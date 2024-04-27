BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    27 Beauty Products With High-End Results And Low-End Prices

    Refresh your beauty bag for less.

    Emma Kershaw
    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Mika Robinson
    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A TikTok-famous mascara because it's beloved for a reason. If you want lashes that are as black as night and lusciously long and lifted, this one's for you. Lash extensions who?

    Promising review: "Listen to this review, because I hardly ever review anything online, and therefore this one speaks even higher of this product. I have been using this mascara for nearly a decade, and always turn back to it. No other mascara compares for me to this one. It builds without becoming clumpy, the brush is small enough to reach the inner and outer corners of the lashes, and overall it just creates excellent length and volume simultaneously. Try. This. Mascara. ‘Nuff said." —Chelsea

    Get it from Target for $10.99 (available in four shades).

    2. A fan favorite oil-absorbing facial roller so you can wave goodbye to that summer sheen without frantically dabbing your face with blotting paper that, let's face it, doesn't work. Oil, be gone!

    hand holding small roller
    reviewer's face, shiny and oily
    reviewer's face looking matte
    Promising review: "Buy it, that is all I need to say. Buy it now!!!! Wow. That little moveable head soaks up all of your facial oil buildup throughout the day. It's small enough to keep in your purse and discreet enough to use it at any time." —mammag3

    Get it from Amazon for $10.87 (available in three styles).

    3. A bottle of Orly's Bonder base coat to keep your DIY manicure looking sharp for ages. After all, you'll be spending upwards of an hour perfecting your polish so you want to make it last. No chips in sight!

    reviewer with manicure looking fresh with bonder coat
    reviewer with polish on top of the base coat
    Promising review: "JUST BUY IT. This stuff is amazing. Prior to using this, my nails would last two, AT MOST three days without chipping. Now that I use this as a base coat, my manicures last at least a week with no major chipping. The very edge or tip might become worn down a little, but it's definitely not noticeable. I could probably keep them looking decent for two weeks if I added another coat of topcoat and was a little more careful with them. I was skeptical about buying this at first because I wasn't sure that a base coat would make much of a difference in the longevity of my manicure. I thought the secret to lasting nails mostly depended on the topcoat used, but I was wrong. Doing my nails is a lot more fun now that I don't have to worry about chipping after two days!" —Elizabeth

    Get it from Amazon for $9.

    4. A Peace Out Retinol Face Stick for keeping your skin hydrated and oh so soft. This magical "wrinkle eraser" uses a water-free formula full of antioxidants and a special mix of papaya and pumpkin enzymes, meaning it's perfect for sensitive skin. Buy this and you'll have glowing, smooth skin in no time.

    model holding the tube of product in front of their face
    Promising review: "This retinol stick is super easy to use and I’ve seen great results. My skin is glowing in the morning and it has helped to even out my skin. I’m on my second stick!" —KMC

    Get it from Peace Out for $34

    5. Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint that's going to give your lips an all-day pop of color no matter what you're up to. This pigment-rich formula stands the test of time and won't rub off while eating or drinking.  

    reviewer holds pink bottle of the Velvet Lip Tint while wearing it on lips
    reviewer wearing light pink shade of same lip tint
    Promising review: "I got this to replace my old matte balm that I got LITERALLY years ago (I know, I know, should have replaced sooner) and I'm already in love with it. It's light to wear, and my lips actually breathe. It doesn't get clumpy during long wear either and actually lasted through dinner last night. Highly recommend this one!" —C. Bentley

    Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (available in 25 colors).

    6. Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow so you can create a *stunning* makeup look that appears to have taken hours to perfect, but it was only a matter of swiping the product on your lids. Reviewers are raving about this because it requires minimal touch-ups and comes in SO many shades, you'll be spoiled for choice.

    golden glitter on model
    reviewer wearing the eyeshadow
    Promising review: "I AM OBSESSED WITH THIS STUFF. GREAT glitter payout with little to no fallout if you do it correctly (apply it after the rest of your eyeshadow), and you don't have to worry about the mess of glitter glue and messy loose glitter. I have accidentally slept in this overnight, twice, and was able to rock the glitter eyeshadow to work the next day with no touch-ups. And I didn't even use an eyeshadow primer either time, although I did use setting spray. Give this a go if you are looking for sparkly eyeshadow." —Stephanie

    Get it from Amazon for $25 (available in ten shades).

