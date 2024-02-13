25 Things From Nordstrom For People Who Are Trying To Live Their Coziest Life

1. A Barefoot Dreams throw blanket that's begging to be snuggled under. And when you're not bundled under it while watching your favorite movie or reading a book, drape it over the sofa for a cozy ∼aesthetic∼.
2. An Ember mug to ensure your hot drinks *stay* hot, even when you place it on the side and get distracted and forget about it. It'll stay hot for 1.5 hours on its own, or basically all day when you place it on the charging pad. There's just something super comforting about wrapping your hands around a steaming cup of coffee first thing in the morning.
3. A pure silk pillowcase that is not only comfortable to sleep on, but will help protect your hair from snagging and frizz. Snuggle on down knowing you're maximizing your beauty routine even while taking a midday nap.
4. Or a SKIMS lounge sleep set because if you're taking a nap, comfort is key. Or working from home, because what's the point in working from home if you're not cozying up in your best loungewear?
5. A pair of Vuori joggers that are best paired with a day on the couch, your favorite binge-able TV series, and lots of snacks. They're also great for the gym, but I like that first option better.
6. A Hydrocotton bath towel so soft and snuggly that you'll find yourself sitting on your bed for three hours after your shower still wrapped in it because it's just so dang cozy.
7. An electric pour-over kettle because 'tis the season to cozy on down with a cup of Earl Grey. The sleek and sophisticated kettle even comes with an LCD screen with temperature, heating progress, and a stopwatch to ensure you get the perfect brew, every single time.
8. A Replica By the Fireplace scented candle so you can experience the pure joy of a lit fireplace without the real thing. Light this bb, switch on a fireplace ambiance video, and you're all set for a cozy night in.
9. A Le Creuset Dutch oven for whipping up the coziest soups, stews, and casseroles. Le Creuset cookware is a fan favorite for a reason, so isn't it about time you found out why?
10. A pair of durable Birkenstock Boston clogs complete with a soft, cushioned footbed that molds to your foot for the comfiest step of your life. They're like wearing clouds on your feet.
11. A belted longline coat that's giving Rachel Green vibes (just me?). You'll be combatting the winter weather in some serious style thanks to the thick and cozy wool-blend design.
12. A long lightweight knit cardigan for those moments when you need to wrap yourself in a warm and cozy hug.
13. And a Free People cropped sweater because if you're looking for something cozy, look no further. It's thick, it's soft, and it's basically like wearing a blanket but with arms.
14. A pair of viral Ugg mini boots to keep your feet warm *and* stylish, which are the two most important factors during the colder months. These bbs sell out fast (and for good reason) so what are you waiting for?
15. A pair of reviewer-loved Zella's "Live-In" high-waisted leggings that will become your new everyday go-to when you want to prioritize casual comfort, whether you're chilling out at home or heading to the gym.
16. A bottle of Kiehl's Creme de Corps body moisturizer to soothe and nourish your *entire* body. It'll help hydrate any dry and flaky skin while leaving you smelling delightful.
17. A set of menswear-inspired short pajamas because nothing says "cozy lounge day" like a pair of oversized PJs. They're super soft, and silky, and will feel great on your skin. FYI, they're also available in a full-length set.
18. A plush robe for throwing on after an everything shower or on top of your favorite PJs. Reviewers say it's super soft to the touch, and the material is not too heavy but is thick enough to keep you warm and toasty. Top tip: size up for a cozy, oversized fit.
19. A weighted sleep mask to help you drift off with ease. This genius eyemask is lightly weighted to help promote healthy sleep and ease anxiety, and the plush material feels soft and buttery against the eyes.
20. A smart fragrance diffuser that allows you to personalize your room scents from the convenience of your phone. The diffuser can hold up to two scents at a time, and you can even choose how strong or weak you want them to be.
21. A True & Co. V-neck bralette for those days you don't want to struggle with an uncomfortable underwired bra. This cozy bralette will keep you comfy *and* supported, and it has high praise from those who are a D cup and above.
22. A pair of animal print fuzzy socks to keep your toes warm and cozy all day, every day. Fuzzy socks > regular socks.
23. A set of spiced chai drink mixes so you can enjoy chai lattes at home. This three-pack comes with two bags and a tin, so you can wave goodbye to spending $7 on a single hot drink for a while.
24. And a pretty pink heart-printed mug for your chai drink (or other beverage of choice). It's dishwasher- and microwave-safe, and the large handle gives a comfortable grip.
25. And a bright and bold jigsaw puzzle perfect for those slow, rainy days when you want to switch off from technology and participate in a wholesome activity.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.