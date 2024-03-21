Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    26 Things From Target If You Always Struggle With Transitional Fashion

    It's the season for unpredictable weather.

    Emma Kershaw
    by Emma Kershaw

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. An open weave cardigan that's essentially designed for transitional weather. It'll keep you warm, but the teeny tiny holes will let in a liiiittle hint of breeze. Oh, and you'll look pretty darn stylish, too.

    A model in a black open weave cardigan
    Target

    Promising review: "Super cute, pretty good quality, and a good length — not too cropped on me! I’m normally a medium and stayed true to size. Feel like it will be a good layering piece for spring!" —Sarahm2

    Price: $28 (available in sizes XS–4X and also white)

    2. A long-sleeve skater dress, because you can never have enough skater dresses. For the days when it's extra chilly, throw on a pair of tights.

    A person in a blue skater dress
    Target

    Promising review: "So comfy and cute, and fits great! I’m between a size L and an XL, so I went with the size up. I’m desperately trying to find another excuse to wear it again so soon." —Taylor

    Price: $12.10 (originally $22; available in sizes XXS–XS, 1X–4X, and three colors)  

    3. A high-rise maxi skirt that's giving noughts vibes in the best way possible. Pair it with a matching cami top, and toss on a cardigan over the top for an ultra-chic lewk.

    Model wearing silver satin high-rise maxi skirt
    Target

    Promising review: "Skirt is perf. Stretchy, high-waisted, sleek, and comfortable." —Lauren

    Price: $25 (available in sizes XXS–4X and three colors)

    4. A sleeveless denim jumpsuit so you don't have to worry about matching a top with your bottoms. This bb has a retro-inspired collared top, a zip-front, and a waist belt. What's not to love?

    a person in a sleeveless denim jumpsuit
    Target

    Promising review: "I’m loving this casual cute jumpsuit. It can be thrown on for brunch with your girls or date night with bae. Run don’t walk to pick this up." —calicandy

    Price: $30.80 (originally $44; available in sizes 00–17, 24–30)    

    5. An extended shoulder tee to give all your other T-shirts a run for their money. There's something about these sleeves that gives it a little extra je ne sais quoi. Layer your favorite cardigan over the top for a simple yet stylish finish.

    Person in a coral short-sleeved shirt with extended shoulders
    Target

    Promising review: "Um hello! This shirt is perfect! I bought it in three colors and I just love the cut. It’s a little edgier than a normal tee, but very comfortable and fun to style. I found that this shirt is boxy but for the look I wanted, I got my normal size and it was perfect. You can’t go wrong for the price. Get them in every color, buy backups, live your life!" —Vtmary

    Price: $7 (originally $10; available in sizes XS–4X and eight colors)

    6. A pair of super high-rise curvy tapered jeans made with denim and spandex for a comfy finish *gasp*! The words jeans and comfort don't usually go together, but these game-changers are here to prove otherwise.

    A person in black wash high waisted jeans
    Target

    Promising review: "Love these jeans! I am petite and the length is perfect!"  —Gjone6

    Price: $17.50 (originally $25; available in sizes 00–30)    

    7. A fine-gauge ribbed cardigan that's ideal for keeping in your purse for those days when it feels like an 80-degree day but it can quickly drop 30 degrees without warning (it's called spring, baby).

    Model wearing light brown ribbed cardigan
    Target

    Promising review: "This cardigan is much better quality than I was expecting. I bought it in black and it has a slightly dressy look, quality lightweight material, and a nice deep V-neck. It is a fitted sweater and looks great dressed up or down." —JM

    Price: $7.50 (originally $25; available in sizes XS–4X and four colors)

    8. A cropped blazer, because now is the time to live your best '90s boss babe life, whether you're in the office or not. Reviewers love wearing this over a sweater or a T-shirt.

    A person in a black cropped blazer
    Target

    Promising review: "Cute style. The sleeves are a bit wide at the wrist but I will wear it scrunched up anyway. Super lightweight feel and a more relaxed structure. Runs a bit big. I sized up one to layer with sweatshirts. It’s not ultra cropped but hits around the belly button." —Chloe

    Price: $32 (available in sizes XXS–4X and also in off-white)    

    9. A long-sleeve plisse top so you can stay comfortable but still look extremely put together. Pair it with everything from shorts to jeans to your favorite slip skirt.

    A person in a black long sleeve top
    Target

    What's "plisse"? Don't worry, I had to look it up, too! Plisse is a fabric with a puckered surface folded into many tiny pleats.

