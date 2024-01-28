Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    20 Target Fitness Products That Will Be The Perfect Addition To Your Home Workouts

    Because at-home workouts are here to stay.

    Emma Kershaw
    by Emma Kershaw

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An ab wheel that may look intimidating but is suitable for beginners and experts alike. Use it to train your core, arms, and back — it's the perfect all-rounder.

    The ab wheel
    Target

    Promising review: "I’m actually shocked at how well this works. It feels like it would be so cheap but it is awesome. I’ve only tried on carpet so I’m not sure how it would perform on hardwood/laminate/etc. But my abs are always very sore after I use this so I know I’m getting a great workout!" —fp

    Price: $9.99

    2. A set of hand grips so you can build some super strength in your fingers, hands, and wrists. Use them during your WFH Zoom sessions or while watching TV and you won't even know you're working out.

    The hand grips
    Target

    Promising review: "These are great for strengthening grips. I am 70 and noticed my grip was getting weak, and I have some numbness in my fingers. Been using these for a week, and every day I can add more squeezes to my routine. I would recommend, definitely." —Candy

    Price$4.99

    3. A yoga block for adding some extra oomph to your yoga sessions. Get deeeeeeper into those stretches with this genius product.

    The yoga block
    Target

    Promising review: "Unless you’re a yoga pro, you should have one of these. And this is a great price. Go anywhere else, and you’ll pay a lot more. A block allows you to go further with your stretches/moves. You’d be amazed at all that it can be used for in yoga and even other exercise routines." —a_rey

    Price$7.99

    4. A textured trigger point foam roller that will basically act as your own personal masseuse. It promotes blood and oxygen flow so you can say goodbye to tension knots and sore muscles even after the most strenuous workouts.

    Model using the foam roller
    Target

    Promising review: "Great product! I have the TP 18-inch hollow foam roller, but this roller is much 'softer' and better for my muscles. I will need to work my way up to the hollow foam roller. Very pleased with the product, the quality, and price!" —Touch2Decide

    Price: $36.99

    5. An incredible anti-chafe stick because chafing is the worst part of working out. Rub this between your thighs, under your bra, or anywhere else you may get any friction. If you're working out, why do it in discomfort?

    Hand holding the anti-chafe stick
    Target

    Promising review: "Goes on clear and doesn’t stain clothes. Works immediately to prevent chafing anywhere you use it (arms, legs, under bra, etc.) and is safe for kids. I also love that it’s unscented." —gr8grmaof9 

    Price: $13.99

    6. A three-piece kettlebell set so you can swing and deadlift to your heart's content from the comfort of your living room. This set comes with three different weights to truly tailor your workout, and the storage rack will keep them neat.

    Target

    Promising review: "I love them. So cute, useful, and don’t take up much room." —Jessie

    Price: $49.99

    7. A classic stability ball to enhance your core and strengthen your back. It is also great to use as extra seating when guests are over for game night and you don't have enough chairs. "Can you please *bounce* pass the *bounce* chips? *bounce*"

    The three different stability balls
    Target

    Promising review: "Amazing yoga ball — comes with a helpful measuring tape to ensure the ball is the correct size. Love it!!" —Emily

    Price: $15.99+ (available in three sizes)

    8. A pair of core sliding discs so you can take on *even* more mountain climbers, lunges, and push-ups without getting rug burn or slipping on your hardwood floor.

    The core sliding discs
    Target

    Promising review: "They slide super well on my vinyl floors. I have no carpet, so I can't speak to that. Seems like they'd work well on that, too. They're a good size for my feet." —Emily

    Price: $9.99

    9. A step deck for amping up your HIIT sessions. It's giving me throwback vibes to the Wii Fit step aerobics game, which is undoubtedly the best game on the Wii.

    Target

    Promising review: "Very solid and good size; not too big or too small. I also like that the height is adjustable depending on your exercise." —CatMind

    Price: $34.99

    10. A super stretchy flat band kit to take your yoga poses, strength training, and stretch routines to the next level. They're easy to use and are small enough to take with you on the go.

