20 Pieces Of Clothing From Lululemon You’ll Want To Wear For Every Workout From Here On Out

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. The must-have Align cropped tank that's absolutely worth the hype. It's buttery soft, uber-supportive and just looks so darn cute, whether you're running, spinning, or dancing.
2. A mid-rise pleated tennis skirt because isn't looking cute the whole point of playing tennis? it comes with built-in shorts pockets and a zippered back pocket to keep your belongings secure while you're on (or off) the court.
3. A pair of yoga leggings so soft and stylish you'll want to wear them even when you're not doing a downward dog or tree pose. Take it from someone who owns several pairs and only actually does yoga once every couple of weeks: buy them.
4. A ribbed tank top complete with a built-in shelf bra and seamless design. Plus, it comes in a bunch of cute colors to choose from making it basically the only tank top you need.
5. A pair of lightweight Hotty Hot high-rise lined shorts designed with runners in mind thanks to their inner lining. But, hey, there are no rules around here. Wear them on your jogs, or enjoy the soft material and zippered pockets during your next strength-training class.
6. A zip-up jacket to keep you warm and looking fabulous at the same time. The figure-hugging fit means you won't have to deal with any excess fabric getting in the way of your HIIT class.
7. A long-sleeve shirt for keeping you warm during those winter HGW. But fear not, the seamless, lightweight design will still make sure you don't overheat!
8. A strappy light support sports bra so stylish you can even wear it as a top. The insert-free design means you won't have to adjust any pesky pieces of fabric and the buttery soft material will stop any chafing.
9. A pair of high-rise training shorts made from the genius moisture-wicking fabric that stops sweat in even the hottest of workouts. Plus, if your workout involves a ton of jumping, there's a secret li'l draw cord in the waist... no shorts falling down over here!
10. A full bodysuit because who has time to find a matching top and bottom set? This baby is a one-and-done piece! It's lightweight, breathable, and perfect for those extra dance-y workouts.
11. A zip up hoodie reviewers are calling "a timeless classic", and I couldn't agree more. The hood! The pockets! The super soft material! Obsessed.
12. A pair of Align high-rise leggings to solve all of those "what to wear" dilemmas, whether you're heading to the gym or the coffee shop down the street.
13. A one-shoulder bra that will take your workout straight back to the '90s. It's made from Lululemon's famous moisture-wicking, buttery-soft material that's everything you could want in a bra.
14. A half-zip hoodie for those extra chilly winter days when you need something to bundle up in just to get you to your workout class. The large pockets are perfect for storing your essentials (or keeping your hands warm, tbh).
15. A groovy pair of legging pants to give your exercise regime some extra *flair*. They're best paired with an '80s-themed dance workout. Trust me.
16. A halter tank top that would not look out of place in Sporty Spice's wardrobe. It's functional for all workout types, but dare I say, cute enough to wear out for brunch.
17. A high-rise short because pants are overrated when it comes to working out. With a cozy fleece material and a relaxed fit, you'll never look back.
18. A comfy Y-back bra to support you throughout your daily stretching regimen. It offers light support but is heavy on the style factor.
19. An ultra-soft cropped tee for those workouts when it's going to be too hot to justify a full T-shirt. This top + high waist leggings = a match made in heaven.
20. And a jacket with a relaxed fit to make you the most stylish person in the gym without compromising on the most important thing: functionality.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.