    Promising reviews: "Beautiful color, got many compliments!" —Escobary

    "So cute!!!! Very vibrant and a soft material." —Jocelyn

    Price: $12.60 (originally $18; available in sizes XS–4X and three colors)

    10. A chunky-knit sweater dress for those days you just want to feel cozy and like you're basically wearing a blanket. Plus, the great thing is, the midi finish and V neckline won't leave you feeling *too* restrictive if the weather does suddenly heat up.

    A person in a rust-colored long sweater dress
    Target

    Psst! Reviewers recommend sizing down.

    Promising review: "Love, love, love this dress. It’s soft and comfy but also stylish. Throw it on with some cute knee boots and you’re good to go! It does fit big. I typically get a large or XL and the medium was loose so definitely size down. Also if you’re one to get hot you might pass on this one because it is WARM." —mom2kleen

    Price: $36 (originally $45; available in sizes 1X–3X)

    11. A midi slip dress that's *so* versatile. Wear it solo for those summer-is-on-its-way days, or chuck on a pair of tights and a jacket to beat the chill.

    A model in a V-neck satin slip dress
    Target

    Promising review:  "I love everything about this dress. It's cute and comfortable. You can dress up or down. It's the perfect length (I am 5'10"). Not knocking down Target, but I really can't believe it's from Target! I got a similar one from All Saints, and I love the Target one so much more! Don't think about it, just buy it!" —KFree

    Price: $25 (available in sizes XS–4X and seven colors)

    12. A pleather racing jacket, because pleather jackets are a style staple for a reason. It's too hot for a winter jacket, but it's too cold to go without a jacket at all, so what do you reach for? Your trusty moto jacket!

    A person in a black pleather racing jacket
    Target

    Psst! Reviewers recommend sizing up.

    Promising review: "This jacket is literally perfection. It’s dark brown almost black in some light and it already comes with slight distressing. It’s such a good quality jacket the zippers, pockets, structure, and material of the jacket is amazing. My new favorite jacket and it elevates any outfit. I’m 5’4",120 lbs, and I don’t have a big chest, and a small fits perfectly. If you’re bigger-chested you might want to size up because the jacket is a snug fit, especially around the arms. The only thing that would make it perfect is if the length of the jacket was a little shorter so it’s perfectly at the top of my pants/skirts." —Tessa

    Price: $45 (available in sizes XXS–4X and two colors)

    13. A boatneck bodysuit to instantly update your look. Pair it with jeans, pleather pants, skirts, or shorts...the possibilities are endless!

    A person in a red scoopneck bodysuit
    Target

    Promising review: "Super cute!! This bodysuit fits true to size, and the pink color is so cute." —Michelle

    Price: $14 (originally $20; available in sizes XS–4X and five colors)  

    14. A midi dress that's the ideal design for spring: a midi length to keep your legs covered, but no sleeves so you can feel the breeze when the sun peeks out of nowhere.

    Model wearing short sleeve midi dress
    Target

    Promising review: "Great quality. I LOVE the fit! Got every color. I've worn it with sandals and sneakers!" —IreneG

    Price: $20 (available in sizes XS–4X and four colors)    

    15. An oversized white button-down for wearing to any occasion. Whether you're heading to the office, brunch, or are running errands, this is the shirt to do it in.

    A person in an oversized white oxford
    Target

    Promising review: "Yes, way oversized! I'm usually a medium, XS fit perfectly. I wanted a loose top, and this is loose but stylish, not boxy, and long enough to cover my butt. I bought seven in different colors, wearing no others this summer." —Carolina

    Price: $25 (available in sizes XS–4X)    

    16. A zip-front denim cargo jacket, because you can never have too many denim jackets. This one has a zip fastening so there's no more fiddling around with buttons!

    A person in a denim zip-front jacket
    Target

    Promising review: "Obsessed. Did I need another jean jacket? No. But this one was so unique I had to get it. The fabric is between a jean jacket and denim chambray shirt. I love that it has pockets. It’s so unique I couldn’t leave it there!" —Target reviewer

    Price: $28 (originally $40; available in sizes XS–4X)    

    17. A seamless jumpsuit so you can watch the compliments flow in, whether you keep it casual with sneakers or dress it up with heels.

