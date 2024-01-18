Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    20 Pieces Of Clothing From Lululemon You’ll Want To Wear For Every Workout From Here On Out

    Pieces you can run, stretch, jump, and play in.

    Emma Kershaw
    by Emma Kershaw

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. The must-have Align cropped tank that's absolutely worth the hype. It's buttery soft, uber-supportive and just looks so darn cute, whether you're running, spinning, or dancing.

    model wearing the pink tank
    Lululemon

    Promising reviews: "I have these in so many colours and I wear them daily. The support is great and the material is soooo soft." —pinkadee

    "I do hot yoga, hot Pilates, and weightlifting and it’s just a cute basic you can wear with anything! I also wear it to lounge around and other sweaters and it’s so comfy. It’s also booby but I’m ok with that since I’m a B/C cup and isn’t too much for me. I love these!! Want every color!" —shay

    Price: $68 (available in sizes 0–20 and seven colors)

    2. A mid-rise pleated tennis skirt because isn't looking cute the whole point of playing tennis? it comes with built-in shorts pockets and a zippered back pocket to keep your belongings secure while you're on (or off) the court.

    Lululemon

    Promising review: "The Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt *Long is simply my favorite thing to wear. I have bought it in every imaginable color and love each one. I wear it for my speed walking, tennis, and Pilates workouts...I wear it as active wear. The length is so cute, the shorts underneath don't ride up, and the pleats in back give shape to my bottom. The fabric is smooth and soft and skims effortlessly with all the movement. What's not to love? Lululemon...please don't ever stop making the Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt *Long!" —Fallser Girl Deb

    Price: $78 (available in sizes 0–14, two lengths, and six colors)

    3. A pair of yoga leggings so soft and stylish you'll want to wear them even when you're not doing a downward dog or tree pose. Take it from someone who owns several pairs and only actually does yoga once every couple of weeks: buy them.

    Lululemon

    Promising review: "Oh-so-comfortable and buttery smooth, all with the added benefit of pockets! Align leggings have always been my fave Lululemon leggings, and these did not disappoint. I own them in SOOO many colors, my newest being the dark olive. You will never want to take them off! I use them for yoga as well as heavy weightlifting and they are totally squat-proof FYI. You can't go wrong with these in any color! Do yourself (and your booty) a favor and buy these leggings NOW! 10/10 recommend." —Breanna L

    Price: $128 (available in sizes 0–20, four lengths, and 10 colors)

    4. A ribbed tank top complete with a built-in shelf bra and seamless design. Plus, it comes in a bunch of cute colors to choose from making it basically the only tank top you need.

    Lululemon

    Promising reviews: "I love the quality! It's so great, and I love how you don't have to wear a bra with it! Literally live in this tank!" —kaylee0209

    "Best tank with bra out there. This is great for hot yoga and for running on a hot sweaty day. The built-in bra is great and saves me another item of clothing to wash. I have it in five colors. Please bring out more!" —Yoga running girl

    Price: $68 (available in sizes 2–14 and five colors)

    5. A pair of lightweight Hotty Hot high-rise lined shorts designed with runners in mind thanks to their inner lining. But, hey, there are no rules around here. Wear them on your jogs, or enjoy the soft material and zippered pockets during your next strength-training class.

    Lululemon

    Promising reviews: "These shorts are very comfy, easy to put on, and also the colors are nice to wear. It’s easy to work out in them. I specifically got these for cheer, now I wear them constantly!!" —laney

    "Super comfortable and soft workout shorts! I love them for running. The waist band is wider and not too tight, making them so comfy!" —Sarah F

    Price: $68 (available in sizes 0–20, two lengths, and eight colors)

    6. A zip-up jacket to keep you warm and looking fabulous at the same time. The figure-hugging fit means you won't have to deal with any excess fabric getting in the way of your HIIT class.

    model in the pink jacket
    Lululemon

    Promising reviews: "This cropped jacket does not disappoint! Fits like a glove and soft as ever! Exactly as described and as beautiful as I expected! Love this!" —carks1

