17.95 (available in five styles and three sizes).