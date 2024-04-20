You Deserve The Best Of The Best: Here Are 55 Items That Meet That Description

1. A pair of ~dreamlux~ leggings made with an oh-so-buttery soft material reviewers compare to Lululemon's Align ... but WAY cheaper. If you're looking for a reliably squatproof, comfy, compressive legging, look no further than these.
Promising review: "Super comfy. I usually don’t write reviews, I tried this first before buying Lulu and these are the most comfortable leggings for every day and even for workouts. Highly recommended!" —Criselle Johnson
Get them from Amazon for $34 (available in women's sizes XXS–XXL, two inseams, and 16 styles).
2. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I've had one of these for awhile and I love it! I usually use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical, but my kids hate flossing their teeth, so I thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazingly! My kids said they could see and feel a difference on the first use and I agree! They are definitely worth a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there, and if you push too hard, you might be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91.
3. A strap-in airplane headrest/eyemask that essentially locks your head in place so you won't bob midflight (or mid-car ride!) and wake yourself up. All that airplane turbulence is so mad you're about to steal its thunder with this gizmo.
Checkout a TikTok of the airplane head rest in action.
Promising review: "This is exactly what I needed for when I travel. I hate that I constantly fall forward or to the side when I fall asleep. This makes it so much easier, and I can still wear my earbuds and be in another world and sleep comfortably. Great idea!" —Miss Erini
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in three colors).
4. An affordable cult-favorite luxury-scented candle with a scent reminiscent of Le Labo's Santal 33, and a throw so satisfying that reviewers can't stop gushing about it. If you're in the market for a signature scent for your space, look no further than this jasmine, oud, and sandalwood blend.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "This is such a great candle that fills the room quickly with a really nice strong smell that is soothing and relaxing. I was looking for a less expensive Le Labo Santal 33 scent candle and this one is very very close! It's a bit stronger, but I love it! The shipment arrived fast, and I just love how fast it fills up the room without being lit for so long!" —Cristina Bertolotto
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in three sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two, and in a variety of scents).
5. An affordable, Lululemon-esque longline sports bra so comfy, supportive, and versatile that reviewers love it both for outdoor workouts, gym use, *and* errand running. This is designed be supportive without being too compressive, with lightweight fabric that keeps you breezy in the heat.
Promising review: "LOVE. It is super comfortable to wear and is great for supporting my chest when I go on a run. Doesn't collect sweat, very nice and cool material for hotter environments. I have it is so many colors because I love them so much. HIGHLY recommend!" —Cheyenne
Get it from Amazon for $18.39+ (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 21 colors).
6. A bottle of sulfate-free biotin shampoo that thousands of reviewers swear by for helping restore their hair and promote healthy hair growth over time. It also includes nourishing ingredients like rosemary oil, zinc, and coconut oil to help moisturize locks and give them a fuller, more volumized look.
Read more about how biotin shampoo could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Maple Holistics is a small business that specializes in beauty products with all-natural ingredients. Check out a TikTok of the biotin shampoo in action.
Promising review: "I love this shampoo! I had gastric sleeve surgery, and my hair was very, very thin. I started taking biotin and switched to biotin shampoo, as recommended by my doctor. It doesn’t make your hair grow by washing it, but it makes your hair and roots stronger. And it worked. After using the whole bottle, my hair was stronger. I had a lot of new growth that was sticking around (the previous new growth fell out early on), and my hair was getting thicker. Eight months later, my hair is back to normal. It's longer and thicker than ever." —Diane J. Huff
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
7. A set of the brand spanking new lightweight wireless "floating" open-air earbuds designed to settle just over your ear instead of inside it — basically all the convenience and privacy of AirPods, without the discomfort of physically putting them in your ears and worry that they'll fall out. It picks up calls just as well as any other pair, and is designed so the sound isn't audible to anyone else — all the promises the new Bose open-air version has, but without the $299 price tag. 😬
Reviewers who run or sweat a lot during workouts especially swear by these, because the flexible ear loops lock them in place!
Check out a TikTok of the open air ear buds in action.
