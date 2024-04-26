BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    You Don’t Have To Spend A Ton To Dress Like A Style Icon, Thanks To These 23 Inexpensive Walmart Items

    Move over, Serena van der Woodsen, there's a new style icon in town.

    Emma Kershaw
    by Emma Kershaw

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A pair of straight slacks to wear absolutely anywhere. They're the perfect closet staple you can take from the office to happy hour with a shoe change and a swipe of lipstick.

    model wearing the gray pants
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Nice pants. I bought the black color. Comfortable and can achieve a dressy look or casual. Runs just a little large but I kept it and will wear with a belt. I also bought another one but sized down one size." —Hyacinth

    Price: $34.90 (available in sizes 2–20, including short and long fits, and in three colors)

    2. A pair of wide-leg flowy pants that are casual, chic, and will pair well with just about anything. Plus, they're super comfy so if you're the type of person who likes to feel like they're wearing pajamas all day, these bbs are for you.

    model wearing beige belted wide leg loose pants with heeled nude sandals
    Walmart

    Promising review: "These pants fit me amazingly! I got them because I am pregnant and have been struggling to find a good pair that are stretchy. They are perfect in length, and the material is super nice!" —Alex

    Price: $19.88 (originally $39.99; available in sizes S–XXL and 16 colors)

    3. A button-up shirt made for every situation — whether that's work, running errands, or brunch.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "What a great bargain. Shirts fit great." —TikiWiki

    Price: $15.98 (available in sizes S–3XL and four colors)

    4. A sleeveless dress because wedding season is almost here, baby. It's flowy and delicate and will look stunning paired with your favorite heeled sandals and a clutch bag.

    A yellow sleeveless dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Love the dress. It's very comfortable and can easily be dressed up with some accessories. I've gotten lot of compliments on this dress every time I wear it. Would definitely buy again." —Emily

    Price: $5.99+ (available in sizes S–M and XXL and four colors)

    5. A cardigan and bralette set so you don't have to worry about matching your top to your outerwear. Team it with a black skirt for a monochromatic combo you'll be reaching for all season long.

    a model wearing the black set
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Really cute, excellent quality fabric, and perfect fit." —Beverly

    Price: $28 (originally $40, available in sizes XS–XL and in two colors)

    6. A pair of boot-cut pants with an elastic waistband that is the perfect mix of comfort and style, which is what every pair of pants should be like.

    model wearing black bootcut jeans and nude heels
    Walmart

    Promising review: "These pants were actually a lot better than what I thought they would be. An extra plus is that they have back pockets. I hate buying the elastic waistband style and there are no back pockets. These have back pockets and fit nicely." —Stephanie

    Price: $18.44 (available in sizes 1X–4X and six colors)

    7. A suuuper soft open-front cardigan that's the layering piece of dreams. And if you buy it in a size up, you've got a snuggly, oversized cardigan that will be like an all-day hug.

    model wearing the orange cardian
    Walmart

    Promising review: "For the price, I wasn't expecting a quality item. I was pleasantly surprised when I put this on. I would have paid up to $50 and felt the price was fair, based on the quality!" —HigherGA

    Price: $6.81+ (originally $16.99; available in sizes S–2X and seven colors — not all sizes available in all colors)

    8. A sleek black dress because the LBD is a classic for a reason. It has a bodycon fit, spaghetti straps, and the star of the show, a feather trim on the neckline.

    black dress with feather trim on model
    Target

    Price: $14.98 (available in sizes XS–S and L–3XL)

    9. A long-sleeve, plissé midi dress that's made for twirling in. I meannnn, just look at that skirt!! It comes in four beautiful jewel tones for an extra fancy feel.

    model wearing green long-sleeve plisse midi dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Very pretty dress. Comfortable yet elegant. Runs a little large but beautiful." —Jessica

    Price: $24.98 (available in sizes 0X–4X and four colors)

    10. A sweater wrap dress to end all sweater wrap dresses. The funky polka-dotted balloon sleeves add such a fun and festive touch.

    grey wrapped sweater dress on model
    Target

    Price: $30.99 (available in sizes S–2XL and four colors)

    11. A pair of corduroy bootcut pants for those days you want a chic retro vibe. Pair these with a plain white tee for a simple but cute look.

    model in V-neck top and casual beige pants stands with hands slightly behind them, paired with white sneakers
    Walmart

