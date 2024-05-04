I Bet You Find At Least One Cheap, Delightful Thing You Need To Impulse Buy On This List

1. A buildable Lego cherry blossom reviewers love for a small but thoughtful way to add a touch of whimsy to their floral displays, or to gift to a fellow Lego enthusiast as a cheerful lil' pick-me-up.
Check out a TikTok of the flowers in action.
Promising review: "Great afternoon activity. All of the flower Lego sets are great for a break and getting your mind off things. We have several different flower ones in a vase, and they all seem to fit nicely together." —Jeremy Moeller
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
2. A set of eye-popping fine point pens designed not to bleed through pages for planners and journals, so you can — gasp — color code your to-do lists, journals, and calendar in the cutest way possible.
Promising review: "I got these to help motivate me to write in a journal to help my mental health. They work great, and I LOVE seeing all the different colors in my journal! It makes me happy. :)" —Ella B.
"I love these pens. They were on a TikTok review, so I thought I would give them a shot. I don't doodle, I write. They write smoothly like a felt tip pen. Plus the option of colors, yahoo! For $7 you can't go wrong!" —Heatherfoy68
Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $7.19 (clip the 20% off coupon on the product page for this price).
3. Campbell’s Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle Soup for anyone looking to jazz up their boring meal with a side that will inevitably make them go. 😳🔥👻❗ Reviewers are delighted to report that Campbell's was NOT messing around on the spice level with this!!
There's also 16 grams of protein in there, if you can power through the heat!! 🥵
Promising review: "My new favorite soup. Big can, big flavor, and it has enough ghost pepper to leave your eyes watering long after you're finished. I'm going to be keeping a case on hand. Campbell's hit a home run with this product." —James Corridan
Get it from Amazon for $2.26 (available in other non-ghostly flavors as well).
4. A pair of "floating" air conduction headphones designed to settle just over your ear instead of inside it — basically all the convenience and privacy of earbuds, without the discomfort of physically putting them in your ears. It picks up calls just as well as any other pair, and is designed so the sound isn't audible to anyone else!
Purity is a small business that specializes in tech products and accessories.
Promising review: "I've tried soooo many different types of earbuds over the years with no success. But these Purity open-air headphones are the first pair I've ever tried that actually fit well, don't hurt, and sound great! So, after many years of trying, I've FINALLY found the right ones for my ears!! Woohoo! They are comfortable, lightweight, have great sound clarity, are easy to operate, have great battery life, and people can hear me clearly when I talk on the phone with them. I definitely recommend these, especially if regular in-ear buds don't work for you either." —CPic
Get it from Amazon for $10.79 (available in 14 styles).
5. Kitsch's iconic claw clip, well-known for its delicate style and strong, sturdy clamp suitable for all hair types. Yes, it's more expensive than the cheaper sets you can get out there, but this is actually built to last and has specially rounded teeth to prevent hair damage.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review: "Love that you can dress this up or down! It is my go-to accessory for working in preschool to put my hair up quickly. It is elegant and classic. It is amazingly durable even in getting thrown in the bottom of my heavy work bag! I am amazed by this clip. I have coarse medium thick hair and it is a perfect size." —Niki
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in silver and gold).
6. Good Molecules Yerba Mate Wake Up Eye Gel, a cult-fave product for your beauty arsenal that will quickly help minimize eye puffiness and swelling thanks to its winning combo of caffeine and hyaluronic acid. It's basically an alarm clock for your eyeballs, because boy howdy are they awake now!!
Promising review: "I love this product and have noticed a huge difference when using it consistently. I am on the younger side and don’t have the worst under-eye bags, but on those occasional mornings when my eyes are puffy with somewhat visible dark circles, this product definitely does the trick! Honestly love all the Good Molecules products." —Hayden Smith
"Completely worth every penny. I have seen a drastic change in my under eye area, and I have only been using the product for three weeks." —Alina
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
7. A teensy undetectable laptop mouse jiggler you can slide into the USB to keep your computer active on Teams, Slack, and all those other various technological overlords that keep track of you when you're working from home. Sometimes, a human has to pee or walk the dog or fall into a ten-minute TikTok abyss without worrying their screen is going to tattle on them to Daddy Capitalism!!
