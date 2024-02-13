Skip To Content
    25 Things From Nordstrom For People Who Are Trying To Live Their Coziest Life

    Because it's still winter and you deserve to stay cozy.

    Emma Kershaw
    by Emma Kershaw

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A Barefoot Dreams throw blanket that's begging to be snuggled under. And when you're not bundled under it while watching your favorite movie or reading a book, drape it over the sofa for a cozy ∼aesthetic∼.

    Three blankets stacked on top of one another
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I’m obsessed with this blanket! I brought it with me when I went to the hospital to have my little boy and it was so comforting. I love snuggling with it and him! I’m definitely buying more! I got the green, fantastic color. Holds up well in the wash too." —BlissMama

    Price: $158 (available in three colors)

    2. An Ember mug to ensure your hot drinks *stay* hot, even when you place it on the side and get distracted and forget about it. It'll stay hot for 1.5 hours on its own, or basically all day when you place it on the charging pad. There's just something super comforting about wrapping your hands around a steaming cup of coffee first thing in the morning.

    The black Ember mug next to a French press coffee machine
    Nordstrom

    Here's how to use it: Sync the Ember mug to the Ember App on your phone, set your preferred temperature, and you'll be good to go!

    Price: $129.95 (also available in white)

    3. A pure silk pillowcase that is not only comfortable to sleep on, but will help protect your hair from snagging and frizz. Snuggle on down knowing you're maximizing your beauty routine even while taking a midday nap.

    The white silk pillowcase
    Slip

    Promising review: "Love this pillowcase! I purchased several over two years ago and they are all still in great condition. I put them in a garment bag to wash them and use mild liquid detergent with cool water. I also hang them to dry. Will definitely be purchasing more!" —Seattle74

    Price: $89+ (available Queen or King and nine colors)

    4. Or a SKIMS lounge sleep set because if you're taking a nap, comfort is key. Or working from home, because what's the point in working from home if you're not cozying up in your best loungewear?

    model wearing gray long sleeve Skims sleepwear set
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "FINALLY, finally, finally. At long last I have found the perfect pajamas. The weight is perfect, the ribbing is luxurious, they’re incredibly soft, and have held up so well in the wash. And they’re high-rise and long!!" —laurencoffee

    Price: $120+ (available in XXS–4X and three colors)

    5. A pair of Vuori joggers that are best paired with a day on the couch, your favorite binge-able TV series, and lots of snacks. They're also great for the gym, but I like that first option better.

    model wearing purple Vuori joggers
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "These are my third pair of Vuori pants. I own the essential wide legs, and now the joggers in two colors. I’ve never owned a pair until I saw my boss with a pair and asked him — he likes the brand and he said he loves them, especially for working out. So, a purchase later and I’m now hooked. These joggers are my favorite, but please note I do wider have hips and a booty, so I do not have excess material in the front of my pants. I’ve washed my other pair three times on handwash mode and absolutely zero pilling. I have no complaints as of today. These are super comfy and I’ll definitely be getting more Vuori products, especially when they go on sale." —KayKay9608

    Price: $94 (available in XS–XXL and 11 colors)

    6. A Hydrocotton bath towel so soft and snuggly that you'll find yourself sitting on your bed for three hours after your shower still wrapped in it because it's just so dang cozy.

    A stack of towels in different colors
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I didn't know what to expect from a store-bought brand, but these are by far the best towels we've ever owned! They have stayed beautifully soft and are extremely absorbent. We are just sorry that we did not purchase more!" —EmilyC

    Price: $29 (available in four colors)

    7. An electric pour-over kettle because 'tis the season to cozy on down with a cup of Earl Grey. The sleek and sophisticated kettle even comes with an LCD screen with temperature, heating progress, and a stopwatch to ensure you get the perfect brew, every single time.

    model pouring hot water into cup with the black electric pour over kettle
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I’ve owned this for two weeks and I’m very happy with it. The color is cheerful without being obnoxious; love the wood handle. It’s easy to use and is working great for both coffee and tea. Glad to have upgraded from my old kettle." —PNWFashion12

    Price: $165+ (available in seven colors)

    8. A Replica By the Fireplace scented candle so you can experience the pure joy of a lit fireplace without the real thing. Light this bb, switch on a fireplace ambiance video, and you're all set for a cozy night in.

