Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    24 Home Products From Amazon That Are As Practical As They Are Gorgeous

    *Adds everything to cart*.

    by
    Emma Kershaw
    by Emma Kershaw

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    Danica Creahan
    by Danica Creahan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A three-piece farmhouse style kitchen canister set because it's about time you make your boxes of tea and bags of coffee beans look just as good as they taste.

    the canister set
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a very pretty farmhouse canister set that fits perfectly with my kitchen decor! The canisters are pretty lightweight but the seal is tight on them. They're not very large so they do not take up much countertop space which is a plus. If you're looking for a pretty, functional set of canisters, buy these." —Joanne

    Get it from Amazon for $38.31+ (available in three styles).

    2. An open storage shoe rack to stop everyone from falling over the rogue shoes in the entryway. It's super narrow so it's great for tiny apartments and isn't a boring eyesore like other basic shoe racks.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    It can hold around 20 pairs of most size shoes (it can hold slightly fewer shoes if they are size 10 or larger).

    Promising review: "I just love this shoe organizer. It's sturdy and you can store, in my case, 20 pairs." —Lilliam

    Get it from Amazon for $75.99 (available in three colors).

    3. A reed oil perfume diffuser that's the easiest way to freshen up your space. And just look how beautiful it is!!!!

    The reed oil diffuser
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a beautiful reed and flower diffuser. Perfect packaging with lots of oil in it. I purchased a real flower diffuser with April Fresh scent. I absolutely love it. This is a pretty modern diffuser; good for my home decor. I am going to re-purchase it for every room in my house and gift for my friends." —Grace

    Get it from Amazon for $13.70+ (available in 14 scents and five sizes). 

    4. A pair of mason jar wall sconces for amping up your otherwise plain white walls. Plus, you can tell everyone that you're a DIY queen and that you made them yourself. I won't tell if you don't.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are a beautiful way to accent a piece of artwork or give a little homespun look to a kitchen. I put this on either side of a painting done by my mother-in-law and it really makes that a cozy nook in our farmhouse kitchen. The remotes are cool and once we got the housing situated behind the flowers and hid the cording, it isn't noticeable. I got a set of two, but only need one of the remotes to operate them both. the twinkling options are versatile, too."—Sparkle by Monica

    Get it from Amazon for $36.96+ (available in five colors).

    5. A pack of peel-and-stick tile backsplash because everyone knows that peel-and-stick backsplashes are the holy grail for renters.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    The pack comes with five or ten 12x12 panels!

    Promising review: "These adhesive tiles are amazing! They were super easy to cut, simple to install, and the finished look is amazing. No, they are not real tiles but they give the look of tiles. I think of it as wallpaper. A cosmetic change that isn't permanent. Talk about changing the feel of my kitchen! We took down a cabinet to put up a shelving unit and used this as the backdrop. I LOVE the way it looks. I was amazed at the ease of the install." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in seven styles).

    6. A ceramic kitchen utensil holder so you can finally give all of your utensils a home. No more rummaging around that one catch-all drawer for your favorite spatula.

    The utensil holder on a reviewer&#x27;s kitchen counter
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great holder. Bigger than I expected which is wonderful. Holds a lot of utensils without being too bulky on my countertop. Solid piece not thin and good quality. Opening is big enough that it's easy to clean inside. Highly recommend." —Peggy

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors).

    7. A set of outdoor string lights to turn your yard into an ethereal paradise that you won't want to leave. Is it just me or do string lights make everything so much better?

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Beautiful lights! It's nice that the lights start right at the beginning of the string so there isn't a bunch of dead space between the plug and when the lights start, so you really are getting a full 25ft of lighted string. The downside to this is that if your plug is low to the ground then your lights also start at the plug, but I was able to just not put in the bulbs for the distance I didn't want lit and it works just fine." —Jess

    Get it from Amazon for $17.95+ (available in six sizes and five colors).

    8. A wicker papasan swivel chair that's made for curling up in. It looks like the perfect reading chair to me, but I also won't blame you if you took a nap in it.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this chair! The cushion is very comfortable- great for sinking in to read, watch TV, play on the Wii or even nap if you are shorter like me. My nieces and nephew climbed all over it and it didn't break, very sturdy. It even spins completely which was a happy surprise. Worth the money!"Samantha

    Get it from Amazon for $155.19+ (available in nine colors).

