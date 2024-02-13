Skip To Content
    30 Stylish Clothing Items From Walmart That Look Like They’re From A Fancy Boutique

    Think boutique clothing without the price tag.

    Emma Kershaw
    by Emma Kershaw

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A very chic blazer that's giving Elle Woods vibes in the best way. Team it with matching pants orrrr wear it over a sleek bralette next time you're heading the *the* club.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "Love the blazer! I really like the tweed color pattern. High quality fabric. The blazer is well-made and has a nice lining. The blazer fit is perfect. Looks great with jeans and dresses." —Tammy

    Price: $29.99 (available in sizes 14–28 and in two colors)

    2. A keyhole cropped top so you can live out your '70s dreams. Now, where did I put my bell-bottom jeans?

    a model wearing the top in orange
    Walmart

    Price: $15.02 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in two colors)

    3. A pair of straight slacks to wear absolutely anywhere. They're the perfect closet staple that you can take from the office to happy hour with a shoe change and a swipe of lipstick.

    model wearing the gray pants
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Nice pants. I bought the black color. Comfortable and can achieve a dressy look or casual. Runs just a little large but I kept it and will wear with a belt. I also bought another one but sized down one size." —Hyacinth

    Price: $34.90 (available in sizes 2–20, including short and long fits, and in three colors)

    4. A fit and flare dress because can we just take a moment for THE DRESS? The ruffles! The pattern! The neckline!

    model wearing the blue and white patterned dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Such a beautiful dress omg! It's so comfortable and it's so elegant for the price! I loved it! Got so many compliments on it." —Gloria

    Price: $11.06 (originally $19.99; available in sizes 22–28)

    5. A pair of wide-leg flowy pants that are casual, chic, and will pair well with just about anything. Plus, they're super comfy so if you're the type of person who likes to feel like they're wearing pajamas all day, these bbs are for you.

    model wearing beige belted wide leg loose pants with heeled nude sandals
    Walmart

    Promising review: "These pants fit me amazingly! I got them because I am pregnant and have been struggling to find a good pair that are stretchy. They are perfect in length, and the material is super nice!" —Alex

    Price: $17.98+ (available in sizes S–2XL and 16 colors)

    6. A smocked peplum top to add a pop of floral goodness to your look. After all, it is almost spring. And you know what florals are for spring...groundbreaking.

    model wearing green floral-print smocked peplum top
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Beautiful blouse. Size is true-to-size. No stretch in this fabric, so I went up a size because I like my clothes loose." —Eaglesfan4lyfe32

    Price: $22.14 (available in sizes 14–28 and in two colors)

    7. A button-up shirt made for every situation — whether that's work, running errands, or brunch.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "What a great bargain. Shirts fit great." —TikiWiki

    Price: $15.98 (available in sizes XS–3XL and four colors)

    8. A white floral jumpsuit that will be your "throw on and go" staple as soon as the weather warms up. The muted floral pattern adds a lovely chic touch, while the white remains a classic color.

    Model wearing the jumpsuit
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I love this jean jumpsuit! It is soft and very comfortable! I did size up one due to it being a junior's size. It fits like a glove. Very easy to put on and take off which is important for jumpsuits! Buy this one! You won't regret it!" —Kimberly

    Price: $24.50 (available in sizes XS–3XL)

    9. An open-front chiffon cardigan with a groovy tie-dye pattern. We love this gorgeous piece layered over a tank top and jeans for a super fun look.

    model wearing blue tie-dye cardigan
    Walmart

    Price: $14.99+ (available in sizes 1X–4X and in two colors)

    10. A sleeveless dress because wedding season is almost here, baby. It's flowy and delicate and will look stunning paired with your favorite heeled sandals and a clutch bag.

    A yellow sleeveless dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Love the dress. It's very comfortable and can easily be dressed up with some accessories. I've gotten lot of compliments on this dress every time I wear it. Would definitely buy again." —Emily

    Price: $9.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and three colors)

    11. A cardigan and bralette set so you don't have to worry about matching your top to your outerwear. Team it with a black skirt for a monochromatic combo you'll be reaching for all season long.

    a model wearing the black set
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Really cute, excellent quality fabric, and perfect fit." —Beverly

    Price: $40 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in two colors)

    12. A pair of boot-cut pants with an elastic waistband that is the perfect mix of comfort and style, which is what every pair of pants should be like.

    model wearing black bootcut jeans and nude heels
    Walmart

    Promising review: "These pants were actually a lot better than what I thought they would be. An extra plus is that they have back pockets. I hate buying the elastic waistband style and there are no back pockets. These have back pockets and fit nicely." —Stephanie

    Price: $18.44 (available in sizes 1X–4X and six colors)

    13. A super cute playsuit that is BEGGING to come with you on your next vacay. No room to pack any jewelry? No worries, the halter neckline has got you covered (literally).

    Model wearing the wildflower whirl paysuit
    Walmart

    Price: $28 (available in sizes XS–XXL and two colors and patterns)

    14. A pair of tie waist wide-leg pants to amp up the style factor, whether you're heading to the office or to dinner. Pair 'em with your favorite button-up shirt or cropped top and you're good to go.

