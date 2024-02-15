Skip To Content
We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

If You Love Pretty Things But Also Love Keeping Your Money, These 40 Cheap Trinkets Are For You

This stunning gem ring may be $15, but the endless compliments you'll get are priceless.

Emma Lord
by Emma Lord

BuzzFeed Staff

1. A buildable Electric Glow Stick lipstick with a sheer, subtle glitter and a unique rosy tint formulated with ~pH technology~ so it will adapt to your own personalized shade. Bonus: reviewers *love* this as a subtle, rosy blush — a cheaper alternative to expensive pH adaptive versions! 

Model with pink lip stain
Reviewer holding up pink clear glittery lipstick
Amazon, www.amazon.com

Check out a TikTok of the Electric Glow lipstick in action. 

Promising review: "Beautiful color lipstick that looks great with my skin tone. Not too bright but a rosy color that I love." —Faloli

Get it from Amazon for $4.99

2. A flower-shaped pill organizer so cute that taking your medication will suddenly feel like the most ~~aesthetic~~ main character part of your routine. These feature a surprisingly large capacity, and the days are detachable so you can take pills on go! 

A round rainbow themed pill box with the days in the shape of hearts that form a flower
Reviewer holding the pink version with one of the capsules open revealing medication
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "Travel with ease!! Before this product, I would take all my supplement bottles with me in my purse which took up an unnecessary amount of room. Now with this product I can travel easily with all my daily supplements. Takes up minimal space in my purse and actually encourages me to take my daily supplements. Not to mention I love the color and style. Can fit up to 9 of my largest size capsules." —Kaci Allen

Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in four styles). 

3. A cloud-shaped utility knife you *need* in your life if you're a person who gets a lot of packages — this will save you a whole lot of time and effort (and DESPAIR over your ruined nails) with quick, easy cuts. 

Model using a purple cloud shaped knife to open a package
Set of cloud knives in various pastel colors
Amazon

Check out a TikTok of the cloud knife in action. 

Promising review: "I love these — sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms for opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." —Amy Yasneski

Get a set of six from Amazon for $13.99

4. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for anyone whose little cottagecore heart wants a cozy solution to stumbling to the bathroom in the middle of the night in the dark. 

buzzfeed editor holding white plug with pastel mushrooms and leaves blooming out of it
the LED color shifting mushrooms in the dark
Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed

Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand

Get it from Amazon for $6.99

5. Kitsch's iconic claw clip, well-known for its delicate style and strong, sturdy clamp suitable for all hair types. Yes, it's more expensive than the cheaper sets you can get out there, but this is actually built to last and has specially rounded teeth to prevent hair damage. 

reviewer with styled hair pulled into the gold claw clip at the back
Reviewer with hair pulled into a bun with the clip at the back
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories. 

Promising review: "Love that you can dress this up or down! It is my go-to accessory for working in preschool to put my hair up quickly. It is elegant and classic. It is amazingly durable even in getting thrown in the bottom of my heavy work bag! I am amazed by this clip. I have coarse medium thick hair and it is the perfect size." —Niki

Get it from Amazon for $7.29

6. A set of miniature moon and star crystals to introduce some calm and mindfulness into your life — this lovely, beginner-friendly set includes explanation cards for what qualities each stone possesses, and how you can apply them to your life. 

A set of 14 moon and star stones in various colors laid out next to cards explaining them
Reviewer holding mini moon stone
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "This set of crystals is so beautiful. All of the crystals are gorgeous and cut into the shapes of moon and stars. There are accompanying cards that give you more information about each crystal. I love this little set and I think it is a great gift idea." —Amanda K. 

Get a set of 14 Amazon for $10.99

7. A gold decorative mirror so beautiful it'll make the rest of your room's decor feel a lil' self-conscious. This vintage-style piece is perfect as a catch-all for jewelry and make up, a gallery wall, or just a standalone mirror on the wall for checking out your cute self on your way out the door. 

perfume and other small items on a white and gold mirror being used as a tray
the white and gold versions of the mirror hung on a wall next to art and other mirrors as a sort of gallery wall
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Check out a TikTok of the mirror in action. 

