Add These 34 Quirky Beauty Products To Your Routine And Let Them Work Their Magic

1. A ridiculously charming octopus-shaped blackhead remover you can use to gently scrub as part of your skin routine or in the shower to remove excess sebum to exfoliate pores and pull out blackheads, whiteheads, and other miscellaneous gunk from the day that you'd rather evict.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." —MarMarManuel
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $11.88.
2. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief when you wake up with puffy, aching eyes. This formula is blended with Iceland glacial water to help tighten skin and tackle dark circles so you look and feel more ~refreshed~.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
3. A buildable Glimmer Glow Stick lipstick with a sheer, subtle glitter and a unique rosy tint formulated with ~pH technology~ so it will adapt to your own personalized shade.
Check out a TikTok of the Glimmer Glow lipstick in action.
Promising review: "This is such a pretty pH color lipstick, viral for a reason — it's very pretty to look at, it's not sticky at all, and the more you layer it, the darker the pink shows up. The only thing I don't like is the scent in it, I can almost taste it a bit. It's nice to have in my purse if I need a quick color while I'm out in case of sudden dinner plans or a meeting, because you can control the color saturation to how light or bold it is." —Kristina Bumbelow
Get it from Amazon for $3.99.
4. BYO Blush Oil, which is the ultimate in easy-to-use makeup because it practically does all the work *for* you — its color is designed to react to the pH of your skin, giving you a wholly personalized look without any extra work. TBH, it's no wonder this is one of their bestselling prods.
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients.
Fun fact: All of Youthforia's makeup is designed with ingredients that make it A-OK for your skin to sleep with it on!
Check out a TikTok of the BYO Blush in action.
I tried this out myself and I have to say, it is WILD watching it adjust to your skin's pH in real time. It was a very bright pink at first but super easy to spread — a bit like Glossier's Cloud Paint, except personalized. It's very long lasting, too — I applied in the morning and could still see a rosy glow by the end of the day.
Promising review: "I love trying new products (only those that are cruelty-free). I have to say this pleasantly surprised me. It only takes two small dots of the product on my cheeks, blended with a brush, and the result is just beautiful. The pink color is a fresh natural color. It lasts all day and then then some. This is also great for travel. I will be ordering another color to try." —Deborah T.
Get it from Amazon for $36.
5. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
6. A box of "Zombie" face masks that are NOT for the faint of heart, but definitely get the job done when it comes to tightening skin and reducing pores and wrinkles. Once it's on your face, it starts to tighten and makes you look like a literal! zombie!!! in this very spooky but satisfying way. You leave it on for a quick 10 minutes, and then it washes off super easily and leaves your skin bright and rejuvenated.
Promising review: "Smells great! This face mask does exactly what it says. My skin is nice and lifted, hydrated, noticeable reduction in fine lines, improved texture, reduced my pore size, and eliminated some newly developed rough patches forming around the hairline. Couldn't be more satisfied with this product! I have pretty good skin for 37, but this mask has really helped take my skin to the next level." —Samantha
Get a box of eight masks from Amazon for $18.25.
7. A Marshmallow Whip Maker, which can turn a coin-sized amount of your favorite face cleanser into a cup full of light, frothy foam — not only does this help your cleanser last longer by giving it more suds and surface area to cover for a smaller portion, but the bubbly texture can help reduce friction on your face. Also...it's just a whole lot of fun??
To use this, all you have to do is put a pearl-sized drop of your favorite cleanser at the bottom, fill with water up to the dotted line, and pump it until it creates foam.
Promising review: "I bought this product after doing a bunch of reviews after seeing it all over my TikTok feed. This device takes your cleanser and turns it into a foamy product. Why would you want your cleanser to be foam? First, you will make your cleanser last WAY longer. You add a little bit of cleanser and water, then pump it a few times. Instantly it’s foam. You will be using less product, which means you will save money. Another reason is that the product became concentrated and when you put on your face you get the whole product all over your entire face. Foam cleansers are preferred when cleansing because it’s more thorough when washing. It gets the whole surface area. Third, it’s fun! You pump and you instantly have foam. I made a video on TikTok and it went viral! This product is so cute and fun plus it will help stretch your cleanser." —Aimee Rouseau
Get it from Amazon for $8.