    9. A three-tier tabletop fountain because who said you can only feel ~zen~ on a visit to the spa? Chuck on a robe and play some relaxing music and your home IS a spa.

    The water fountain
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought 2 of these fountains - one for work and one for home. They are AMAZING especially for the price!!! I spent a few weeks debating on buying this but I’m so glad I did. I have gotten so many compliments on this fountain. It looks more expensive than it was. It’s beautiful and fits any decor but is so serene sounding! The soft lighting in each tier make this a beautiful piece at night too. Would definitely recommend." —Kimberly

    Get it from Amazon for $26.13.

    10. A stainless steel stick-on shower caddy for when you realize you should probably invest in a decent shower caddy instead of piling up all of your products on the shower floor. It's just a disaster waiting to happen.

    The shower caddy in black on a reviewer&#x27;s bathroom wall
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Liked this product so much that we ordered 2 of them (soap holder a separate purchase on Amazon). Very easy to install, strong adhesive which allows for large bottles of shampoo, etc. Also came with hooks that can hook to caddy for washcloths, etc." —Gone

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (also available in silver).

    11. A fruit infusion water pitcher to take your at-home hydration game to the next level. You can add all of your favorite fruity combos for a delicious beverage that may just curb your Diet Coke addiction.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "It is absolutely awesome! I love it and my boys love it. I definitely have no problem drinking tons of water now! I highly recommend this! It is big enough to hold lots of water and small enough to fit perfectly in my fridge. Remember to add more water to it as you use it to keep the fruit fresh! I love how easy it is to pop the lid off to add more water and to change the fruit. It is BPA free too so that is a huge bonus for me!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

    12. A five-tier bookshelf because if you're anything like me, your TBR pile will be totally out of control and you need somewhere to organize your 435 unread books.

    The bookshelf
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was looking around for a book shelf for my under the stairs reading nook and I came across this one. It was so easy to assemble, it took no time at all. I love the look of it, and it's very sturdy to hold all my books and decorations." —Tia

    Get it from Amazon for $159.99+ (available in three colors).

    13. A set of three silicone trivet mats to protect your surfaces from burn marks and scratches. They're also giving chic European decor vibes which is something that I, for one, am totally here for.

    The trivets in dark blue on a reviewer&#x27;s countertop
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these. They are beautiful and thick enough to protect your surfaces while holding a very hot pot or dish. As a bonus, while they are being stored, I place them between pans or pot lids to keep them from getting scratched. You can even store them in the under-oven drawer, between pans, without fear of them burning. They are so easy to grab and just throw on the counter without any fear of a regular trivet breaking or scratching." —asiseeit

    Get them from Amazon for $13.99 for three (available in 15 colors).

    14. A cotton ruffled shower curtain so you can bring a touch of shabby chic ~elegance~ to your shower routine. It looks great *and* there will be no more wet floors.

    the shower curtain in a reviewer&#x27;s bathroom
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "As soon as I opened it, I knew I made the right choice. This is a beautiful curtain. It has some heft to it-very good quality fabric and pretty thick. I steamed it and it drapes beautifully. I really feel that this shower curtain looks and feels like it came from a high end department store." —Bailey

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99.

    15. A wood-topped kitchen cart for those who are desperately craving some more counter space. Plus, you can wheel it wherever you need it to be!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This kitchen cart is exactly what I was looking for: good storage and added workspace while still looking nice and easily tucking out of the way. It has clean classic lines, sturdy construction, and serious versatility. I feel it's a real steal for the price and I know I'll get a lot of use out of it. Overall, it's a great piece for a great price. I'm a happy customer!" —J.Crandall

    Get it from Amazon for $278.11+ (available in four colors).

    16. A three-tier hanging basket that might actually entice you to reach for a piece of fruit every now and again. I kid you not, I used to use an old dishwashing tub as my fruit bowl and it wasn't the most appetizing way to display your apples and bananas.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is so cute and practical. I use it for fruit to entice my husband to grab a piece or two on his way out the door. I find myself eating more fruit as well. I have it hung on my ceiling pot rack so it's completely out of the way. I love this purchase!" —MamaBear2020

    Get it from Amazon for $20.97+ (available in two colors).

