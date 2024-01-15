38 Beautiful Products You Can Secretly Get On The Cheap

1. A rose-shaped ice mold reviewers love to use for everything from ~aesthetic~ cocktails to iced coffee. They're also a Big Mood to use in a cooler for events like weddings and showers!
Psst — you can use these to freeze iced coffee or juice to add to your morning iced coffee or cocktails to cool them without watering them down!
Promising review: "I was at a restaurant and they put one of these roses in my cocktail. I knew right then I had to make these at home and ordered these while at the restaurant. These are easy to fill and have rubber snaps that lock them tight. They come right out and you can even take just one out and leave the others for the next time. These are a hit at all of my dinner parties too! I have already ordered more as my friends all want these in their drinks!" —Siri US
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
2. A cult-favorite luxury-scented candle with a throw so satisfying and scent profile so ~mesmerizing~ that reviewers can't stop gushing about it. If you're in the market for a signature scent for your space, look no further than this jasmine, oud, and sandalwood blend.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself! If this came in a perfume I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent. I even bought the shampoo and conditioner which I will probably use as more of a body wash and shaving cream but that is how desperate I am to get this scent on me!" —Melissa I.
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in three sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two, and in a variety of scents).
3. A set of sophisticated cylindrical wineglasses to elevate your Friday wine-cheese-and-Netflix nights so instantaneously that you'll feel like an extra in one of those Shows About Rich Families Who Fight All The Time.
Joy Jolt is a small business that specializes in modern and pop culture-themed drinkware and kitchen accessories.
Promising review: "I saw these wine glasses on TikTok and had to order them. They are perfect! Will be purchasing again as gifts for my friends!" —diana
"Beautiful wineglasses. I am obsessed. They are so modern and elegant. The quality is really nice. They arrived very well packaged. Definitely worth the money." —Maybeline
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.95 (available in three styles).
4. A buildable Electric Glow Stick lipstick with a sheer, subtle glitter and a unique rosy tint formulated with ~pH technology~ so it will adapt to your own personalized shade. Bonus: reviewers *love* this as a subtle, rosy blush — a cheaper alternative to expensive pH adaptive versions!
Check out a TikTok of the Electric Glow lipstick in action.
Promising review: "Beautiful color lipstick that looks great with my skin tone. Not too bright but a rosy color that I love." —Faloli
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
5. An understated but sleek retro-style baguette purse perfect for anyone weaning themselves out of their tote bag era, one chic purchase at a time.
Promising review: "Gorgeous bag. The material is so easy to clean, it's beyond sturdy and looks very classy. The zipper pocket inside is great for storing things discreetly. The length is great, it sits perfectly under my arm with a little bit of room still. Overall great purchase." —Mary
Get it from Amazon for $25.19+ (clip the 10% off coupon on the product page for this price; available in eight colors and one other style).
6. A showstopping cocktail ring set with the kind of timeless beauty that will make everyone think it's a family heirloom. (Heck, with so many reviewers talking about how durable it is, it well could be one day!)
Promising review: "First let me say I LOVE THIS RING!!!! I wear it all the time. I've been wearing it for over a month now and in the beginning I tried to take it off when doing dishes, showering, and washing my hands. After about two weeks I just decided to leave it on and it has been fine. I never take it off, the ring is true to size. It's not too thin or thick, feels great on, and it is durable. The only con is that the stones can sometimes look cloudy. Other than that I love it couldn't be happier, it's great for the price and I am very pleased." —tracy k revels
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in four colors).
7. And a stackable oval gem ring so gorgeous and well-made that reviewers use it as a temporary wedding ring when they're traveling. Psst — people love stacking it with other high quality Pavoi rings!
TBH, I bought this ring after seeing it blow up on TikTok, and I love it. I wear it every single day, and I've gotten SO many compliments on it — friends are always stunned when I tell them how cheap it is! I've been wearing it for months now without any wear and tear that a quick cleaning won't fix. Pictures don't do it justice; it really does ✨gleam✨ like real jewels. (Bonus: I use this as a fake wedding ring when I travel to encourage humans to leave me alone, lolololol.)
Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in three plates and sizes 5–10).
8. A sleek time-marked water bottle that says "hydration, but make it chic." Reviewers love this bottle not just for the chic frosted, minimalist look, but because it's super lightweight, leakproof, and motivational re: keeping yourself fully watered.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand. I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." —Rosa
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in three colors).
9. A satin cowl-neck midi dress for a perfect party staple, especially because reviewers can't say enough about how easy it is to move and groove in. Your dance floor priorities are well protected here.
Promising review: "Beautiful emerald green satin dress. It was a gorgeous and sophisticated choice for my friend’s wedding. Received many compliments." —Bee Browder
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 22 colors and patterns).
10. A set of eye-popping fine point pens designed for planners and journals, so you can — gasp — color code all your to-do lists, fun plans with friends, and scrapbook pages.