    7. A protecting lip oil so you can get your perfect pout while blocking out any harmful sun rays. With SPF 30, it keeps your lips super hydrated and gives a luscious shine that rivals even your favorite lip gloss.

    The Coola lip oil next to its box packaging
    Promising review: "Traveled to Mexico where I spent all day every day in the bright sun. Usually, between eating, drinking, and swimming, my lips get chapped; however, not this time! This gloss felt like it wasn’t going to work since it’s so light but my lips never got burnt or dried out. If they didn’t get burnt, the stuff worked!"  —Dee242s

    Get it from Amazon for $15.30.

    8. Or a bottle of facial sunscreen because if you’re not wearing SPF daily, what are you even doing? This much-loved brand's unseen sunscreen is invisible and won't leave any unwanted sticky residue that can happen with other sun protection products.

    Promising review: "I originally purchased this for my husband so he could put sunscreen on his face without his facial hair turning white. We are sold on every Supergoop product now!!! When it first comes out of the tube it almost appears like clear petroleum jelly. I was worried it was going to be greasy. It is not! As soon as you start rubbing it, it soaks right into your skin and softens it. It also has ingredients that don’t scare me. Best sunscreen ever!!! I’ve purchased so many of their different sunscreens to try out, and they are ALL good! Cannot go wrong with this brand!" —Celina F.

    Get it from Amazon for $18+ (available in three sizes).

    9. An affordable Essence mascara that'll give you sky-high lashes for a fraction of the cost of higher-end mascaras. Just one coat will give you the blackest, boldest, most dramatic lashes, and no one will ever guess that you paid less than five (!!) bucks for them.

    reviewer&#x27;s lashes with the mascara applied
    Promising review: "I have probably tried every mascara on the market, and this blows them all out of the park. Let me start by saying that I wear contact lenses, so it’s important that nothing flakes off into my eyes during the day from my mascara, and after wearing this mascara countless times, I have never had an issue with it. It goes on easily; it builds, it thickens, and it separates. It makes you look like you’re wearing false eyelashes. I can honestly say that I can go out with mascara and blush and feel made up without putting on eyeliner and eyeshadow. It doesn’t flake into your eyes even if you accidentally rub your eyes, and it’s easily removed with either makeup remover, or soap and water, or the Makeup Eraser pads. I sincerely hope they stay in business because I will be a fan for life, and there’s not many things I can say that about." —HSL826

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in a pack of one or three).

    10. A creamy, milky 2-in-1 toner and moisturizer for a glowy look that will expertly hydrate even the driest of skin. You can use it on its own or under a heavier moisturizer for an even more intense finish.

    before and after of model&#x27;s face brightening and reducing dark spots
    Promising review: "If you have dry skin, this cream is amazing. I have somewhat oily skin and I still love this. It’s especially nice in the dry seasons like winter. In the winter, I use it very liberally, and it keeps my face well-hydrated. I use it in the summer too and sometimes just by itself without using lotion and my face is still moisturized. Definitely would recommend if you have dry skin." —Helgacakes

    Get it from Amazon for $16+ (available in five sizes).

    11. A winged eyeliner stamp to, in the words of Taylor Swift, draw a cat-eye sharp enough to k*ll a man. Say goodbye to all those winged eyeliner struggles and create a perfectly even look with next to no effort.

    Promising review: "Finally achieved a wing on my hooded eyes! The Flick Stick is so easy and fun to use. I have gotten great results every time. Plus, it stays on until I remove my makeup at night. Very happy with my purchase." —Roxie8

    Get it from Amazon for $14.47+ (available in three sizes and in a pack of all three).

    12. A bottle of Touch in Sol's velvety No Poreblem Primer that gives a hydrated, poreless skin and smoother makeup application. It gives a gorgeous natural look for those days you want a "no makeup makeup" vibe.

    reviewer showing their skin with and without using the primer to apply makeup
    Promising review: "I'm so happy with the results!! Left side has nothing at all, right side has this product and a tiny bit of setting powder. The perfect natural look! Only use it on my cheeks, too, and it all just blends together flawlessly." —Alexis Parks

    Get it from Amazon for $17+ (available in two variations and in a pack of one or two).