    "I love this jacket! It's so soft and buttery and perfect to start my workout in before I get too hot. I've gotten so many compliments on it as well. As a short girlie, this comes down to the perfect spot above my leggings and I love it." —Kelly R

    Price: $118 (available in sizes 0–14 and eight colors)

    7. A long-sleeve shirt for keeping you warm during those winter HGW. But fear not, the seamless, lightweight design will still make sure you don't overheat!

    model stretching hamstring in grey long sleeve shirt
    Lululemon

    Promising reviews: "This is my favorite Lulu purchase ever, I’m an athlete and I love wearing this over tank tops it looks very professional, I have ordered many colors, so comfortable, and love the design! 😍" —lululover

    "This lightweight shirt is amazing for a good workout! I wear it all the time. Best purchase ever!!!!!" —SweetPotato1017

    Price: $78 (available in sizes 0–20 and seven colors)

    8. A strappy light support sports bra so stylish you can even wear it as a top. The insert-free design means you won't have to adjust any pesky pieces of fabric and the buttery soft material will stop any chafing.

    Lululemon

    Promising review: "These are so comfortable. No inserts to slip around or curl up and the fabric is very comfortable inside and out. The longer line means less pressure on your ribs. You can wear these all day for work and exercise." —C2023

    Price: $68 (available in sizes 2–14 and four colors)

    9. A pair of high-rise training shorts made from the genius moisture-wicking fabric that stops sweat in even the hottest of workouts. Plus, if your workout involves a ton of jumping, there's a secret li'l draw cord in the waist... no shorts falling down over here!

    model in mid lunge in blue shorts
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "Excellent shorts for running, cycling, general workout, and wearing around town. Super comfy. Drawstring lets me have shorts that fit my legs and my waist. Don't ride up. The pocket is a little small for anything besides a key. —Nora

    Price: $64 (available in sizes 0–14, three lengths, and four colors)

    10. A full bodysuit because who has time to find a matching top and bottom set? This baby is a one-and-done piece! It's lightweight, breathable, and perfect for those extra dance-y workouts.

    model wearing the cream colored bodysuit
    Lululemon

    Promising reviews: "Fits so nice! Body contour is beautiful. I can't wait for cooler weather purely so I can start wearing this!! Perfect for thick girlies. If you're on the fence I do recommend. Sizing-wise, I went with the size that I normally wear in leggings and it's just the same fit. I prefer a nice tight fit. It also has a built-in sports bra which makes my chest area look great :)" —amiranda

    "I adore this bodysuit. It is so comfortable. I love how it feels when I wear it during my HIIT and barre workouts, as well as just lounging. I’m a B cup and found that the bra looks/feels great! I throw on an off the shoulder sweatshirt before and after class, and I feel like a million bucks. Would love to see this in more dark colors—olive green, navy, maroon, etc." —minetteminette

    Price: $59+ (originally $148; available in sizes 0–20 and three colors)

    11. A zip up hoodie reviewers are calling "a timeless classic", and I couldn't agree more. The hood! The pockets! The super soft material! Obsessed.

    model in a dark green zip up jacket, top and shorts set
    Lululemon

    Promising reviews: "Timeless classic. This is a main staple for any closet. Love that it can be worn alone or layered. Like a second skin." —Coffeebosslady

    "I caved and bought this in the gorgeous purple color. It fits true to size and is very cute. I have other define jackets but I love this nulu fabric the most. It is so comfortable. It is a very versatile jacket. It’s great for workouts, casual wear, and travel. I will reach for this often. Don’t hesitate to add this jacket to your wardrobe!" —Runnerrogue

    Price: $128 (available in sizes 0–14 and five colors)

    12. A pair of Align high-rise leggings to solve all of those "what to wear" dilemmas, whether you're heading to the gym or the coffee shop down the street.

    model wearing the wine red leggings
    Lululemon

    Promising reviews: "These are 5-star leggings. Love Lululemon leggings. I have tried other brands and will not wear anything but Lululemon. Nothing can compare, so worth the price." —Terry Rock