Perhaps most importantly for anyone out there planning to go full Leslie Knope on these is that they're designed not to bleed through thin pages!
Promising review: "I love how this pen feels to hold and it writes beautifully! I am very picky about how the ink looks from the pens I use and I don't remember having one that writes so smoothly and beautifully! I will buy these whenever I need more. I actually just purchased another package of all black!" —Marcia
Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $8.99.
11. A thoughtful face vase perfect for daydreamers — this base's romantic little head tilt says anything from "I'm thinking about the pretty flowers I passed on my morning walk" to "I am neck deep in a self-insert fan fiction scenario where I fall in love with a hot sommelier in the Italian countryside," and I love that for us.
I purchased this because I have a lil' Friday tradition of going to Trader Joe's and buying the $3.99 "petite bouquets" (Alexa, play "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus!!) and it is the absolute perfect size for a mini bouquet. It is a treat to look at on my windowsill, 11/10 recommend for anyone who wants a bright spot in their living room!
Promising review: "The vase is very nice, with and without flowers. It looks really good in my living room!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $15.97 (available in six styles).
12. And a book-shaped flower vase with some real "Belle from Beauty & the Beast" energy (like TELL ME this vase wouldn't absolutely come to life and start strutting its stuff all over the library).
Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action.
Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in four colors).
13. A delightfully ginormous super soft oversize scarf designed to feel *just* like cashmere, so you can basically be a sentient cloud wherever you roam.
14. A pair of minimalist teardrop earrings that aren't *not* a near perfect alternative to the popular Bottega Veneta version that run for over $1,000. 👀
Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised at how quickly these earrings came and in such cute and safe packaging. They were so shiny and stylish, but I chose the ones that were quite large, but very comfortable and will go with everything!! These are lightweight so they won't pull on your earlobes, you can actually wear them all day and forget they're on, they're so comfy!!! Love them!!" —june d.
Get a set from Amazon for $7.99 (clip the 50% off coupon on the product page for this price; available in single sets and in a larger size).
15. A delightfully massive (and leakproof!) tumbler with a handle reviewers *swear* by as the ultimate Stanley cup alternative (you know — the $40-$80 water bottle that's been TikToked, Starbucksed, and eBayed all over the internet). This not only keeps beverages hot and cold for hours on end, but gives you even *more* color options to peruse from.
Promising review: "I’ve been using Simple Modern bottles since my sophomore year of college, so when I graduated and needed a 'big girl' tumbler that wasn’t covered in stickers and would be cute and functional in a professional environment, getting an SM tumbler was a no-brainer for me. I absolutely love the sea glass sage color, and of course, I had to get a matching 32-ounce water bottle, too! These are so sturdy, keeps my water icy cold through the day and the night, and motivates me to hydrate like no other. 1000x cuter than a Stanley tumbler or a Hydroflask, and a much more reasonable price! I get compliments on it every single day. I absolutely cannot recommend this brand and these tumblers enough!" —Hannah Rodlund
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available with or without handles and in 12 colors).
16. An abstract tabletop mirror to blow yourself kisses on your way out of your bedroom for another busy day of being the Most Productive, Cutest, Funniest Person Alive. ✨✨✨ Reviewers swear by this as an easy vanity mirror!
Promising reviews: "I use it to get ready every morning!! So cute, also very easy to clean. Hasn’t cracked no matter how rough I am with it. It’s very lightweight and a great gift for yourself or anyone. Definitely worth the price $$!!!" —M. Gonzalez
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
17. Kitsch's iconic claw clip, well-known for its delicate style and strong, sturdy clamp suitable for all hair types. Yes, it's more expensive than the cheaper sets you can get out there, but this is actually built to last and has specially rounded teeth to prevent hair damage.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review: "Love that you can dress this up or down! It is my go-to accessory for working in preschool to put my hair up quickly. It is elegant and classic. It is amazingly durable even in getting thrown in the bottom of my heavy work bag! I am amazed by this clip. I have coarse medium thick hair and it is the perfect size." —Niki
Get it from Amazon for $7.29.
18. Plus a chic handmade wooden hair fork to subtly trick everyone into thinking you just hopped off an international flight from Paris.
Something Minty is a California-based Etsy shop established in 2021 that specializes in unique designed hair clip claws, barrettes, and earrings.
Promising review: "Really love this, super nice and smooth with a pretty way of curving. Love the simple wood look and looks good quality and goes with everything. Many ways to put your hair up with it. I like how long it is because I have very long hair." —batsheva goldfein
Get it from Something Minty on Etsy for $9.49+ (available in four styles and two sizes).
19. A ridiculously plush blanket reviewers swear compares to the $$$$ Barefoot Dreams version, matching the quality, ridiculous softness, and durability without the big ole yikes of a price tag.
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+<