Promising review: "The mirror looks exactly like the pictures and was an absolute STEAL. So glad I found this. It's the perfect size for me to easily see my shoulders from just holding it an arms length away! It's super lightweight, so don't worry about it being too heavy for the nail. It came completely undamaged! Looks super vintage and great for doing hairstyles and makeup in! It can also be a jewelry dish if you're into that kind of thing." —Rhonda Farias

Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in gold, silver, or white, and in two-packs).

8. A showstopping cocktail ring set with the kind of timeless beauty that will make everyone think it's a family heirloom. (Heck, with so reviewers talking about how durable it is, it well could be one day!) 

Reviewer wearing a diamond shaped blue cocktail ring with a gold setting
Reviewer closeup of the set on their hand
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "First let me say I LOVE THIS RING!!!! I wear it all the time. I've been wearing it for over a month now and in the beginning I tried to take it off when doing dishes, showering, and washing my hands. After about two weeks I just decided to leave it on and it has been fine. I never take it off, the ring is true to size. It's not too thin or thick, feels great on, and it is durable. The only con is that the stones can sometimes look cloudy. Other than that I love it couldn't be happier, it's great for the price and I am very pleased." —tracy k revels

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in four colors). 

9. And a stackable oval gem ring so gorgeous and well-made that reviewers use it as a temporary wedding ring when they're traveling. Psst — people love stacking it with other high quality Pavoi rings

BuzzFeeder's hand with an oval gem ring with gold plating on their middle finger
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

TBH, I bought this ring after seeing it blow up on TikTok, and I love it. I wear it every single day, and I've gotten SO many compliments on it — friends are always stunned when I tell them how cheap it is! I've been wearing it for months now without any wear and tear that a quick cleaning won't fix. Pictures don't do it justice; it really does ✨gleam✨ like real jewels. (Bonus: I use this as a fake wedding ring when I travel to encourage humans to leave me alone, lolololol.) 

Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in three plates and sizes 5–10). 

10. A set of eye-popping fine point pens designed for planners and journals, so you can — gasp — color code all your to-do lists, fun plans with friends, and scrapbook pages. 

Fine point pens in 18 different colors
www.amazon.com

Perhaps most importantly for anyone out there planning to go full Leslie Knope on these is that they're designed not to bleed through thin pages!

Promising review: "I love how this pen feels to hold and it writes beautifully! I am very picky about how the ink looks from the pens I use and I don't remember having one that writes so smoothly and beautifully! I will buy these whenever I need more. I actually just purchased another package of all black!" —Marcia

Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $8.99

11. A rose-shaped ice mold reviewers love to use for everything from ~aesthetic~ cocktails to iced coffee. They're also a Big Mood to use in a cooler for events like weddings and showers!  

A red colored ice rose in a cocktail
Four ice roses in the mold in various dyed colors
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Psst — you can use these to freeze iced coffee or juice to add to your morning iced coffee or cocktails to cool them without watering them down! 

Promising review: "I was at a restaurant and they put one of these roses in my cocktail. I knew right then I had to make these at home and ordered these while at the restaurant. These are easy to fill and have rubber snaps that lock them tight. They come right out and you can even take just one out and leave the others for the next time. These are a hit at all of my dinner parties too! I have already ordered more as my friends all want these in their drinks!" —Siri US

Get it from Amazon for $5.99

12. A glass vintage-inspired foam soap dispenser to add just enough subtle glamour to your bathroom that you'll forget you just spent the better part of a half hour trying very hard not to burn your human face with a curling iron.  

amber etched glass soap dispenser with gold lid
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I just love this!! Looks great on my counter and compliments my vintage theme. I like that the lid doesn’t screw on but yet has a tight seal. Love it!!" —Stephanie 

Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in three colors and various sizes and styles). 

13. Two pairs of minimalist teardrop earrings that aren't *not* a near perfect alternative to the popular Bottega Veneta version that run for over $1,000. 👀 

Model in a pair of gold teardrop shaped earrings
The earrings in gold and silver
Amazon

Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised at how quickly these earrings came and in such cute and safe packaging. They were so shiny and stylish, but I chose the ones that were quite large, but very comfortable and will go with everything!! These are lightweight so they won't pull on your earlobes, you can actually wear them all day and forget they're on, they're so comfy!!! Love them!!" —june d. 

Get two sets from Amazon for $9.68 (available in single sets and in a larger size). 