    The three flat bands
    Target

    Promising review: "These are exactly what I was looking for! The handles on my other set irritate my arms, so I wanted flat ones to just hold onto. These are perfect! My kids even get in on workouts and use the light one. These are not meant to be tied around your legs, so I wouldn't expect them to perform well that way." —Jessica

    Price: $9.29

    11. A spring-loaded thigh toner with thick, padded handles that will work out your legs, hips, and core. It also comes with a handy exercise guide to make it your best workout yet.

    The thigh toner
    Target

    Promising review: "Love it! Tones my inner thighs. I got this for when I don’t have time to go to the gym. Works great. I can feel the burn after a few minutes." —Nachotaco 

    Price: $12.99

    12. A weighted jump rope because working out should be fun. Grab your friends and engage in some double Dutch for even more excitement.

    The weighted jump rope
    Target

    Promising review: "It works! You can adjust it to your height, and it gets the job done. I’m not an expert jumper; I just use it as something to get the blood flowing." —Target reviewer

    Price: $9.99

    13. AND a mini trampoline if you want to jump some more. Don't be fooled by its size — it may be small but it's mighty.

    model standing on the little trampoline
    Target

    Promising review: "Sturdy, steady, and safe! Provides a good workout! I bounced around for approximately five minutes and I could feel it. FYI: assembling it required two people." —Shorty72

    Price: $54.99

    14. A set of Instagram-worthy gold-toned dumbbells to make your exercise regime aesthetically pleasing. They have a comfortable cushioned grip and are extremely durable. Working out never looked this good!

    a model holding the green and gold eight pound weight
    Target

    Promising review: "They’re so pretty! Blogilates really put a lot of thought into the design. Comfortable soft cushioned grip, beautiful pink and gold colors. It makes me actually want to work out!" —Mky

    Price: $14.99+ (available in five weights)

    15. A cork yoga mat to give your flow routine some extra cushioning. If you fall asleep while you're in child's pose, you know this mat has done its job.

    Target

    Promising review: “Love it so far! It's everything I was looking for.” —Nat

    Price: $34.99

    16. A compact under-the-desk treadmill so you can get your hot person walks in despite the freezing cold winter weather. This baby has speeds ranging from 0.5 to 4 mph and is equipped with an LED display and a remote control.

    black under the desk treadmill
    Target

    Promising review: “I've had this product for a few weeks and loved every minute of using it. It's quiet enough that I can walk at my desk on video calls without bothering colleagues. I don't notice any creaky sounds or noises while walking as some other posts have mentioned, but I am also well below the weight limit. I wish the metrics on the display stayed visible for 30 seconds or so after stopping the machine so I could see how far I've walked, but otherwise, I am very happy with this purchase.” —Glm1993 

    Price: $279.99 (originally $799.99)

    17. A weighted hoop to take your workout back to your playground days. There's even a built-in tracker that can help you see your progress.

    model working out while wearing a pink weighted hoop on hips
    Target

    Promising review: “It’s a fun way to get your heart rate up and get steps in! Easy to do indoors (with the appropriate amount of space) while watching TV.” —Micwein 

    Price: $34.99 

    18. A set of foam exercise dice for those who are incredibly indecisive when it comes to working out (read: me). With over 100 different moves, you could get an entirely new workout every day for MONTHS.

    exercise dice
    Target

    Price: $11.99  

    19. A chin-up bar so you can show off your supersonic strength every time you walk into the room. It can also double as a space to hang up your laundry. You do you, boo.

    a model using the chin up bar
    Target

    Price: $34.99

    20. And a smartwatch to track every workout (and even your sleep and stress levels!). There's just something about a fitness watch that makes working out even more of an accomplishment.

    the mint green smartwatch
    Target

    Promising review: "I am very impressed with this watch. I have been buying the Fitbit for years, but it always broke down right after the warranty was up. This is a fraction of the price and can do all the same things. Well worth the money."  —Hannah

    Price: $31.99 (originally $59.99, available in four colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.