    If You Always Feel Like You Have Nothing To Wear, Check Out These 30 Things From Walmart

    Consider these staples you'll always be excited to wear.

    Emma Kershaw
    by Emma Kershaw

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A sleeveless dress because wedding season is almost here, baby. It's flowy and delicate and will look stunning paired with your favorite heeled sandals and a clutch bag.

    A yellow sleeveless dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Love the dress. It's very comfortable and can easily be dressed up with some accessories. I've gotten lot of compliments on this dress every time I wear it. Would definitely buy again." —Emily

    Price: $6.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and four colors)

    2. A pair of straight slacks to wear absolutely anywhere. They're the perfect closet staple you can take from the office to happy hour with a shoe change and a swipe of lipstick.

    model wearing the gray pants
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Nice pants. I bought the black color. Comfortable and can achieve a dressy look or casual. Runs just a little large but I kept it and will wear with a belt. I also bought another one but sized down one size." —Hyacinth

    Price: $34.90 (available in sizes 2–20, including short and long fits, and in three colors)

    3. A button-up shirt made for every situation — whether that's work, running errands, or brunch.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "What a great bargain. Shirts fit great." —TikiWiki

    Price: $15.98 (available in sizes XS–3XL and four colors)

    4. A cardigan and bralette set so you don't have to worry about matching your top to your outerwear. Team it with a black skirt for a monochromatic combo you'll be reaching for all season long.

    a model wearing the black set
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Really cute, excellent quality fabric, and perfect fit." —Beverly

    Price: $40 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in two colors)

    5. A pair of boot-cut pants with an elastic waistband that is the perfect mix of comfort and style, which is what every pair of pants should be like.

    model wearing black bootcut jeans and nude heels
    Walmart

    Promising review: "These pants were actually a lot better than what I thought they would be. An extra plus is that they have back pockets. I hate buying the elastic waistband style and there are no back pockets. These have back pockets and fit nicely." —Stephanie

    Price: $18.44 (available in sizes 1X–4X and five colors)

    6. A sleek black dress because the LBD is a classic for a reason. It has a bodycon fit, spaghetti straps, and the star of the show, a feather trim on the neckline.

    black dress with feather trim on model
    Walmart

    Price: $14.98 (available in sizes XS–3XL)

    7. A long-sleeve, plissé midi dress that's made for twirling in. I meannnn, just look at that skirt!! It comes in four beautiful jewel tones for an extra fancy feel.

    model wearing green long-sleeve plisse midi dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Very pretty dress. Comfortable yet elegant. Runs a little large but beautiful." —Jessica

    Price: $19.98 (originally $24.98; available in sizes 0X–4X and four colors)

    8. A sweater wrap dress to end all sweater wrap dresses. The funky polka-dotted balloon sleeves add such a fun and festive touch.

    grey wrapped sweater dress on model
    Walmart

    Price: $30.99 (available in sizes S–2XL and four colors)

    9. A pair of wide-leg flowy pants that are casual, chic, and will pair well with just about anything. Plus, they're super comfy so if you're the type of person who likes to feel like they're wearing pajamas all day, these bbs are for you.

    model wearing beige belted wide leg loose pants with heeled nude sandals
    Walmart

    Promising review: "These pants fit me amazingly! I got them because I am pregnant and have been struggling to find a good pair that are stretchy. They are perfect in length, and the material is super nice!" —Alex

    Price: $19.88 (originally $39.99; available in sizes S–XXL and 16 colors)

    10. A cutout mini dress made from a *genius* double-layer material so you can step out in style even if it's chilly outside.

    black cut out long sleeve dress on model
    Walmart

    Price: $24.30 (available in sizes XS–3XL)

    11. A versatile scarf — whether you're wrapping it around your neck or wearing it as a blanket-slash-cape as you frolic through the forest, it will be your favorite accessory piece.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "I love the colors and the beautiful design on these gorgeous scarves! I also love the dimensions of the scarves! I will buy more!" —LaNita

    Price: $12.99 (available in 19 colors)

    12. A simple A-line, button-up denim dress for pairing over your favorite halterneck sweater. And then, when the weather heats up, you can wear it sans underlayer. It's versatile dressing at its finest.

    Woman in a denim overall dress and white long-sleeve top with white sneakers
    Walmart

    Price: $34.29+ (available in sizes XS–XL and nine colors)

    13. A pair of cargo linen pants for those days when you're not feeling like being restricted by a pair of jeans. They're lightweight, comfy, and have a super stretchy waistband (basically, they have everything that your jeans don't have!)

    model wearing casual beige cargo pants and white sneakers. Only lower half of the body is shown
    Walmart

    Price: $19.98 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in two colors)

    14. A sweater dress with a cute ruched bodice and a peek-a-boo cutout. It'll solve all of your what-to-wear dilemmas and will ensure you have *plenty* of compliments coming your way.

    a model wearing the tan dress
    Walmart

    Price: $40.99 (available in sizes S–XL and four colors)

    15. A vibrant off-shoulder maxi dress to add a pop of color into your day. It'll look stunning at your next wedding party, but it'll also be a great addition to your suitcase for your upcoming vacation.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "Super cute dress. This dress is super cute! It is well made and the price is great! Looks just as it does online/on the model." —jeni

    Price: $26 (available in sizes XS–5X and in two colors)

    16. A velvet off-shoulder top that will have everyone asking, "where did you get that?". If you tell them, that's up to you, but this is a top I'd gatekeep so I can wear it in peace.

    model in off-shoulder green top and black pants
    Walmart

    Price: $27.88 (available in sizes XS–XL and in two colors)

    17. A pair of flared olive leggings for looking like a fashion queen while working out. Or, they're stylish enough to wear to brunch. You do you!