Promising review: "Saves me from auto logouts! My brother recommended this handy gadget. I work from home and have three monitors. When I leave my desk for lunch, the computer goes to sleep, and when I come back, everything is logged out, and whatever was on three monitors ends up on two. SO frustrating. This is programmable for three settings, and I use it on the minimal movement, so when I come back, everything is just as I left it. Revolutionary! Just remember to turn it on!" —Isaiah
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
8. A three-pack of vintage-inspired polarized sunglasses for anyone who needs to stock up on a few "these look like Ray Bans, but I won't cry into my Baja Blast if I accidentally leave them in the Taco Bell parking lot" pairs this year. These are especially handy because you can match the subtle prints to whatever 'fit you're wearing!
Promising review: "I’ve been buying these for years. They replaced my Ray-Bans, which look identical! Fit great and with the price point I don’t have to worry too much with my kids and being on the go!" —Jessica M
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $17.99 (clip the $2 off coupon on the product page for this price; available in seven sets, as well as two-packs and individual pairs).
9. E.l.f.'s new sheer tint, hyaluronic acid-infused moisturizing "Squeeze Me" lip balm that comes in flavors like Vanilla Frosting, Honeydew, and Peach. It is 2024, and we deserve an affordable way to perpetually taste like birthday cake!!
I love love love this lip balm. I compare it to the $24 version from Summer Fridays, which I've been splurging on — I love that brand because it lasts so long and is so high quality, but this $4 E.l.f. version feels comparable and, more excitingly, comes in smaller versions so I can stock my totes and bathroom with them whether I'm at home or on the go. It's hydrating, lightweight, doesn't get sticky, and adds a perfect ~subtle~ gloss whether I'm using it alone or on top of a lip color. I love the vanilla flavor so much, it's got a similar vibe to the birthday cake flavor that Glossier sometimes carries.
Promising review: "I have one in my car, one in my purse, and one at home. These just feel so good on your lips! The flavors are very true to their name. They are pretty small though, so if you use it often it won’t last long (which is another reason I have three of them), but for $4 each it is worth it. I sometimes like using this before putting on the E.l.f. Lip Reviver Oil. Such a great base to an awesome lip oil!" —Jax
"i got this product because of the hype of it on TikTok. This lip balm smells SO GOOD. And hydrated my lips." —kayla
Get it from Amazon for $4 (available in five flavors).
10. Eos' Shea Butter Vanilla Cashmere body lotion, which TikTok is going *feral* over both because the lightweight, long-lasting moisture, and the soothing, delicious smell that reviewers compare to more expensive brands like Philosophy and Bath & Body Works.
Promising review: "Heaven sent for your skin; heavenly scent to enjoy. This feels absolutely amazing going on. Gets absorbed quickly by a lotion rich in oil. Doesn't leave a greasy feeling, as long as you give it a minute or two to fully absorb. The scent is, for me anyway, like aromatherapy. It smells like an iced sugar cookie and is a great base layer for fragrance. Very relaxing." —Dragonheart Jo
Get it from Amazon for $8.98.
11. No Worries: A Guided Journal, a popular self-guided journal designed to help with managing anxiety, stress, and the general "adkfjgaldkjfgalkj" in your brain. Each day has a similar set of prompts for 12 undated weeks to help you reflect on your thought patterns and sources of anxiety, and gradually find self-care practices and management strategies that suit you best.
Promising review: "I’ve never been a journal or diary person, but needed an outlet for my anxiety and stress. Each day has the same two-page spread that prompts you to think about your day, how you felt, and why you felt that way. There isn’t really any inspiration or advice, just open lines for your thoughts without it being an intimidating blank page. This journal has already helped me see patterns in my thoughts/emotions, and I feel better overall. I would recommend this journal to anyone." —Kari Madsen
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
12. A shaker of Thin Mint seasoning you need to buy as a favor to all your taste buds immediately. Allow me to paint a picture for you: Thin Mint coffee, Thin Mint pudding, Thin Mint popcorn, Thin Mint anything your dessert gremlin heart desires.
I stared at this for months online before caving and buying it, and when I tell you!! It jazzes up my morning coffee in a way that makes my little '90s baby heart sing. I've also loved it on Greek yogurt, oatmeal, and mug cakes. Plus, when I feel lonely for a real Thin Mint, and we're not in Girl Scout cookie season, I'll shake this on an Oreo Thin to stave off the despair.
Get it from Amazon for $4.98 (and try their s'mores seasoning blend, too!).