    13. A soap brow kit so you can get picture-perfect brows that will stay put all day long without feeling sticky or leaving behind any residue. If you're a fan of the laminated brow look, this kit is for you!

    a before and after of reviewers brows using the soap brow kit
    Promising review: "I have really thick, stubborn eyebrow hairs that grow downward. I have tried almost every brow shaping gel you could think of. This product is the only thing that actually does the job and STAYS on. Yesterday I had this on for over 12 hours, and my brows stayed in place the whole time." —SP

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in two variations and in a pack of one and two).

    14. A hydrating hair mist that will leave your hair feeling and smelling great. Made with aloe vera, coconut oil, and avocado oil, this hair mist is the perfect way to refresh your locks instantly.

    model spraying the hair mist
    Promising review: "The Pattern hair care product line has been a game-changer for my hair. The moment I started using the products, I noticed a change in my hair. I have less breakage and more moisture. I have used a lot of other different hair care products and nothing has worked as well as Pattern's." —KPW

    Get it from Amazon for $10.

    15. A warm steam "facial sauna" to turn every day into a spa day. It helps to hydrate the skin, opens pores, and promotes blood circulation. For best results, use distilled water with your steamer.

    Facial steamer device on a table with a cup and rating stars, text &quot;Spa Feeling Without The Spa&quot; above
    Promising review: "I love this product! It’s easy to use, covers all of your face, and really helps with dry skin. It’s an essential part of my skincare/self-care routine. I was looking at other products but a lot of them didn’t cover all of the face which seemed a bit annoying. This one is perfect!" —Bella

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in two styles).

    16. An oat-based cleansing balm for removing makeup, double cleansing, or giving your skin an extra refresh. It's the perfect alternative to face wipes and it also works great on sensitive skin.

    close up of a persons skins with the balm applied
    Promising review: "The Inkey List Oat Cleansing Balm is now a favorite! I ordered and received it during the winter and because of the cold it was difficult to get the product out. I completely forgot about it until two weeks ago. Now I love it! It's a great cleanser for dry and/or sensitive skin. Also very affordable." —Karen

    Get it from Amazon for $13.

    17. A satisfying foot-peeling mask that will have you shedding skin like a snake but will give you baby-smooth heels. Just remember to wear socks to bed, unless you want to be shaking dead skin from your sheets every morning.

    Promising review: "Used on a Sunday as directed, but I did leave it on about 20 mins extra. I did wash right before use, but did not soak. For the first few days, there was no noticeable change, but on Thursday the first skin started to peel. From there, it was completely astonishing how the dead skin came off, and how much came off!!! Be prepared! Kind of gross, kind of fascinating! LOL! As of the following Sunday, most has now come off, but I do still have some active peeling occurring. Definite difference in the areas where it has already peeled. I do think I will need one more application to get the very worst spots completely cleared, but this stuff is really amazing and works exactly like it says it will! Better (and cheaper!!) than any pedicure I've ever had! I do recommend that if you plan to use this before a special occasion, do it at least two weeks before, as I think it will take that long to completely finish. Will definitely continue to use and will now be ready for sandal season!" —Kindle Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $25.

    18. A dry shampoo to give your mane a lil' refresh before hair wash day. It's especially useful during the summer or on sweaty gym days when you just don't have time to wash your hair before you head to the office.

    a reviewer photo of a person with lavender hair before and after the dry shampoo
    Promising review: "Although everyone’s hair is different, this is the best dry shampoo I have tried. Doesn’t leave a heavy residue and keeps my hair looking fresh and natural. I am one who has to wash my hair every day normally, but I am able to go at least two days with this dry shampoo. Smell is not overpowering. Worth the price for me!" —T.King

    Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in two sizes).

    19. A milky leave-in conditioner that has so many benefits for pretty much all hair textures. Think hydration, manageability, and anti-frizz protection.

    a before and after photo from using the product
    It tackles some of your biggest summer hair problems and smells amazing, which is more than enough reason to add to your cart.

    Promising review: "This leave-in conditioner is pretty amazing! I was reluctant to buy it just because I don't use conditioner for my hair, it is already thin and without volume, but I'm glad I gave it a try. My hair tends to get very frizzy, especially when the air is dry and it was hard to tame it down, so I've bought this conditioner for static purposes. I've been using it right after I wash my hair before I dry it and it really works. I'm also using a wood comb so maybe the two combined end up in a great result. Anyway, very good product so far with a wonderful smell, yet not overpowering." —Clara Jacobs

    Get it from Amazon for $14+ (available in three sizes).

