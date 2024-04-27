27 Beauty Products With High-End Results And Low-End Prices

Promising review: "JUST BUY IT. This stuff is amazing. Prior to using this, my nails would last two, AT MOST three days without chipping. Now that I use this as a base coat, my manicures last at least a week with no major chipping. The very edge or tip might become worn down a little, but it's definitely not noticeable. I could probably keep them looking decent for two weeks if I added another coat of topcoat and was a little more careful with them. I was skeptical about buying this at first because I wasn't sure that a base coat would make much of a difference in the longevity of my manicure. I thought the secret to lasting nails mostly depended on the topcoat used, but I was wrong. Doing my nails is a lot more fun now that I don't have to worry about chipping after two days!" —Elizabeth

Get it from Amazon for $9.