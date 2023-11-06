Anyone Whose Plan For Winter Is Just “Hibernation” Will Love These 36 Products

1. No Worries: A Guided Journal, a popular self-guided journal designed to help with managing anxiety, stress, and the general "adkfjgaldkjfgalkj" in your brain. Each day has a similar set of prompts for 12 undated weeks to help you reflect on your thought patterns and sources of anxiety, and gradually find self-care practices and management strategies that suit you best.
Promising review: "I’ve never been a journal or diary person, but needed an outlet for my anxiety and stress. Each day has the same two-page spread that prompts you to think about your day, how you felt, and why you felt that way. There isn’t really any inspiration or advice, just open lines for your thoughts without it being an intimidating blank page. This journal has already helped me see patterns in my thoughts/emotions and I feel better overall. I would recommend this journal to anyone." —Kari Madsen
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
2. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for anyone whose little cottagecore heart wants a cozy solution to stumbling to the bathroom in the middle of the night in the dark.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
3. A pair of wireless sleep headphones to play white noise or the music of your choice in a comfy headband, so you can enjoy the calm of it all night long (and block out the unrepentant snoring of certain people and/or pets).
Promising review: "These are great! I've struggled with insomnia for the past couple of years. I wish I'd found these sooner. They are extremely comfortable. When I fall asleep, I rarely sleep for more than an hour straight. These allow me to comfortably play a podcast or meditation to get myself back to sleep. I'm only two nights in on using these and I know I don't want to be without them. Battery life is great. I probably played them for a total of five hours during the night and woke up them still having 70% battery remaining. I probably won't use these for workout because I don't have to wash them all the time, but for insomnia or anyone who just likes to fall asleep listening to something, these are amazing." —Jesse Brown
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (clip the 20% off coupon on the product page for this price; available in nine colors).
4. A big ole oversized strawberry sweater for anyone who wants to be berry, berry comfortable all winter long. Reviewers are obsessed with how soft this human tent is, and that it comes with *pockets* for snack stashing.
Aemicion is a small business specializing in oversized comfy sweaters.
Promising review: "Literally so perfect, very soft and comfortable, the colors are very vibrant and beautiful. If I start moving around my house doing chores it does get a little warm, but I run warm most of the time and keep my house super cold so it not an issue at all!! I can’t wait for the fall/winter to come because this will be a game changer!!" —Nicole Muse
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in dozens of styles and kid sizes).
5. A container of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust so absurdly delicious that all food will just become a mere canvas for putting Cinnadust on. Reviewers use this on everything from coffee to toast to yogurt to fries to popcorn to sweet potatoes to ice cream to — you know what, I'll let you decide on your cinnajourney for yourself.
Check out a TikTok of the Cinnadust in action.
Promising review: "Ten out of ten, would order again. Try it on yogurt, ice cream, toast, carrots, and amazingly I saw a TikTok challenge with it on hard boiled eggs. It is stupendous!!!" —ThatGuy
Get it from Amazon for $3.44.
6. A pair of oh-so-cozy "teddy" slippers that might just be that ~holy grail~ pair you've been searching for — not only are these mega soft and warm, but reviewers note that they don't overheat, hold up over time, and machine wash beautifully. (Bonus: they're also very quiet if you're trying not to wake the fam!)
Promising review: "I’ve been searching for a pair of slippers for a long time. Literally have bought and returned many. I bought a pair for my husband and he loved them so I decided to try them. So glad I did. Love the color, fit, comfort and warmth. Also, machine washable. I’m going to buy another style. Highly recommend." —J
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in women's sizes 5–12 and seven colors).
7. A world weary, dead-eyed frog headband so you have extra incentive to keep up with your skincare routine during the winter months knowing you're not the only one who woke up with a grudge against the sun.
Promising review: "Keeps my hair back off of my face when I need it to and does so without sliding like many other headbands do, with my hair being so slick. Doesn’t damage my hair, is nice and stretchy, and is sturdy quality. It’s very soft and comfortable, and fits my head well (I have a somewhat big head). Love it!" —Sunshine
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in eight styles).
8. A cult-favorite luxury-scented candle with a throw so satisfying and scent profile so ~mesmerizing~ that reviewers can't stop gushing about it. If you're in the market for a signature scent for your space, look no further than this jasmine, oud, and sandalwood blend.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself! If this came in a perfume I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent. I even bought the shampoo and conditioner which I will probably use as more of a body wash and shaving cream but that is how desperate I am to get this scent on me!" —Melissa I.