    Wide legs palazzo pants with tie waist on model
    Walmart

    Promising review: "You can dress them up or dress them down and look casual but either way it's a nice comfortable look. True-to-size and the material can be worn all seasons." —Glenda

    Price: $16.67+ (originally $29.98; available in sizes S–2XL and 16 colors)

    15. A suuuper soft open-front cardigan that's the layering piece of dreams. And if you buy it in a size up, you've got a snuggly, oversized cardigan that will be like an all-day hug.

    model wearing the orange cardian
    Walmart

    Promising review: "For the price, I wasn't expecting a quality item. I was pleasantly surprised when I put this on. I would have paid up to $50 and felt the price was fair, based on the quality!" —HigherGA

    Price: $16.99 (originally $22; available in sizes S–3X and six colors)

    16. A sweater dress complete with a halter neckline to give the classic style a chic twist. This dress + heeled boots = a match made in heaven.

    model wearing the black sweater dress
    Walmart

    Price: $10.94+ (originally $19.99; available in sizes 14–28 and two colors)

    17. A pink bodysuit so you can unleash your inner Barbie. It has a gorgeous sweetheart neckline and is made from a soft ribbed material. Pair it with jeans, flared pants, a skirt, shorts...oh, the possibilities!

    pink knit long sleeve bodysuit on model
    Walmart

    Price: $9.98 (originally $12.98; available in sizes S–XL and in two colors)

    18. A sleek black dress because the LBD is a classic for a reason. It has a bodycon fit, spaghetti straps, and the star of the show, a feather trim on the neckline.

    black dress with feather trim on model
    Target

    Price: $14.98 (available in sizes XS–3XL)

    19. A long-sleeve, plissé midi dress that's made for twirling in. I meannnn, just look at that skirt!! It comes in four beautiful jewel tones for an extra fancy feel.

    model wearing green long-sleeve plisse midi dress
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Very pretty dress. Comfortable yet elegant. Runs a little large but beautiful." —Jessica

    Price: $24.98 (originally 0X–4X and four colors)

    20. A sweater wrap dress to end all sweater wrap dresses. The funky polka-dotted balloon sleeves add such a fun and festive touch.

    grey wrapped sweater dress on model
    Target

    Price: $30.99 (available in sizes S–2XL and four colors)

    21. A pair of corduroy pants for those days you want a chic retro vibe. Pair these with a plain white tee for a simple but cute look.

    a model wearing the yellow corduroy pants
    Walmart

    Price: $39.51 (available in sizes XS–XXL and eight colors)

    22. A checkered, turtleneck maxi dress to give your look a Clueless feel. Complete with a waist-tie and a side slit, it's everything you could ever want in a dress.

    black and white checkered dress on model
    Walmart

    Promising review: "This dress exceeded my expectations. The material is very thick and good quality and the sweater dress is warm. I've worn my dress once and love it! I received many compliments too." —Anonymous

    Price: $30.05 (available in sizes 14–28)

    23. A cutout mini dress that is made from a *genius* double-layer material so you can step out in style even if it's chilly outside.

    black cut out long sleeve dress on model
    Walmart

    Price: $14.98 (available in sizes XS–3XL)

    24. An ultra-glam pleated maternity dress for those events where you want to feel really elegant. The empire waisting has been designed with pregnancy in mind, so you can wear this beautiful piece throughout the stages.

    gold pleated maternity dress on model
    Walmart

    Price: $26.98 (available in sizes S–XXL and in black)

    25. A versatile scarf to complete all looks, whether you're wrapping it around your neck or wearing it as a blanket-slash-cape as your frolic through the forest.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "I love the colors and the beautiful design on these gorgeous scarves! I also love the dimensions of the scarves! I will buy more!" —LaNita

    Price: $12.99 (available in 19 colors)

    26. A simple A-line, button-up denim dress for pairing over your favorite halterneck sweater. And then, when the weather heats up, you can wear it sans underlayer. It's versatile dressing at its finest.

    brown denim button up dress on model
    Walmart

    Price: $38.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and nine colors)

    27. A mock-neck midi dress because sometimes, simplicity is best.

    model wearing pink sleeveless mock neck midi dress
    Walmart

    Price: $12.98 (originally $25; available in sizes S–XL and in black)

    28. A cold shoulder, knitted sweater for when you want to add some extra oomph to your everyday sweater-and-jeans look.

    model wearing black cold shoulder sweater
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Sweater is soft. Will get lots of wear!" —Megan

    Price: $28.76 (originally $36; available in sizes XS–XXL)

    29. A belted blazer dress so you can power-dress your way through the day.

    belted black blazer dress on model
    Target

    Price: $38.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and three colors)

    30. And a sweater dress with a cute ruched bodice and a peek-a-boo cutout. It'll solve all of your what-to-wear dilemmas and will ensure you have *plenty* of compliments coming your way.

    a model wearing the tan dress
    Walmart

    Price: $40.99 (available in sizes S–XL and four colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.