    17. An electric adjustable height standing desk because if you're still working from home (read: your bed) it's about time you get an actual desk. Plus, you can place a walking pad underneath this game-changing desk, meaning you can get your steps in while sending your emails.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Why would anyone spend double or triple the price when they can get this? Sturdy, quiet, and overall solid! Handles my dual-monitor setup effortlessly. Highly adjustable— I’m 5’7” and the lowest point is perfect for me and the highest point is definitely more than what I need and I can see someone that’s 6’ having no issue. It doesn’t wobble and the two-piece top isn’t even noticeable and not even a thought. I did so much research and I’m glad I went with this one. If you want value, you will not be disappointed. One of my favorite purchases!" —Binh

    Get it from Amazon for $199.99 (available in seven sizes and 14 colors).

    18. A roll of waterproof stick-on marble countertop contact paper to trick everyone into thinking you've spent a small fortune on some super sleek countertops but you've actually spent less than $10 on this HGTV-worthy makeover.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This item was so easy to use and is super durable! I used the marble sheeting to coat my kitchen counters and I can’t tell the difference. Guest enter the house and the kitchen is one of the first things they see. I can say they never realize that it’s a replica print. It does take some time and patience however the achieve a flawless outcome. Be sure to take your time when applying the adhesion because you don’t want to cause tears or air bubbles." —Khaiya

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ per roll (available in six sizes).

    19. An 11-drawer, clear countertop makeup organizer that will save you *so* much counter space. Plus, you can easily see what's what and you won't have to dig around for 25 minutes trying to find your favorite mascara.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Amazing! Absolutely one of the best purchases I’ve made in a long time! This thing helped my organize my vanity area like you wouldn’t believe. It fits more stuff in it than it seems. It has an organizer up top that has room for some small items and 12 lipsticks, 8 small drawers, 2 long shallow drawers, and 2 deep square drawers. It’s also stackable so it’s easy to reorganize to your liking. The quality is great; it’s thick acrylic so it is heavy and gives a nice expensive look to it. Overall I’m in love with this organizer and I can’t recommend it enough!" —mandamandayeah

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in five colors).

    20. A dining room cupboard with two cabinets and room for nine wine bottles. It's so stylish and versatile that you can use it to store your tableware or as a bar cart.

    The cabinet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very sturdy. Great quality. Looks great in my dining room which we recently remodeled. Compare to others, this is exceptionally priced." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $159.99.

    21. A one-gallon glass beverage dispenser with a stainless steel spigot. From freshly squeezed lemonade to a sangria, it's perfect for serving up all of your favorite beverages.

    Reviewer&#x27;s picture of the large mason jar-like dispenser
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wanted a glass container to store water in, trying to eliminate some of the plastic in my life, especially the part that stores our food or drinks. I liked the look of it online, and it looks just as nice in person — like something straight from the last century, which was important to me since my home is from the 1920s, and because I intended to keep it out on the counter. My biggest concern with buying this online was the spout: would it work? Would it leak? I'm happy to report it doesn't leak at all, seating firmly. And the on/off valve works easily." —TheMox

    Get it from Amazon for $22.72+ (available in two sizes).

    22. A farmhouse-style striped table runner to make every single mealtime an extra special occasion.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this for my dining room table and it’s the perfect mix of modern and farmhouse. Really pulls the colors in the room together. It holds up well after being washed, too, but make sure you hang it to dry, otherwise it will be wrinkled." —Kitt Compson

    Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in three sizes and 17 colors).

    23. A metal and glass floor lamp that will not only bring light into your space, but it'll also serve as an extra storage solution thanks to its built-in tabletop. Genius!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love the foot switch, the little table is just enough to hold my cup of tea. A bit difficult to assemble and to keep the shade on straight but once in place, it looks lovely!" —Gilda Zarro

    Get it from Amazon for $137.74+ (available in four colors).

    24. And a two-piece waterproof nonslip kitchen rug set so you can keep your toes cozy and you don't have to worry about slipping and sliding if you spill anything during your dish-washing sessions.

    The matts in a reviewer&#x27;s kitchen
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These mats make it so much more enjoyable to stand in the kitchen. My 12-year-old even said that he liked them for when he is doing dishes. They wipe off clean very easily. They even got cheese on them and it swept right off even after drying out (I swept the following morning). Even stops the chill of the wood flooring. Super great for the price since you get two mats. I have been looking for cushioned mats for the kitchen for a few years but I didn’t want to pay $30 for 1 small May and this has a small and large one for the same price. They will serve you well." —Flummery

    Get them from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two sizes and 11 colors/patterns). 

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.