    the lit Replica By the Fireplace scented candle
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "We recently replaced our wood-burning fireplace with a gas one and I got this candle to have a fireplace smell. Though it does not smell like our wood-burning fireplace did, I nevertheless like the smell, which is a wintery, spicy smell. This is my fourth candle and as long as they keep making them I will buy more!" —PSUProf

    Price: $70

    9. A Le Creuset Dutch oven for whipping up the coziest soups, stews, and casseroles. Le Creuset cookware is a fan favorite for a reason, so isn't it about time you found out why?

    red Le Creuset Dutch oven
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "Le Creuset cookware is a workhorse in the kitchen with so many uses. Cleans beautifully and so versatile. Love this color too!" —Charlotte

    Price: $375 (available in seven colors)

    10. A pair of durable Birkenstock Boston clogs complete with a soft, cushioned footbed that molds to your foot for the comfiest step of your life. They're like wearing clouds on your feet.

    The gray Birkenstock shoes
    Birkenstock

    Promising review: "I've been wearing Birk Bostons since back in the aughts in Boulder, CO. My last pair finally kicked the bucket. These are the same wonderful quality — plus the addition of the soft footbed! Comfy and IMO they look good with just about anything. Easy on, easy off. Throw some funky wool socks on and they're good for dry winter days. Love them!" —Sidney

    Price: $160 (available in sizes 5–11.5 and seven colors)

    11. A belted longline coat that's giving Rachel Green vibes (just me?). You'll be combatting the winter weather in some serious style thanks to the thick and cozy wool-blend design.

    model wearing light brown belted longline coat
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "This coat is so beautiful. Super luxurious and feels amazing. I can wear it with anything and it dresses up any outfit. I can’t believe how good I feel in this coat." —CLeeA

    Price: $132+ (originally $240; available in sizes XS–XXL and four colors)

    12. A long lightweight knit cardigan for those moments when you need to wrap yourself in a warm and cozy hug.

    Model wearing the beige cardigan over white top and jeans with hand in front pocket
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "These sweaters live up to the hype. They are so soft and warm. I got mine for a steal during the anniversary sale for like $70. I’m not sure I’d pay full price for one since I live in the desert and we don’t really have sweater weather around here much lol. But I’m happy with this purchase and it looks great with a cami, jeans, and sandals. If I lived somewhere with cold months I’d be buying more of these!" —Katieann11

    Price: $120 (available in sizes XS–XL and two colors)

    13. And a Free People cropped sweater because if you're looking for something cozy, look no further. It's thick, it's soft, and it's basically like wearing a blanket but with arms.

    model wearing light blue cropped thick sweater
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "Super cozy. This is unique really thick material that’s feels so nice and warm wearing it." —RobinL

    Price: $83.20+ (originally $148; available in sizes XS–XL and four colors)

    14. A pair of viral Ugg mini boots to keep your feet warm *and* stylish, which are the two most important factors during the colder months. These bbs sell out fast (and for good reason) so what are you waiting for?

    the Ugg boots
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I really love the mini Uggs. Green is my favorite color, but I just ordered a second pair in the cedar brown. They are comfy and well-made like my other Uggs. I got my normal size 7 and have no issue with getting them on or with fit being too big or small. I will say my other Uggs have stretched a bit over the years. Overall, I am very happy with my purchase." —Stephrn99

    Price: $90+ (originally $150; available in sizes 5–12 and seven colors) 

    15. A pair of reviewer-loved Zella's "Live-In" high-waisted leggings that will become your new everyday go-to when you want to prioritize casual comfort, whether you're chilling out at home or heading to the gym.

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "Long-time Zella fan here! I have several colors of this leggings style, but the full-length black ones are my go-to. They are comfy, versatile, and long-lasting. The high waist sits just right and is never an annoyance. My size sold out during the anniversary sale, but I happily paid full price (still a bargain compared to other brands) to add another pair into my rotation." —Prof MT

    Price: $59 (available in women's sizes XXS–XXL and 1X–3X in two colors)

    16. A bottle of Kiehl's Creme de Corps body moisturizer to soothe and nourish your *entire* body. It'll help hydrate any dry and flaky skin while leaving you smelling delightful.

    the bottle of the Kiehl&#x27;s Creme de Corps
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I've tried most all the drugstore brands made for very dry skin and many expensive brands from the dermatologists' offices and department stores. Nothing comes close to moisturizing my skin as well as this. Best of all, it doesn't leave any greasy residue because it penetrates exceptionally well. Been using it as my body moisturizer for three years now and soooo wish I'd tried it sooner." —2kilee

    Price: $18+ (available in five sizes and in a refill option)

    17. A set of menswear-inspired short pajamas because nothing says "cozy lounge day" like a pair of oversized PJs. They're super soft, and silky, and will feel great on your skin. FYI, they're also available in a full-length set.