    20. A set of heatless rollers so you can achieve the bouncy, princess curls of your dreams (literally) minus the damage. Add these to your locks before bed and enjoy the best hair day.

    Promising review: "I’ve used it with damp and completely dry hair. Both uses create very nice curls. I styled with zero hair products both times, so the curls fell some throughout the day to a long-wave curl. But still looked very nice. This will be a staple in my no-heat hair care routine. Also very comfy to sleep in!"—JaDiHi

    Get it from Amazon for $3.99+ (available in three colors).

    21. A revitalizing cuticle oil to help repair and nourish damaged skin and nails between salon visits. Reviewers say it's non-greasy and soaks in quickly.

    reviewer&#x27;s nails after using the oil
    Promising review: "I never write reviews, but this oil deserves one. Let me just start by saying I’ve NEVER been able to grow my nails out before they become brittle and break. I started using this oil (on my cuticles and behind my nails) every day, at least twice a day, and these are my results. I’m not gentle on them either; they bend and have had gel nail polish over the past two months, and they still look like this! If you’re looking to grow your nails out, get this oil! Oh, and side note — it’s not super oily; it soaks in relatively quickly. Perfect, perfect, perfect!" —Cristina Lee

    Get it from Amazon for $9.90+ (available in three sizes).

    22. A matte finish NYX setting spray because you've spent long enough applying your makeup — you want to make sure it stays put. This spray gives a matte finish that will banish any T-zone shine.

    reviewers makeup after using the setting spray
    Promising review: "I've been using this setting spray for a long time even in my makeup kit on my bridal clients! It helps keep things from getting too shiny throughout the day, and I notice makeup wears much better with it! If you're looking for a new setting spray, you're not gonna find a better bang for your buck. Thanks, NYX!" —Molly L. Mcdonell

    Get it from Amazon for $8.54 (available in two sizes and in a pack of one or two).

    23. A hydrating eye cream with a 98% nature-derived formula that will magically restore skin under the eyes for a brighter and smoother appearance. See ya later, eyebags!

    Promising review: "I am 59 and always getting accused of being in my mid-forties! I have used Andalou Naturals Luminous Eye Serum for at least three years. I would not be without it. My regular moisturizer works fine on the rest of my face, but if I try to use it only on my eyes, I can see the difference. All I need to do is gently tap on the Andalou Eye Serum and I can see the crepeyness disappear." —M. Reitcheck

    Get it from Amazon for $12.69.

    24. A pack of Schick Hydro Silk touch-up razors so you can say hello to smooth skin. They're ideal for getting rid of pesky stray eyebrow hairs or removing peach fuzz, which reviewers say helps them with skincare and makeup application.

    Promising review: "This product works great. I’ve always been a hairy little monster, and this made me feel more baby-faced than I EVER have. While I wouldn’t say it exfoliates and shaves off those dead layers of skin like a real dermatologist could, it does its job as a cheap lil' razor. My skin is soft, and I’m finally not self-conscious when natural light shines on my face. If you want a true dermaplane, I’d recommend spending more on a higher quality product, but if you want to get rid of all that peach fuzz and not break the bank, this is the product for you." —Tracey T.

    Get them from Amazon for $5.94+ (available in a pack of three or nine).

    25. A truly magical 10-in-1 hair primer to protect your locks from heat and humidity while smoothing and detangling at the same time. Basically, you won't have to worry about looking like Monica during that one episode of Friends (IYKYK).

    a reviewer photo of the product
    Promising review: "I LOVE LOVE this product! I have thick long red hair and this helps so much with tangles when I get out of the bath. My hair is way past my butt and the tangles would be so bad I wanted to cry and I started hating my long hair. No joke peeps, this product helped me so much I call it my miracle in a bottle! It is worth the higher price for sure."  —Alice

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    26. Or a bottle of Ouai wave spray if you still want the lived-in beachy look but don't fancy using any heat on your hair. I have a natural wave to my hair and I swear by this stuff for when I want to embrace the look without putting in much effort.

    Promising review: "I cannot go anywhere without this, it’s my favorite wave spray I’ve ever used. Doesn’t leave your hair crusty and keeps my waves all day even at work. It’s a must for naturally wavy-haired girls. Even my brother uses it!!" —Elle R.

    Get it from Amazon for $14+ (available in three sizes).