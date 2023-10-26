Add These 34 Quirky Beauty Products To Your Routine And Let Them Work Their Magic

Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients.



Fun fact: All of Youthforia's makeup is designed with ingredients that make it A-OK for your skin to sleep with it on!



Check out a TikTok of the BYO Blush in action.

I tried this out myself and I have to say, it is WILD watching it adjust to your skin's pH in real time. It was a very bright pink at first but super easy to spread — a bit like Glossier's Cloud Paint, except personalized. It's very long lasting, too — I applied in the morning and could still see a rosy glow by the end of the day.

Promising review: "I love trying new products (only those that are cruelty-free). I have to say this pleasantly surprised me. It only takes two small dots of the product on my cheeks, blended with a brush, and the result is just beautiful. The pink color is a fresh natural color. It lasts all day and then then some. This is also great for travel. I will be ordering another color to try." —Deborah T.

Get it from Amazon for $36.