    Promising review: "This was exactly what I wanted. They're stretchy and so comfortable!!!!" —Lolaxxx

    Price: $10.28 (available in sizes 16–26 and three colors)

    12. A cutout mini dress made from a *genius* double-layer material so you can step out in style even if it's chilly outside.

    black cut out long sleeve dress on model
    Walmart

    Price: $16.06 (available in sizes XS–3XL)

    13. An ultra-glam pleated maternity dress for those events where you want to feel really elegant. The empire waisting has been designed with the whole pregnancy process in mind, so you can wear this beautiful piece throughout the stages.

    gold pleated maternity dress on model
    Walmart

    Price: $7.31+ (originally $20.24; available in sizes S–XXL and in two colors)

    14. A versatile scarf — whether you're wrapping it around your neck or wearing it as a blanket-slash-cape as you frolic through the forest, it will be your favorite accessory piece.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "I love the colors and the beautiful design on these gorgeous scarves! I also love the dimensions of the scarves! I will buy more!" —LaNita

    Price: $12.99 (available in 19 colors)

    15. A simple A-line, button-up denim dress for pairing over your favorite halterneck sweater. And then, when the weather heats up, you can wear it sans underlayer. It's versatile dressing at its finest.

    brown denim button up dress on model
    Walmart

    Price: $38.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and six colors)

    16. A sweater dress with a cute ruched bodice and a peek-a-boo cutout. It'll solve all of your what-to-wear dilemmas and will ensure you have *plenty* of compliments coming your way.

    a model wearing the tan dress
    Walmart

    Price: $40.99 (available in sizes S–XL and four colors)

    17. A pair of cargo linen pants for those days when you're not feeling like being restricted by a pair of jeans. They're lightweight, comfy, and have a super stretchy waistband (basically, they have everything that your jeans don't have!)

    model wearing casual beige cargo pants and white sneakers. Only lower half of the body is shown
    Walmart

    Price: $19.98 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in two colors)

    18. A vibrant off-shoulder maxi dress to add a pop of color into your day. It'll look stunning at your next wedding party, but it'll also be a great addition to your suitcase for your upcoming vacation.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "Super cute dress. This dress is super cute! It is well made and the price is great! Looks just as it does online/on the model." —jeni

    Price: $18.20 (originally $26, available in sizes XS–5X and in two colors)

    19. A velvet off-shoulder top that will have everyone asking, "where did you get that?". If you tell them, that's up to you, but this is a top I'd gatekeep so I can wear it in peace.

    model in off-shoulder green top and black pants
    Walmart

    Price: $26.88 (available in sizes XS–XL and in two colors)

    20. A pair of flared olive leggings for looking like a fashion queen while working out. Or, they're stylish enough to wear to brunch. You do you!

    Person in yoga pants with phone in pocket, standing profile view
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I loved itt. I liked the fabric because it is elastic and the fitting is perfect too! I also loved how they have included the side and back pockets! Thank you." —Sharvary

    Price: $16.99+ (available in sizes S–4XL and in six colors)

    21. A faux leather jacket because if you don't own a faux leather jacket, you're missing out. This bb is just thick enough to keep you warm throughout that spring chill and will amp up any outfit in an instant.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "Buttery soft, leather appearance is done well, solid hardware - great value and fashion staple. Highly recommend when investing in the real deal isn't an option or you want something light let weight. Depending on how you like your fit, this may run a little large. I'm in between sizes, usually a 10 in tops/jackets. A large was too big." —Walmart reviewer

    Price: $45+ (available in sizes XS–XL and five colors)

    22. A pair of classic jeans to see you through all of those "what to wear" dilemmas, whether you're running some errands or are heading to happy hour.

    Crop of a person wearing blue jeans and beige shoes, midsection to feet shown
    Walmart

    Price: $24.98 (available in sizes 16–24 and in six colors)

    23. And a slinky satin slip dress that looks incredibly luxurious but costs less than 20 bucks. Need I say more?

    model in a sleeveless black midi dress smiling, paired with strappy heels
    Walmart

    Promising review: "What a BEAUTIFUL Dress this is!!!! the colors are vibrant and the material is exquisite especially for Walmart!!! WOW what a find!!! My only issue is since I am only 5ft 2 in and 189 lbs and i bought the XL and it is too long for me and around my waist it is loose but I will just have it altered!!" —Catherine

    Price: $13.30 (originally $19, available in sizes XS–XXL)

    BuzzFeed

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.