    Person in yoga pants with phone in pocket, standing profile view
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I loved itt. I liked the fabric because it is elastic and the fitting is perfect too! I also loved how they have included the side and back pockets! Thank you." —Sharvary

    Price: $15.79+ (available in sizes S–4XL and in six colors)

    18. A faux leather jacket because if you don't own a faux leather jacket, you're missing out. This bb is just thick enough to keep you warm throughout that spring chill and will amp up any outfit in an instant.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "Buttery soft, leather appearance is done well, solid hardware - great value and fashion staple. Highly recommend when investing in the real deal isn't an option or you want something light let weight. Depending on how you like your fit, this may run a little large. I'm in between sizes, usually a 10 in tops/jackets. A large was too big." —Walmart reviewer

    Price: $40+ (originally $45; available in sizes XS–XXL and five colors)

    19. A pair of classic jeans to see you through all of those "what to wear" dilemmas, whether you're running some errands or are heading to happy hour.

    Crop of a person wearing blue jeans and beige shoes, midsection to feet shown
    Walmart

    Price: $24.98 (available in sizes 16–24 and in six colors)

    20. A patterned maxi dress for an easy summertime staple. Just add some sandals and jewelry for a super cute look that takes about two minutes flat to throw together.

    Person wearing an off-shoulder floral dress with a front slit, holding a wicker bag. No faces shown
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I did read the reviews prior to my purchase and sized up. The dress fit perfectly! I originally purchased the navy blue and red. The dresses were so cute that I just ordered the white one."  —Robert

    Price: $26.87 (available in sizes L–4XL and three colors)

    21. A swing midi dress that was practically invented to dress up or down. With short sleeves and a ruffle pleated hem, it's perfect for beach days or brunch with friends.

    Woman in a mid-length polka dot dress holding a basket, standing in a neutral pose
    Walmart

    Promising review: "This dress is perfect, very soft and has a side zipper to help slipping on. It hits mid calf and the material thin with no liner so a slip is necessary. So cute and i love it." —Leslie  

    Price: $20.59 (available in sizes S–XL)

    22. A denim jacket because a good denim jacket never goes out of style. Throw this over any outfit to give it the ultimate "cool girl" finish.

    A denim jacket
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Time and Tru has been hitting it out of the park lately, and this jacket is no exception. I love the color and it goes with everything. I was getting a little bored with my traditional denim jacket and this brings an awesome update to my wardrobe." —MomTeacher

    Price: $22.98 (available in sizes XS–3XL and four colors)

    23. A pair of cropped distressed jeans to give your 'fit a laid-back vibe. Pair these with a simple white tee and your favorite sneakers for a casual but cute look.

    A pair of cropped distressed light wash jeans
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Trendy, comfy, great value!" —Kaitlin

    Price: $19.98 (available in sizes 2–18 and two colors)

    24. A boho mini dress so soft and breathable that you'll never want to wear anything else.

    Printed mini dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Firstly, it fits well as described. Super comfortable and lightweight. Perfect for summer. Easy laundering to make it a great purchase all around!" —Rose

    Price: $20.99 (originally $28.99; available in sizes M–3XL and 11 colors)

    25. A ditsy floral mini dress, because this bb instantly gives casual beachy vibes. Consider this the summer look you'll keep wanting to come back to.

    Ditsy floral mini dress in pink
    Walmart

    Promising review: "This is a cute dress for the remaining days of hot summer! It's very airy and perfect to keep cool! Pair with heels or sandals for any day time activities!" —Bailey  

    Price: $22.36 (originally $43.98; available in sizes S–XL)

    26. A super cute ruffle dress that's available in matching kids' sizes, making it the perfect sunny weather pick for all the family.

    Matching ruffle dresses
    Walmart

    Promising review:  "My baby girl and I wore these dresses for family photos, and they were so cute! Can't beat the price either." —Marlayna 

    Price: $19.99 (originally $33.99; available in sizes 12-18M–8-9 Years, XS–XL, and five colors)

    27. A pair of high-waisted biker shorts because exercise clothes aren't just for the gym (iykyk). These super stylish shorts are just made to be worn with an oversized graphic tee and a pair of chunky sneakers.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "I love these! I ordered one size larger than my usual size, and they were perfect. I recommend these!" —Savannah

    Price: $12.95 (available in sizes S–3XL and 25 colors)

    28. A midi denim skirt with a back vent for an easy breezy summery look. It's available in so many colors, I don't blame you if you buy one for every day of the week.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "Great fit! Very comfortable and nice length for me!" —Andrea

    Price: $24.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and 17 colors)

    29. A polka-dotted maxi dress that's just made for twirling in. I mean, just look at that floaty hem and those ruffled sleeves!!

    Woman in a sleeveless polka dot dress, smiling at the camera
    Walmart

    Promising review: "It's very nice it fit just right. Thank you." —Rita

    Price: $17.99 (available in sizes S–5XL)

    30. A pack of three cami dresses because why just stop at one? In nude, white, and black, they're great on their own or as a layering slip dress.

    Cami mini dresses in three colors
    Walmart

    Price: $22.88 (available in one size)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.