    Model wearing the black pajamas
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "The perfect solution to sleeping hot. Soft, silky, and SO comfortable." —TTTH

    Price: $38.35+ (originally $65; available in women's sizes XS–XL and 10 colors/prints)

    18. A plush robe for throwing on after an everything shower or on top of your favorite PJs. Reviewers say it's super soft to the touch, and the material is not too heavy but is thick enough to keep you warm and toasty. Top tip: size up for a cozy, oversized fit.

    a model wearing the sage green robe
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "So happy I ordered this! Robe is a great medium weight not too heavy not too light, mid-calf length as pictured, soft as butter, laundered well, rich navy hue, fit TTS so size up if you like your robes roomy. This is my new favorite morning friend!"  —SunLover17

    Price: $79.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and four colors)

    19. A weighted sleep mask to help you drift off with ease. This genius eyemask is lightly weighted to help promote healthy sleep and ease anxiety, and the plush material feels soft and buttery against the eyes.

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I have trouble falling asleep after I wake up (or get woken up) in the middle of the night. I also deal with ambient light issues from my neighbor's security lights. This sleep mask really helps me to rest when I need to. I don't necessarily fall back asleep, but it helps me relax, don't toss and turn, and I feel more rested when I do get up. It also helps me to stay asleep/restful during sunrise as it totally blocks the light. I am not a sleep mask person, I have never used a sleep mask regularly or kept one by my pillow. Last night when I wanted to use it and couldn't find it I almost flipped out. It had fallen behind the bed, but I couldn't rest until I retrieved it." —inkonapin

    Price: $34 (available in five colors)

    20. A smart fragrance diffuser that allows you to personalize your room scents from the convenience of your phone. The diffuser can hold up to two scents at a time, and you can even choose how strong or weak you want them to be.

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "Received this as an Xmas gift from my husband. Placed it in the bedroom. It’s programmed to go on at 9pm and go off early morning. It is such a treat to go to my bedroom and smell that delicious fragrance while getting ready for bed and while falling asleep. It just never gets old!" —Suzie QZ

    Price: $50

    21. A True & Co. V-neck bralette for those days you don't want to struggle with an uncomfortable underwired bra. This cozy bralette will keep you comfy *and* supported, and it has high praise from those who are a D cup and above.

    model wearing light pink V-neck bralette
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "Wish I discovered these bras years ago! They are so comfy and provide just enough support for day-to-day wear. My cup sizes are juuuust different enough that regular bras are a tad small or a tad big, but the fit of these feel perfect on both sides. And no bra line shows through my T-shirt so now I'm in love. 32D and small fits like a dream." —lilfrisky

    Price: $58 (available in women's sizes XS–XL and four colors)

    22. A pair of animal print fuzzy socks to keep your toes warm and cozy all day, every day. Fuzzy socks > regular socks.

    a model wearing the animal print fuzzy socks
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "These socks are so warm and cozy! Bought them as a gift and I got a pair for myself!"  —Jaassmin

    Price: $18 (one size)

    23. A set of spiced chai drink mixes so you can enjoy chai lattes at home. This three-pack comes with two bags and a tin, so you can wave goodbye to spending $7 on a single hot drink for a while.

    the spiced chai drink
    Nordstrom

    Price: $51.95

    24. And a pretty pink heart-printed mug for your chai drink (or other beverage of choice). It's dishwasher- and microwave-safe, and the large handle gives a comfortable grip.

    the heart printed mug
    Nordstrom

    Price: $9 (originally $15)

    25. And a bright and bold jigsaw puzzle perfect for those slow, rainy days when you want to switch off from technology and participate in a wholesome activity.

    models putting together colorful jigsaw puzzle
    Nordstrom

    Price: $27.99

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.