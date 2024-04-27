27 Beauty Products With High-End Results And Low-End Prices

1. A TikTok-famous mascara because it's beloved for a reason. If you want lashes that are as black as night and lusciously long and lifted, this one's for you. Lash extensions who?
2. A fan favorite oil-absorbing facial roller so you can wave goodbye to that summer sheen without frantically dabbing your face with blotting paper that, let's face it, doesn't work. Oil, be gone!
Promising review: "Buy it, that is all I need to say. Buy it now!!!! Wow. That little moveable head soaks up all of your facial oil buildup throughout the day. It's small enough to keep in your purse and discreet enough to use it at any time." —mammag3
Get it from Amazon for $10.87 (available in three styles).
3. A bottle of Orly's Bonder base coat to keep your DIY manicure looking sharp for ages. After all, you'll be spending upwards of an hour perfecting your polish so you want to make it last. No chips in sight!
Promising review: "JUST BUY IT. This stuff is amazing. Prior to using this, my nails would last two, AT MOST three days without chipping. Now that I use this as a base coat, my manicures last at least a week with no major chipping. The very edge or tip might become worn down a little, but it's definitely not noticeable. I could probably keep them looking decent for two weeks if I added another coat of topcoat and was a little more careful with them. I was skeptical about buying this at first because I wasn't sure that a base coat would make much of a difference in the longevity of my manicure. I thought the secret to lasting nails mostly depended on the topcoat used, but I was wrong. Doing my nails is a lot more fun now that I don't have to worry about chipping after two days!" —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $9.
4. A Peace Out Retinol Face Stick for keeping your skin hydrated and oh so soft. This magical "wrinkle eraser" uses a water-free formula full of antioxidants and a special mix of papaya and pumpkin enzymes, meaning it's perfect for sensitive skin. Buy this and you'll have glowing, smooth skin in no time.
5. A Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint that's going to give your lips an all-day pop of color no matter what you're up to. This pigment-rich formula stands the test of time and won't rub off while eating or drinking.
Promising review: "I got this to replace my old matte balm that I got LITERALLY years ago (I know, I know, should have replaced sooner) and I'm already in love with it. It's light to wear, and my lips actually breathe. It doesn't get clumpy during long wear either and actually lasted through dinner last night. Highly recommend this one!" —C. Bentley
Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (available in 25 colors).
6. A Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow so you can create a *stunning* makeup look that appears to have taken hours to perfect, but it was only a matter of swiping the product on your lids. Reviewers are raving about this because it requires minimal touch-ups and comes in SO many shades, you'll be spoiled for choice.
Promising review: "I AM OBSESSED WITH THIS STUFF. GREAT glitter payout with little to no fallout if you do it correctly (apply it after the rest of your eyeshadow), and you don't have to worry about the mess of glitter glue and messy loose glitter. I have accidentally slept in this overnight, twice, and was able to rock the glitter eyeshadow to work the next day with no touch-ups. And I didn't even use an eyeshadow primer either time, although I did use setting spray. Give this a go if you are looking for sparkly eyeshadow." —Stephanie
Get it from Amazon for $25 (available in ten shades).