8. A soothing Jelly Lip Melt with an oh-so-satisfying texture and delightful moisturizing power that you can get in refreshing flavors like lychee, watermelon, blackberry, and green grape. Psst — a lot of reviewers compare this to the cult-fave Laneige mask!
Promising review: "If you like the Laneige lip sleeping mask, then get this. In my opinion, this lip melt works even better and stays on my lips way longer! Whenever I used the Laneige mask before bed, I would always wake up feeling like it had all rubbed off and my lips would feel a little dry, but also kinda sticky somehow. With this lip melt, I wake up still feeling like I have the product on my lips, and they feel smooth and hydrated. I also prefer the texture of this lip melt more, and a little product also goes a long way." —Caimish
Get it from Amazon for $11.40+ (available in eight flavors).
9. A set of glass ice globe facial massagers that first of all just feel SO so so so nice on your sleepy, early morning face, and second of all are an excellent way to reduce puffiness and soothe irritated skin.
Promising review: "I had never seen anything like these before, my massage therapist whipped them out and I immediately went home and bought some. I have rosacea and these are great for soothing my skin. I’m in love!" —Janie Waltz
Get it from Amazon for $13.39 (available in seven colors).
10. A set of exfoliating gloves for the bath or shower you can use to ~deep clean~ all over your body, letting you get extra specific about the exfoliation pressure because you're using your own hands to do it. These also come in three different textures — light, moderate, and heavy — so you can get one to best match your skin sensitivity.
Evridwear is a small business that specializes in gloves for work, personal care, and weather use.
Promising review: "This is one of my favorite purchases. Not gonna lie, TikTok make me buy this. So I buy it and I’m still a little nervous because it’s literally a glove. But nah, I used it with liquid body soap and I’ve never felt so clean in my whole life. I got out of the shower feeling like a freshly birthed baby. My skin had never felt so clean and I questioned how I went 32 years without this." —Brittney
Get a pair from Amazon for $8.99 (available in three textures, various colors, and as sets of two or three).
11. Tonymoly's cult-fave, underrated Wonder Ceramide Mochi Toner, because "glazed donut skin" is out and "mochi skin" is IN. You can use this on clean skin to help reinforce your moisture barrier, helping smooth and protect your skin to give it that bounce and even tone of the mochi you know and love. (Anyone else a little hungry right now?)
Promising review: "Just recently found out about toner, and then found out how expensive it is. This after a lot of research was the most affordable option with good ingredients. Now that I’m using it I see how little I use every day. It’s supposed to have seven layers on your face every morning. This really works and I feel my skin is good all day." —Debi
Get it from Amazon for $21.85.
12. A gentle bubbly clay mask designed to help remove blackheads and minimize the appearance of pores, but most importantly to let you cosplay as a happy lil' cloud.
Check out a TikTok of the foaming mask in action.
Promising review: "I love this stuff! I received some for a gift and then purchased it for my daughter from Amazon. It feels like a clay mask going on, and then starts bubbling and turns to a thinner substance when it's done. I feel like it is very gentle on my face. My skin feels amazing after I wash it off. It feels like I used moisturizer, even though I did not. I hear that these masks are very popular in Japan." —L. Shea
Get it from Amazon for $9 (available in packs of one and two).
13. A bottle of Haeyo Mayo, or "mayonnaise for your hair" — this hair mask's special blend of shea butter, macadamia seed oil, and egg yolk extract will restore your hair's natural moisture and shine (and quite possibly give you a craving for a BLT, but hey, your hair's gonna look REAL nice while you make it).
Promising review: "I have dead hair from bleaching it so much and I was a bit skeptical if this would work, but oh my god it makes my hair softer than a corgi's bottom. And it smells really good too. Will definitely restock when I run out!" —hanyouinlove
Get it from Amazon for $15.20.