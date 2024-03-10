38 Cheap Products So Fancy Looking Your Friends Will Worry About Your Bank Account

1. A pair of waterfall-style bow earrings for a look both so understated and dramatic that you'll have *everyone* on their toes when you flutter into a room.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these earrings!! Ordered them for a party and got SO many compliments on them. The quality is great and they look so much more expensive than they were!!" —Charlotte Dunbar
Get it from Amazon for $11.90 (available in six styles).
2. An affordable cult-favorite luxury-scented candle with a scent reminiscent of Le Labo's Santal 33, and a throw so satisfying that reviewers can't stop gushing about it. If you're in the market for a signature scent for your space, look no further than this jasmine, oud, and sandalwood blend.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "This is such a great candle that fills the room quickly with a really nice strong smell that is soothing and relaxing. I was looking for a less expensive Le Labo Santal 33 scent candle and this one is very very close! It's a bit stronger, but I love it! The shipment arrived fast, and I just love how fast it fills up the room without being lit for so long!" —Cristina Bertolotto
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in three sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two, and in a variety of scents).
3. A classically beautiful velvet vanity chair perfect for your desk or as an accent piece in rooms where you might need extra seating. Reviewers aren't just obsessed with this chair for ~sitting pretty~, but because it is ridiiiiculously fast and easy to assemble, with no tools required.
Promising review: "This chair is so pretty in real life and is so easy to assemble. It took like seven to ten minutes, and is a great feature in a beauty room or for a vanity. I really like it and look forward to sitting in feeling really pretty." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in seven styles).
4. A gorgeous bodycon halter dress so show-stopping and well-tailored to your human form that people will think you look like a million bucks (and that you must have spent that much, too).
Promising review: "I bought this dress for elegant night on our cruise and it was a hit!!! Well made dress with quality material. I felt very comfortable in this dress all night!! And I was able to eat what I wanted and not feel constricted afterwards. The material has a little give to it but also holds you in. Definitely recommend this dress, you will get a lot of use out of this LBD!!!" —Michelle
Get it from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in women's sizes S–XL and 12 colors).
5. A deliciously soft waffle weave blanket designed with bamboo that makes it so light and airy that reviewers compare to expensive brand names.
Promising review: "I have a waffle blanket from Garnet Hill on my own bed and was looking to purchase another for my guest room, but couldn't stomach the price tag for something I wasn't going to personally use. This Bedsure blanket is a great alternative — soft, comfortable, and launders well. I layer it with a quilt in the colder months and fold it up as a throw blanket in warmer months." —Vee Ess
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in 18 colors and four sizes).
6. A delightfully vibrant pair of ~dreamlux~ leggings made with an oh-so-buttery soft material reviewers compare to Lululemon's Align ... but for WAY cheaper. If you're looking for a reliably squatproof, comfy, compressive legging, look no further than these.
Promising review: "These are amazing quality!! I do love my pair of Lululemon leggings, but I notice that they stretch out and slide down throughout the day. These do not! They are so soft I almost feel like I am wearing nothing, but still feel very ‘athletic’ like they’re holding everything in. When I opened the package, they looked like they were going to be too short at first, but they’re not. They are quite stretchy and comfortable. Highly recommend!!" —Kate
Get it from Amazon for $34 (available in sizes XXS–XXL, two inseams, and 16 styles).
7. An oversized faux leather moto jacket — come for the instant edge, stay for the RIDICULOUS comfort. Reviewers love how soft the material is, and how cozy the fit feels!
Promising review: "This jacket is so nice. Faux leather is soft and smooth and the oversize makes it cute and comfortable. I did first order a large and returned it for a medium, and it fits great. Jacket will go with everything. It’s light, but warm." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $46.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 11 styles).
8. A showstopping cocktail ring set with the kind of timeless beauty that will make everyone think it's a family heirloom. (Heck, with so many reviewers talking about how durable it is, it well could be one day!)
Promising review: "First, let me say I LOVE THIS RING!!!! I wear it all the time. I've been wearing it for over a month now, and in the beginning I tried to take it off when doing dishes, showering, and washing my hands. After about two weeks, I just decided to leave it on, and it has been fine. I never take it off. The ring is true to size. It's not too thin or thick, feels great on, and it is durable. The only con is that the stones can sometimes look cloudy. Other than that, I love it couldn't be happier, it's great for the price, and I am very pleased." —tracy k revels
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in four colors).
9. A vintage-inspired split chain choker with a modern Regina George–esque twist, making it half gold chain, half mismatched pearls. Minimalism WHOMST?
Promising review: "This necklace is absolutely gorgeous!! Purchased to wear for work and I got so many compliments. Feels like durable, great quality material. So glad I decided to buy!" —Victoria H.
Get it from Amazon for $26.90+ (available in gold and silver).
10. A set of sophisticated cylindrical wineglasses to elevate your Friday wine-cheese-and-Netflix nights so instantaneously that you'll feel like an extra in one of those Shows About Rich Families Who Fight All The Time.
Joy Jolt is a small business that specializes in modern and pop culture-themed drinkware and kitchen accessories.
Promising review: "I saw these wine glasses on TikTok and had to order them. They are perfect! Will be purchasing again as gifts for my friends!" —diana
"Beautiful wine glasses. I am obsessed. They are so modern and elegant. The quality is really nice. They arrived very well packaged. Definitely worth the money." —Maybeline
Get a set of two from Amazon for $16.95 (available in three styles).
11. A satin cowl-neck midi dress for a perfect party staple, especially because reviewers can't say enough about how easy it is to move and groove in. Your dance floor priorities are well protected here.
Promising review: "Beautiful emerald green satin dress. It was a gorgeous and sophisticated choice for my friend’s wedding. Received many compliments." —Bee Browder
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 22 colors and patterns).
12. A USB-charged wooden alarm clock to marry your minimalist aesthetic with your modern lifestyle. This isn't just a clever decor option, but also a nice alternative to waking up to your phone's alarm clock, so you can resist the temptation of checking your texts and emails first thing in the morning.
Promising review: "I love this clock for so many reasons! I wanted a clock with a super subtle look. I also wanted one in which I could turn the brightness WAY down, and that is so easy with this model. There are five brightness levels, so it's truly customizable. The buttons on the back are big and easy to see when setting the time and alarm. I love the fact that it has a battery backup — no resetting the time when the power flickers off." —DB
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in six styles).