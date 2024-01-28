20 Target Fitness Products That Will Be The Perfect Addition To Your Home Workouts

1. An ab wheel that may look intimidating but is suitable for beginners and experts alike. Use it to train your core, arms, and back — it's the perfect all-rounder.
2. A set of hand grips so you can build some super strength in your fingers, hands, and wrists. Use them during your WFH Zoom sessions or while watching TV and you won't even know you're working out.
3. A yoga block for adding some extra oomph to your yoga sessions. Get deeeeeeper into those stretches with this genius product.
4. A textured trigger point foam roller that will basically act as your own personal masseuse. It promotes blood and oxygen flow so you can say goodbye to tension knots and sore muscles even after the most strenuous workouts.
5. An incredible anti-chafe stick because chafing is the worst part of working out. Rub this between your thighs, under your bra, or anywhere else you may get any friction. If you're working out, why do it in discomfort?
6. A three-piece kettlebell set so you can swing and deadlift to your heart's content from the comfort of your living room. This set comes with three different weights to truly tailor your workout, and the storage rack will keep them neat.
7. A classic stability ball to enhance your core and strengthen your back. It is also great to use as extra seating when guests are over for game night and you don't have enough chairs. "Can you please *bounce* pass the *bounce* chips? *bounce*"
8. A pair of core sliding discs so you can take on *even* more mountain climbers, lunges, and push-ups without getting rug burn or slipping on your hardwood floor.
9. A step deck for amping up your HIIT sessions. It's giving me throwback vibes to the Wii Fit step aerobics game, which is undoubtedly the best game on the Wii.
10. A super stretchy flat band kit to take your yoga poses, strength training, and stretch routines to the next level. They're easy to use and are small enough to take with you on the go.
11. A spring-loaded thigh toner with thick, padded handles that will work out your legs, hips, and core. It also comes with a handy exercise guide to make it your best workout yet.
12. A weighted jump rope because working out should be fun. Grab your friends and engage in some double Dutch for even more excitement.
13. AND a mini trampoline if you want to jump some more. Don't be fooled by its size — it may be small but it's mighty.
14. A set of Instagram-worthy gold-toned dumbbells to make your exercise regime aesthetically pleasing. They have a comfortable cushioned grip and are extremely durable. Working out never looked this good!
15. A cork yoga mat to give your flow routine some extra cushioning. If you fall asleep while you're in child's pose, you know this mat has done its job.
16. A compact under-the-desk treadmill so you can get your hot person walks in despite the freezing cold winter weather. This baby has speeds ranging from 0.5 to 4 mph and is equipped with an LED display and a remote control.
17. A weighted hoop to take your workout back to your playground days. There's even a built-in tracker that can help you see your progress.
18. A set of foam exercise dice for those who are incredibly indecisive when it comes to working out (read: me). With over 100 different moves, you could get an entirely new workout every day for MONTHS.
19. A chin-up bar so you can show off your supersonic strength every time you walk into the room. It can also double as a space to hang up your laundry. You do you, boo.
20. And a smartwatch to track every workout (and even your sleep and stress levels!). There's just something about a fitness watch that makes working out even more of an accomplishment.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.