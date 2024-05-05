It’s Probably Time To Upgrade Your Sheets, So Here Are The Best Ones On Amazon

1. A set of wildly popular (I'm talking over 257,000 5-star reviews!!) extra soft cooling "hotel" bedsheets so many reviewers with insomnia, night sweats, and overheating issues swear by that you might never consider buying another set of sheets again. Reviewers also are obsessed with how well these sheets wash and maintain quality over time.
Promising review: "Feel like expensive high-end hotel sheets. I normally use flannel sheets year-round because it’s the only material I like but these are my new favorite. Very soft and cooling. Fit our bed perfectly. I purchased both for our bed and our spare room and have only gotten compliments from guests. Great sheets without the huge sticker price." —Anna Greenlun
Price: $37.97+ (available in 15 sizes and 40 colors)
2. A set of wildly popular moisture-wicking double-brushed microfiber sheets with a softness so luxurious that you'll be like, "Cotton whomst??" Reviewers especially love that the "cooling" effect of these is no joke, particularly for people in hot climates or people experiencing night sweats and hot flashes.
Promising review: “LOVE THESE!! I was searching for a sheet set that would help me sleep more comfortably at night and found these. I have terrible hot flashes with night sweats and get up in the morning just miserable. Of course, these do not eliminate my hot flashes as no sheets will, but they definitely make my nights much more comfortable by eliminating wet bedding and I definitely appreciate that! Aside from their moisture wicking abilities, they are very soft, easy to look at and launder extremely well. I would highly recommend these for anyone shopping for sheet sets and especially for anyone experiencing night sweats!!” —Shannon Warfel
Price: $34.95+ (available in sizes Twin—California King, with deep pockets, and in 35 styles)
3. A set of cult-favorite, suuuuuper soft microfiber bedsheets that are the ultimate All Seasons Investment. These lightweight, moisture-resistant sheets are designed to be super breathable in the heat and cozy in the cold. Tons of reviewers loved their sets so much they immediately came back for more!
Promising review: "I sleep extremely hot. I always have issues with sheets and blankets, but with these sheets, I sleep cool. I have a very thick memory foam mattress, and it fits perfectly. They are so super soft. I truly love them. I noticed that when I washed them, they got softer. I personally don’t use fabric softeners or bleach. I have used them for about a month now. I am definitely going buy more." —Mel
Price: $27.99+ (available in sizes Twin–California King and 13 colors)
4. A lightweight Amazon Basics sheet set for a perfect staple that will never let you down — these dependable, inexpensive sheets are worth stocking up on not just for your own comfort, but to keep on hand in your closet when you need to change them out for guests in a pinch!
Promising review: "I have purchased high thread-count, high-end sheets before that ended up being crap. These Amazon basic sheets are inexpensive and so comfortable. They say microfiber, but it's not the 'stick to your hand' type. They are soft and feel so good to the touch. They will wrinkle if you keep them in a ball right out of the dryer, but other than that, they do not wrinkle. I have two sets, taupe and cream. They both look brand new still. They do not create beads after being washed either!" —Sarah Blue
Price: $16.50+ (available in sizes twin–California king and 37 colors/patterns)
5. A decadent pure linen sheet set to make you feel like royalty — this breathable, lightweight fabric only gets softer the more you wash it, making it a true investment in coziness.
Promising review: "These sheets are the softest, lightest sheets I’ve ever slept under. I’ve never had any brand of linen sheets before. These sheets were delivered yesterday. I threw them in the washer and dryer and then made up the bed. They don’t look like they would be as soft and comfortable as they are, but they are so amazing I ordered another set today! So earthy and natural. I’ve shopped around, and these are very reasonable. Buy them. You will not regret it!" —Catherine S.
Price: $131.99+ (clip the $15 off coupon on the product page for this price; available in sizes Twin–California king and 19 colors)
6. A set of fade-resistant, super soft brushed microfiber sheets for that smooooooth feeling of sliding into bed at the end of a long day. Reviewers are especially in love with the vibrant color options!
Promising review: "I have to admit that I have been sold on 100% cotton sheets my whole life. And I've fought the urge to try microfiber sheets despite the pleas from one of my best friends. But OMG! I was wrong. These are the best, most comfortable sheets I've ever owned. WOW! We'll see how they hold up after a half-dozen washes, but right now, I say BUY THEM! You won't be sorry." —Josh D. Whitmore
Price: $19.95+ (available in sizes Twin–California King and 16 colors)
7. A set of extra soft "hotel"-style microfiber sheets that aren't just built for comfort, but durability — a lot of pet parents swear by these sheets, because they hold up against shenanigans from our favorite four-legged friends!!