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in three sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two, and in a variety of scents).
9. A set of cult-favorite, suuuuuper soft microfiber bed sheets that are the ultimate All Seasons Investment. These lightweight, moisture-resistant sheets are designed to be super breathable in the heat and cozy in the cold. Tons of reviewers loved their sets so much they immediately came back for more!
Danjor Linens is a small business that specializes in bedding products for home and dorm use.
Promising review: "I sleep extremely hot. I always have issues with sheets and blankets, but with these sheets I sleep cool. I have a very thick memory foam mattress and it fit perfectly. They are so super soft, I truly love them. I noticed that when I washed them they got softer. I personally don’t use fabric softeners or bleach. I have used them for about a month now I am definitely going buy more." —Mel
Get it from Amazon for $22.75+ (available in sizes Twin–California King and nine colors).
10. A set of light up bath fizzes, because life is short and bath time is nothing if not an opportunity for an underwater rave!! Bonus: these are made with natural essential oils and moisturizing shea butter and coconut oil for a real ~spa~ experience.
These come in six different scents: lavender, aloe, ocean, rose, milk, and olayer.
Promising review: "Disco in my bath! This product is such a nice distraction from a stressful life! The scents are not overpowering light and soothing, they don’t seem to deposit rings a real plus with a soaker tub! But the best part save the little center bit and set aside for a real party with wine and candles. Sending these out to stressed family now as random pick me ups." —Katrin Sullivan
Get a set of six from Amazon for $21.99.
11. An oh-so-satisfying 1,000-piece Mystic Maze puzzle you may have already seen on TikTok, where lovers of puzzles and magic lore are singing its praises. This whimsically illustrated, colorful puzzle isn't just a puzzle, but a journey — there are over 50 Easter eggs in it, tons of miniature scenes full of optical illusions and surprises, *plus* a magical twist at the end. You'll have to solve the puzzle to find out!
Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my husband because he absolutely loves puzzles and magic, so it was a no-brainer! I was honestly way more excited to finish putting this puzzle together than a normal puzzle because I couldn’t wait to see the end result. Blown away. I’m super impressed and will be purchasing a different version. Oh, and they weren’t kidding about the no dust in the box...very pleased with this purchase!" —Nlbrimberry
Get it from Amazon for $22.97.
12. Plus a lovely 500-piece "Books and Flowers" puzzle so even when you're not reading books, you can be doing your second favorite thing, which is, of course, thinking about books.
This puzzle print was designed by artist and illustrator Kate Lewis, who draws inspiration from "everyday moments at home and in the garden."
Get it from our Goodful shop for $28.
13. A stuffed waffle maker to introduce you to the infinite glory of stuffing food into a pillowy warm carb — I'm talking jam, cheesy eggs, meats, NUTELLA (!!), pie filling, peanut butter, the whole nine yards. I'm truly shaking thinking about amassing this kind of breakfast power.
Promising review: "I bought this after I saw a video on TikTok, so I had an idea about the yummy waffles I could make. First waffles were stuffed with apple pie filling. Second ones scrambled eggs with bacon and cheese. Just amazing!!! The only way you could make this better is to send a chef!! I definitely recommend watching a video on TikTok or YouTube to inspire you before you start!!" —Adirondackdarling
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
14. Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking, a classic cookbook so trusted and time-honored that it's now in its 30th anniversary edition. This features beloved standard and unique twists to Italian recipes designed for any reader to enjoy, whether they're a cooking newbie living alone or a seasoned chef feeding a full family. This book is truly an investment both in learning new cooking skills *and* delighting your palate for years to come.
Promising review: "This book has only been with me a couple of weeks, but already I have made six of the recipes and have dozens of others I want to try. I own a copy of The Silver Spoon, but this book surpasses it in every way. Hazan doesn't just give you recipes — she gives us the spirit of Italian cooking. She shows us how to love the ingredients we are using and teaches us how to understand that putting them together as she does, we don't create a 'dish,' but rather, something we have put a bit of ourselves into, to share with those we care about. This is probably the best book we will ever have on Italian cooking. It sits on my shelf right next to The Joy Of Cooking. Don't buy this book, treasure it. It's that good." —Laura Anne Scaife
Get it from Amazon for $19.98.