    Model in seamless long-sleeve jumpsuit
    Target

    Promising review: "This jumpsuit is now one of my favorite things ever, I’m 5’2" and normally wear [a] medium but I sized down for this one and it fits perfectly. Another very notable thing about this bodysuit is how it seems to just repel cat hair. Cat hair on my clothes is something I struggle with every single day but not with this bodysuit! So if you also struggle with constant pet hair sticking to your clothes I definitely recommend this lol." —mimi

    Price: $30 (available in sizes XXS–4X  and three colors)

    18. A cargo mini skirt that you'll be reaching for time and time again. Wear it with tights and boots or simply pair it with your favorite sandals.

    Model wearing cargo mini skirt
    Target

    Promising review: "Super cute! Love the skirt and the pockets! Purchased several colors!" —Lm

    Price: $20 (available in sizes XXS–4X and four colors)

    19. A pair of '90s slim denim overalls to give your outfit a Mamma Mia! vibe. Layer it over a floaty blouse or add a cozy sweater underneath. After all, what would Donna Sheridan do?

    Model wearing a pair of black denim overalls
    Target

    Promising review: "The best plus size overalls! Very dark black. Soft and a bit stretchy. Strong buttons. Perfect length, I’m 5'9”. Seem durable. Please make more colors!" —Sammus35

    Price: $28 (originally $40; available in sizes 00–17)

    20. A pair of faux-leather leggings for amping up your look, whatever the weather. Pair them with a sweater, graphic T-shirt, or a crop top.

    Model wearing faux leather leggings
    Target

    Promising review: "These leggings look like they are from a high-end retailer. So cute and very reasonably priced. They fit true to size and adds flair to any outfit." —MKH

    Price: $18 (available in sizes XXS–4X)

    21. A knit jumpsuit great for stunning in all season long. Those floaty legs are just *chef's kiss*.

    Model in a gray knit jumpsuit
    Target

    Promising review: "Obsessed with this jumper! I bought a medium orange color and it fits perfect!! So comfortable and can be dressed up or down. I ordered the black and I’m considering other colors as well!!" —Nikki

    Price: $43.20 (originally $54: available in sizes XS–XL and 12 colors)

    22. A pair of high-rise bike shorts that'll feel great whether you're working out or are *pretending* to work out. Wear them with a cami top and jacket or channel your inner Princess Diana and pair with an oversized sweater.

    Target

    Promising review: "The don’t ride up! Literally one annoying issue I usually have when wearing shorts. These are really great and they aren’t see-through and seem to wash up well!" —MB89

    Price: $4.90 (originally $7; available in sizes XXS–XXL and three colors)

    23. A pair of high-rise skinny jeans, because no matter what Gen Z says, skinny jeans are here to stay. This pair looks darling with a sweater or slogan T-shirt.

    Model wearing skinny jeans
    Target

    Promising review: "Cute and comfortable high-waisted jeans." —Navywife03

    Price: $22.40 (originally $32; available in sizes 00–30, two colors, and long and short lengths)

    24. An open front cardigan to chuck on over your favorite outfit for when you need a little extra warmth. The best part? It only costs 30 bucks.

    Model in striped cardigan
    Target

    Promising review: "Staple in my closet, it is lightweight and can be worn over leggings or jeans. Love the color as well." —Jenn

    Price: $30 (available in sizes XS–4X and eight colors)

    25. A puff-shoulder crop for those who want to switch things up from their go-to tank top or blouse. Just add a pair of high-rise pants for a chic OOTD.

    Model wearing puff-sleeve crop top
    Target

    Promising review: "Very cute crop top! I have a shorter torso, and sometimes I get lucky with crop tops where they almost work as regular-length tops. This does just that. The material is slightly stiff to hold that puff-shape, however, the sleeves and mid-section area are not too puffy, which I really appreciate. I was worried that this top might make my shoulders look large, but it doesn't at all — it's exactly how it looks on the models. Great neck-line, and I feel like all ages can enjoy this classic top. It's fun without being over-the-top, or too revealing. Looks great with high-waisted jeans, dressy trousers, and skirts. I purchased two colors – black and floral print. Great find and for a great price!" —Kemo

    Price: $25 (available in sizes XS–4X and four colors)

    26. And a puff-sleeve empire waist dress that looks like it belongs in a high-end boutique (not a store where you also buy your milk and eggs)! It'll look fabulous at your next spring event on its own, but it'll also work wonders when layered with a sweater and boots!

    Model in floral empire waist dress
    Target

    Promising review: "Great fit, nice and fluffy, not too long and very feminine." —Elaine

    Price: $35 (available in sizes XS–4X and four prints)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.