Promising review: "I bought these two years ago, and I can’t believe how comfortable and well-made they are. These definitely compete with my other sheets and have held their color. They are super soft and have not deteriorated at all with weekly washing in hot water. I’m buying more for the other beds in our house. You definitely won’t regret buying these." —Jessica Ann Dufour
Price: $29.99+ (available in sizes Twin–California King and 45 colors)
8. A set of ruched cooling microfiber bedsheets for anyone who wants all the lightweight comfort and durability of microfiber sheets, but with sweet little textured detailing at the edges to make it more distinct from the plain old boring ones.
Promising review: "Honestly, the best sheet set I’ve gotten. It fits my mattress perfectly and doesn’t slip off over time. Stays put until I take it off to wash it. I took a chance on it because of the cheap price, but I wish I bought two sets. I also love the pillowcases. They keep the pillows in way better with that extra little flap than most pillowcases do. Soft material, perfect color I was looking for. No complaints. Definitely buying another set. So many colors to choose from." —Pretty Nice
Price: $18.35+ (available in sizes Twin–California King and 18 colors)
9. A set of 400-thread count cotton sateen cooling sheets designed to help with temperature regulation so you can get the most quality snoozing time possible. A lot of reviewers remark that the lightweight quality of these sheets is on par with *much* more expensive versions!
Promising review: "Bought these strictly because of the color and cost to use in a guest room. A week after we put these in the guest bedroom, we needed to utilize that bed because we were painting our master. We slept on these and were amazed by the quality for such a low cost. We have always slept on expensive bedding. This set felt just as good. Time will tell how they age, but we have bought another set to use as a spare. Also, I want to mention the cooling effect of these sheets. Both my wife and I love to be cooler rather than warmer when we sleep." —The Dude
Price: $39.94+ (available in sizes Twin–California King, two packs, and 34 colors)
10. A delightfully affordable set of lightly-embroidered microfiber sheets for an oh-so-breathable, oh-so-adorable option to lighten up your life — these come in so many fun POPS of color that you'll be tempted to redesign entire rooms around them.
Promising review: "OMG! If you’re searching for sustainable sheets that feel glorious and appear gorgeous, STOP LOOKING! You have searched long enough, and you finally found them. These sheets are soft on your skin and durable in the wash. Plus, they look fantastic!" —MJ Brewer
Price: $15.74+ (available in sizes Twin–California King and 31 colors)
11. A set of linen Egyptian cotton sheets with a "lifetime softness" and a 600 thread count that makes them feel like you're settling into a hotel bed at night, particularly because the fine cotton fiber has a cooling effect.
Promising review: "These sheets make me so excited to crawl into bed!! They’re so soothing and comfortable, I wish they made more products (like pajamas). These sheets feel soooo goooood." —Ccc
Price: $59.99+ (available in sizes Twin–California King, European Sham, in separate pieces, and in 24 styles)
12. A set of 100% organic cotton sheets that are a perfect hybrid of crisp and soft, keeping you oh-so-cool in the middle of the night but not so overly soft that you feel stifled. Psst — these are also a more sustainable, stronger option than regular cotton, since organic uses up less water to make and holds up better over time!
Promising review: "I love these bedsheets. I’m someone who’s really temperature sensitive, the slight change in temperature and I’m either freezing or on the verge of having a heat stroke, and that was the problem with my past bedsheets. I would get extremely hot and uncomfortable in the middle of the night, making sleeping impossible. With these sheets though, they keep me cool at night and I love that, I don’t have to uncover or set the thermostat to freezing temperatures anymore in order to sleep comfortably." —SmithDani
Price: $44.99+ (available in sizes Twin–California King and 29 colors)
13. A set of ultra-soft "easy fit" microfiber sheets to make everything breezy — not just the lightweight, cooling feel of the sheets, but the ease of putting them on your bed in the first place.
Promising review: "I love this sheet set. I washed them the day they came in and put the set on the bed. These sheets are so soft that they fit fabulously. After sleeping on them, they were not a wrinkled mess. They are more affordable than the sheets I ordered with my bed and look and feel much more expensive than they were. I will be ordering more. Thank you for a good night's sleep!" —Patricia
Price: $34.99+ (available in sizes Twin–California King and 35 colors)
14. A set of dainty printed microfiber sheets with some real Goldilocks energy — instead of being too thin or too thick, the weight on these is juuuuust right. A lot of reviewers mention that they soften beautifully with each wash!
Promising review: "These sheets are AWESOME. I can’t normally stand microfiber sheets and avoid them at all costs. I usually like cool, sateen cotton sheets. But they are expensive. I found myself needing new sheets ASAP, and not having the $100–200 for sheets I’d normally buy, I decided to get something cheap to use until I did. To my utter shock, these sheets arrived, and I adore them! They do NOT feel like microfiber! They really feel like cotton. They are thick and feel quality. Plus, they’re so cute! For around $20, this is an absolute steal. I might buy a couple more sets!" —Rachel Goodman
Price: $22.99+ (available in sizes Twin–California King and 15 styles)