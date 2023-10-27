27 Home Products From Amazon You'll Want To Add To Your Wish List

1. A Simple Modern insulated tumbler to keep your water *so* cold for a literal day. Tinx on TikTok influenced me to buy a Simple Modern cup in 2020, and this is ME influencing YOU to buy one.
2. A Ninja ice cream maker because ice cream is a staple food. Use it to make decadent gelatos and milkshakes, or blend up your favorite fruits for a refreshing sorbet. 😋
3. A ~handy~ standing weed-pulling tool that takes the chore out of pulling the unwanted "flowers" out of your yard. No more bending down on your hands and knees.
4. A pan organizer so you can free up counter space and keep all of your cookware neat and organized. It'll also stop them from clanging together when you're getting out your favorite pan unless, of course, you're trying to recreate that iconic Bart Simpson meme.
5. A 10-in-one vegetable chopper, dicer, and slicer because we can all agree that preparing veggies is the *worst* part of cooking a meal. Get rid of that bit, and maybe we'll all stop DoorDashing our dinners five times a week.
6. A multi-functional fire pit that'll become the star of your backyard. You can use it as a BBQ or grill, to keep warm as the sun goes down, *or* you can put ice in it to cool your beverages.
7. A set of metal hanging flower pots to hang over your fence. Put some roses or peonies in these bbs and you'll have the most romantic house on the block.
8. A clip-on pasta strainer that looks like one of the most life-changing things I've ever seen. Yes, pasta has my heart, but I hate the part when you have to break your wrist to strain out the water while trying to hold the lid on the pot.
9. A small but mighty portable carpet and upholstery cleaner will make your carpets and furniture look brand new. Pet parents say it's perfect for cleaning up furry friend messes, too. Buy it, buy it now!
10. A salad spinner because even though your bag of arugula says it's triple-washed, you should be washing it anyway. Alexa, play "Spinning Around" by Kylie Minogue.
11. A hammock so you can lounge around your backyard but pretend that you're on a (much-needed) tropical vacation. Lay out on a particularly warm day and play some beachy soundscapes. Who needs the Caribbean?
12. Or a hanging chaise lounge complete with an umbrella to keep you shaded. This chair + you + your TBR pile = a match made in heaven.
13. A set of two satin pillowcases to protect your hair and skin while you're sleeping. If you're still resting your head on old cotton pillowcases, this is your sign to TREAT YO'SELF!
14. A cast iron grill press so you can get *the* perfect restaurant-quality smashed burgers every time you dine al fresco. Five Guys who?
15. A three-in-one humidifier, diffuser, and nightlight designed to help little ones drift off to sleep with ease. Yes, it has been designed for babies, but there are no rules saying that you can't buy one for yourself, too.
16. A stunning set of non-stick cookware that will bring some ~style~ and ~sophistication~ to your kitchen.
17. A lightweight sheet set made from a super soft microfiber material. I have this set in the dark gray color, and I cannot fault it. They are really comfy to sleep on, and the entire set washes like a ~dream~.
18. A handheld surface three-in-one steam mop that will powerfully clean every surface imaginable, even getting riiiight into those tight nooks and crannies that you've been meaning to clean forever but have never gotten around to.
19. A set of two baking mats so you can pipe out some perfectly uniform cookies and macarons that even Paul Hollywood would be proud of.
20. A rechargeable mosquito repellent because nothing ruins a backyard BBQ or a patio happy hour like some unwanted guests. It might not look like it's working (there's no sound or smell), but reviewers say that it is certainly effective.
22. A gorgeous book-shaped vase for the readers in your life (aka me, if anyone's feeling generous). Bonus points if you use it as a bookend.
23. A set of clear storage containers so you can organize your herbs, spices, and pantry staples in *the* most aesthetic way. They even come with labels and markers to complete the lewk.
24. Or a chic set of clear apothecary jars to make your bathroom feel like a high-end spa. Use these to store Q-tips, cotton balls, and so much more.
25. A teeny tiny coffee maker perfect for those who live alone or have a smaller space. This bb isn't going to take up a ton of countertop space and you're still going to get your sweet, sweet coffee fix.
26. A memory foam mattress topper that'll give you the best sleep of your life. It'll make even the firmest of mattresses a little comfier, and you'll sink into it like you're sleeping on a bed made from clouds.
27. And a set of stunning trivets to protect your surfaces from hot pots, pans, and beveraginos. Burn marks, stay away!
