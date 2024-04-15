16 Things From Target If You Always Struggle With Transitional Fashion

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A high-rise maxi skirt that's giving noughts vibes in the best way possible. Pair it with a matching cami top, and toss on a cardigan over the top for an ultra-chic lewk.
2. A sleeveless denim jumpsuit so you don't have to worry about matching a top with your bottoms. This bb has a retro-inspired collared top, a zip-front, and a waist belt. What's not to love?
3. An extended shoulder tee to give all your other T-shirts a run for their money. There's something about these sleeves that gives it a little extra je ne sais quoi. Layer your favorite cardigan over the top for a simple yet stylish finish.
4. A cropped blazer, because now is the time to live your best '90s boss babe life, whether you're in the office or not. Reviewers love wearing this over a sweater or a T-shirt.
5. A long-sleeve plisse top so you can stay comfortable but still look extremely put together. Pair it with everything from shorts to jeans to your favorite slip skirt.
6. A midi slip dress that's *so* versatile. Wear it solo for those summer-is-on-its-way days, or chuck on a pair of tights and a jacket to beat the chill.
7. A pleather racing jacket, because pleather jackets are a style staple for a reason. It's too hot for a winter jacket, but it's too cold to go without a jacket at all, so what do you reach for? Your trusty moto jacket!
8. A midi dress that's the ideal design for spring: a midi length to keep your legs covered, but no sleeves so you can feel the breeze when the sun peeks out of nowhere.
9. An oversized white button-down for wearing to any occasion. Whether you're heading to the office, brunch, or are running errands, this is the shirt to do it in.
10. A zip-front denim cargo jacket, because you can never have too many denim jackets. This one has a zip fastening so there's no more fiddling around with buttons!
11. A seamless jumpsuit so you can watch the compliments flow in, whether you keep it casual with sneakers or dress it up with heels.
12. A cargo mini skirt that you'll be reaching for time and time again. Wear it with tights and boots or simply pair it with your favorite sandals.
13. A knit jumpsuit great for stunning in all season long. Those floaty legs are just *chef's kiss*.
14. An open front cardigan to chuck on over your favorite outfit for when you need a little extra warmth. The best part? It only costs 30 bucks.
15. A puff-shoulder crop for those who want to switch things up from their go-to tank top or blouse. Just add a pair of high-rise pants for a chic OOTD.
16. And a puff-sleeve empire waist dress that looks like it belongs in a high-end boutique (not a store where you also buy your milk and eggs)! It'll look fabulous at your next spring event on its own, but it'll also work wonders when layered with a sweater and boots!
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.