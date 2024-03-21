26 Things From Target If You Always Struggle With Transitional Fashion

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. An open weave cardigan that's essentially designed for transitional weather. It'll keep you warm, but the teeny tiny holes will let in a liiiittle hint of breeze. Oh, and you'll look pretty darn stylish, too.
2. A long-sleeve skater dress, because you can never have enough skater dresses. For the days when it's extra chilly, throw on a pair of tights.
3. A high-rise maxi skirt that's giving noughts vibes in the best way possible. Pair it with a matching cami top, and toss on a cardigan over the top for an ultra-chic lewk.
4. A sleeveless denim jumpsuit so you don't have to worry about matching a top with your bottoms. This bb has a retro-inspired collared top, a zip-front, and a waist belt. What's not to love?
5. An extended shoulder tee to give all your other T-shirts a run for their money. There's something about these sleeves that gives it a little extra je ne sais quoi. Layer your favorite cardigan over the top for a simple yet stylish finish.
6. A pair of super high-rise curvy tapered jeans made with denim and spandex for a comfy finish *gasp*! The words jeans and comfort don't usually go together, but these game-changers are here to prove otherwise.
7. A fine-gauge ribbed cardigan that's ideal for keeping in your purse for those days when it feels like an 80-degree day but it can quickly drop 30 degrees without warning (it's called spring, baby).
8. A cropped blazer, because now is the time to live your best '90s boss babe life, whether you're in the office or not. Reviewers love wearing this over a sweater or a T-shirt.
9. A long-sleeve plisse top so you can stay comfortable but still look extremely put together. Pair it with everything from shorts to jeans to your favorite slip skirt.
10. A chunky-knit sweater dress for those days you just want to feel cozy and like you're basically wearing a blanket. Plus, the great thing is, the midi finish and V neckline won't leave you feeling *too* restrictive if the weather does suddenly heat up.
11. A midi slip dress that's *so* versatile. Wear it solo for those summer-is-on-its-way days, or chuck on a pair of tights and a jacket to beat the chill.
12. A pleather racing jacket, because pleather jackets are a style staple for a reason. It's too hot for a winter jacket, but it's too cold to go without a jacket at all, so what do you reach for? Your trusty moto jacket!
13. A boatneck bodysuit to instantly update your look. Pair it with jeans, pleather pants, skirts, or shorts...the possibilities are endless!
14. A midi dress that's the ideal design for spring: a midi length to keep your legs covered, but no sleeves so you can feel the breeze when the sun peeks out of nowhere.
15. An oversized white button-down for wearing to any occasion. Whether you're heading to the office, brunch, or are running errands, this is the shirt to do it in.
16. A zip-front denim cargo jacket, because you can never have too many denim jackets. This one has a zip fastening so there's no more fiddling around with buttons!
17. A seamless jumpsuit so you can watch the compliments flow in, whether you keep it casual with sneakers or dress it up with heels.
18. A cargo mini skirt that you'll be reaching for time and time again. Wear it with tights and boots or simply pair it with your favorite sandals.
19. A pair of '90s slim denim overalls to give your outfit a Mamma Mia! vibe. Layer it over a floaty blouse or add a cozy sweater underneath. After all, what would Donna Sheridan do?
20. A pair of faux-leather leggings for amping up your look, whatever the weather. Pair them with a sweater, graphic T-shirt, or a crop top.
21. A knit jumpsuit great for stunning in all season long. Those floaty legs are just *chef's kiss*.
22. A pair of high-rise bike shorts that'll feel great whether you're working out or are *pretending* to work out. Wear them with a cami top and jacket or channel your inner Princess Diana and pair with an oversized sweater.
23. A pair of high-rise skinny jeans, because no matter what Gen Z says, skinny jeans are here to stay. This pair looks darling with a sweater or slogan T-shirt.
24. An open front cardigan to chuck on over your favorite outfit for when you need a little extra warmth. The best part? It only costs 30 bucks.
25. A puff-shoulder crop for those who want to switch things up from their go-to tank top or blouse. Just add a pair of high-rise pants for a chic OOTD.
26. And a puff-sleeve empire waist dress that looks like it belongs in a high-end boutique (not a store where you also buy your milk and eggs)! It'll look fabulous at your next spring event on its own, but it'll also work wonders when layered with a sweater and boots!
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.