Promising review: "Amazing sound quality! I have owned many headphones and none have been as good as these. There's always the problem with the in-ear ones that they tend to fall off, and the over-ear-ones are just too bulky or hurt to wear for long periods of time. And most importantly being able to wear them not only for audio but for calls too and have a good microphone. These headphones cover all of the above and more. They are lightweight, they don't bother my ears in any way, they don't fall off, they have a good mic, and no sound leaking at all!!!! Best purchase I've done! Now I'm tempted to try other headphones from Tozo." —Cliente de Kindle
Get it from Amazon for $45.99 (clip the $10 off coupon on the product page for this price; available in four colors).
8. Eos' Shea Butter Vanilla Cashmere body lotion, which TikTok is going *feral* over both because of the lightweight, long-lasting moisture, and the soothing, delicious smell that reviewers compare to more expensive brands like Philosophy and Bath & Body Works.
Promising review: "Heaven sent for your skin; heavenly scent to enjoy. This feels absolutely amazing going on. Gets absorbed quickly, for a lotion rich with oil. Doesn't leave a greasy feeling, as long as you give it a minute or two to fully absorb. The scent is, for me anyway, like aromatherapy. It smells like an iced sugar cookie, and is a great base layer for fragrance. Very relaxing." —Dragonheart Jo
Get it from Amazon for $8.98.
9. A set of luxe extra soft cooling bed sheets so many reviewers compare to hotel sheets, and with good reason — these are a go-to for people with insomnia, night sweats, and overheating issues. Reviewers also are obsessed with how well these sheets wash and maintain quality over time. Bonus? These come in so many colors it's basically *impossible* not to find one to match your room's aesthetic.
Promising review: "Feel like expensive high-end hotel sheets. I normally use flannel sheets year-round because it’s the only material I like, but these are my new favorite. Very soft and cooling. Fit our bed perfectly. I purchased both for our bed and our spare room and have only gotten compliments from guests. Great sheets without the huge sticker price." —Anna Greenlun
Get it from Amazon for $39.97+ (available in seven sizes and 18 colors).
10. Kahi Wrinkle Bounce Hydrating Multi-Balm, a Korean beauty product you may have already seen taking TikTok by storm — this easy peasy all-in-one moisturizer for your face, lips, eyes, *and* neck is formulated with salmon complex and collagen to help reduce fine lines and boost radiance. Reviewers especially love how instant the hydration feels, and swear by it for that ~glass skin~, "just out of the shower" effect.
Promising review: "Okay! So I was skeptical at first, but honestly this stick is life changing!!! In a matter of minutes my skin felt hydrated and plumped. After an hour, still hydrated. No greasy after feeling, very light, and you can feel your skin hydrated and absorbing. I love the fact that you can use it on your eyes, lips and wrinkles!! Game changer for me, will def try the others!" —Kristy
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in five styles).
11. A popular, super affordable pair of adorable pair of strappy support sandals made with a memory foam yoga padding, a flexible fabric strap, and lightweight, nonslip soles — literally how dare this shoe be this cute AND this comfy?? The audacity.
Promising review: "These are the best flip-flops I've ever worn. They are padded and have nice arch support. I have flat feet, and these really helped to ease my foot pain. They are cute, and the colors are true to the pictures. I ordered my normal size, and they fit great! I will be ordering more." —Ashley Russell
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 29 styles).
12. A cult-fave supportive seamless compressive bodysuit reviewers swear is a cheap alternative to Skims and makes for such a perfect summer staple that people are already stocking UP on Amazon. Not only does this come in a bunch of neutral and fun colors, but it tucks easily into pants and skirts alike, so you can move and groove without worrying about your top moving somewhere it shouldn't.
Shaperx is a small business that specializes in supportive, compressive bodysuits in a variety of styles.
Promising review: "Honey! This shaper will have you looking smooth and tight! Wore this beneath my outfit for a wedding, and it was great. Comfy to wear all evening, and the snaps stayed closed even while sitting. Would purchase it again! I liked the fact that this shaper didn’t compress the 'girls,' but did its job everywhere it was supposed to!" —Chris Young-Greer
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in women's sizes XXS–5XL and 11 styles, including shorts and thong style).