    "Soft, comfortable, and most importantly, has perfect side pockets. I regularly wear these running and for gym workouts. These leggings have the softest, most comfortable fabric of all the Lululemon leggings I have." —emilyrosann

    Price: $128 (available in sizes 0–20, four lengths, and 10 colors)

    13. A one-shoulder bra that will take your workout straight back to the '90s. It's made from Lululemon's famous moisture-wicking, buttery-soft material that's everything you could want in a bra.

    model in a white crop top
    Lululemon

    Promising reviews: "I love the comfort of this bra. It doesn’t dig in. I love the Align fabric. I am smaller chested but it’s so cute and gives a little cleavage. And can wear as a top which I love!" —ndpierce

    "I have been trying to find a good one-shouldered bra I can actually do things in, and this is the one! You can work out in this, run, tumble, almost anything and it stays up." —jasmine

    Price: $58 (available in sizes 2–14 and four colors)

    14. A half-zip hoodie for those extra chilly winter days when you need something to bundle up in just to get you to your workout class. The large pockets are perfect for storing your essentials (or keeping your hands warm, tbh).

    model in pink scuba top
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "The Lululemon Scuba hoodie exceeds expectations with its unparalleled comfort, premium quality fabric, and stylish design. It seamlessly combines functionality and fashion, making it a must-have for both workouts and casual wear. The attention to detail, like the cozy hood and convenient pockets, showcases Lululemon's commitment to creating top-notch activewear." —Christie

    Price: $118 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 11 colors)

    15. A groovy pair of legging pants to give your exercise regime some extra *flair*. They're best paired with an '80s-themed dance workout. Trust me.

    model wearing the brown pants
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "Best pant ever. Absolutely positively love these pants! The waist is super high, which for me, is a positive because it means I can do my steepest yoga bends without worrying about anything showing. You can even wear full briefs under these and nothing will peep out above the waistline! Super long, but I'm 5' 7" so Iove that they hit the top of my shoes! Only negative is that they need pockets. So comfortable you almost feel like you're naked. You might need to check to make sure you're still wearing pants! LOL." —Yoga Nat

    Price: $118 (available in sizes 0–20 and nine colors)

    16. A halter tank top that would not look out of place in Sporty Spice's wardrobe. It's functional for all workout types, but dare I say, cute enough to wear out for brunch.

    model in the black top
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "I am absolutely obsessed with this top, not only is the lavender color beautiful, but I did a rigorous weightlifting workout and the top stayed in place. I love the 90s feel it’s open back, very trendy, and very cute, but very functional, 10/10! 🤩 —thejackelynb

    Price: $68 (available in sizes 0–14 and three colors)

    17. A high-rise short because pants are overrated when it comes to working out. With a cozy fleece material and a relaxed fit, you'll never look back.

    A grey high rise short
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "So cute!! I’m a dancer and I wear these to class and get lots of compliments! 😍😍😍🤩" —noodles

    Price: $68 (available in sizes 0–14 and two colors)

    18. A comfy Y-back bra to support you throughout your daily stretching regimen. It offers light support but is heavy on the style factor.

    Lululemon

    Promising review: "Never disappoints. I have several colors of this style bra. It’s my go-to bra for yoga classes." —wahoowa91

    Price: $48 (available in sizes 2–14 and 10 colors)

    19. An ultra-soft cropped tee for those workouts when it's going to be too hot to justify a full T-shirt. This top + high waist leggings = a match made in heaven.

    Lululemon

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this shirt! So comfy and perfect for working from home or working out. My mouth dropped when I first tried it on because it’s so perfect! 🥹" —gg08

    Price: $58 (available in sizes XS–1X and five colors)

    20. And a jacket with a relaxed fit to make you the most stylish person in the gym without compromising on the most important thing: functionality.

    model wearing the green jacket
    Lululemon

    Promising review: "I love this lightweight jacket for after a workout. It’s loose fitting in the arms which is awesome after a workout. I absolutely love the trendy bomber vibes. It’s super stylish!" —labrooks926

    Price: $138 (available in sizes 0–14 and three colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.