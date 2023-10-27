BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    27 Home Products From Amazon You'll Want To Add To Your Wish List

    Homeware that'll have you saying, "Oh, this... I got it from Amazon."

    Emma Kershaw
    by Emma Kershaw

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A Simple Modern insulated tumbler to keep your water *so* cold for a literal day. Tinx on TikTok influenced me to buy a Simple Modern cup in 2020, and this is ME influencing YOU to buy one.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    There are loadssss of cute colors and patterns to choose from, and it even has a tapered bottom so you can fit it straight into your car cup holder.

    Promising review: "The perfect tumbler for me! It’s something about drinking through a straw that helps me be able to drink more water throughout the day. Aside from being visually appealing, this tumbler is easy to pick up and move with throughout the day which I love. It’s sturdy so I don’t really worry much about handling. I’ve knocked it over several times, and it’s even fallen from my side table with minimal leakage. It keeps my water at the perfect temp, and my ice lasts for about a full 24 hours (of course melting down throughout that time period). I’m so glad I purchased!" —Kara Rae

    Price: $29.99 (available in 16 colors and patterns)

    2. A Ninja ice cream maker because ice cream is a staple food. Use it to make decadent gelatos and milkshakes, or blend up your favorite fruits for a refreshing sorbet. 😋

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So far we have made chocolate ice cream, strawberry ice cream, pineapple sorbet (I chopped up a fresh pineapple and 100% pineapple juice to the line — unbelievable and no adding ANYTHING!). I tried a banana smoothie, and it just tasted like mashed up bananas. One comment: The sorbet, ice cream, and smoothie all come out at the same consistency. No complaints with taste, I just thought they would have different consistency. Yes, it's a little loud, but it's only two to three minutes. Can't wait to have the grandkids over. ;-)" —Fera

    Price: $249.95 for the one-pint model (available in three colors)

    3. A ~handy~ standing weed-pulling tool that takes the chore out of pulling the unwanted "flowers" out of your yard. No more bending down on your hands and knees.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This weed puller is legit! I was telling my husband that I needed big pliers to pull the deep weeds because I needed some leverage, and I happened upon this on Amazon. I never really think these things work, but OH, IT WORKS! It’s so easy to use, it really grabs the roots, and it’s a really well-built tool. The only thing…make sure you carry a poker or something because mud and rocks and mulch get lodged in the crevices pretty easily. I want to go pull more weeds! Some roots were as thick and long as carrots, and this tool dominated them! It’s a must-buy!" —CER

    Price: $39.99

    4. A pan organizer so you can free up counter space and keep all of your cookware neat and organized. It'll also stop them from clanging together when you're getting out your favorite pan unless, of course, you're trying to recreate that iconic Bart Simpson meme.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    PSA: You can use it horizontally or vertically!

    Promising review: "This works well with many sizes of pans. This is a wonderful way to store pans that doesn't cause wear and tear on your arms putting them in and out. If your cupboard allows, this can also be turned sideways. It works wonderfully." —Sarah

    Price: $16.87 (available in three colors)

    5. A 10-in-one vegetable chopper, dicer, and slicer because we can all agree that preparing veggies is the *worst* part of cooking a meal. Get rid of that bit, and maybe we'll all stop DoorDashing our dinners five times a week.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've been wanting to 'romanticize' my cooking experience, and this tool did the trick. My food looks so pretty, I feel like I'm eating at a fancy restaurant. The time I'm saving chopping is phenomenal, and it is so easy my kids do it. The quality is fantastic, it's very sturdy. The only thing I wish it had was a clamp because sometimes, if it gets a little rough, the top will slide off, but I'd still purchase again and recommend to everyone I know." —Ciera Bunch

    Price: $19.86+ (available in three styles)

    6. A multi-functional fire pit that'll become the star of your backyard. You can use it as a BBQ or grill, to keep warm as the sun goes down, *or* you can put ice in it to cool your beverages.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Many fire nights to be had with this. Perfect for a family s'more night or a cozy night fire. This was super easy and super affordable." —Ashley M.

    Price: $83.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors)

    7. A set of metal hanging flower pots to hang over your fence. Put some roses or peonies in these bbs and you'll have the most romantic house on the block.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great boxes! I bought these to start a 'mini-garden' on my patio, and these are awesome! They have small drainage holes to ensure proper hydration, and the hooks themselves fit nice and snug on my railing. Totally recommend!" —Sabrina DaCorta

    Price: $27.99+ (available in black or white; available as a pack of three of five)

    8. A clip-on pasta strainer that looks like one of the most life-changing things I've ever seen. Yes, pasta has my heart, but I hate the part when you have to break your wrist to strain out the water while trying to hold the lid on the pot.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Pouring a scalding hot pot of pasta into a colander brings back memories of said colander tipping over and pasta spilling all over the sink or the bottom portion of pasta sitting in a shallow pool of water you just poured into the sink. Not to mention the splash back when the water hits the rim or side of the colander just perfectly. This product relieved me of having to worry about those catastrophic events. Just snap onto your pot while still having two hands to control the pour." —John C

    Price: $12.99 (available in five colors)

    9. A small but mighty portable carpet and upholstery cleaner will make your carpets and furniture look brand new. Pet parents say it's perfect for cleaning up furry friend messes, too. Buy it, buy it now!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wow! I was surprised at how much power this small cleaner has packed! I used this to clean my 12-year-old cloth couch frame and cushions. It sucked up all the dirt deeply embedded in the cloth! The bristle brush behind the water release is a great scrubbing tool and got lifted up easily. The bonus, its suction power left my couch pretty dry, almost able to sit on immediately! I also used this to clean my area rug after my large puppy had a long indoor potty accident. The accident bled through the rug fully. After using this bad boy, it sucked it all up, leaving zero stains and not even a faint smell of the urine!" —Stormy M.

    Price: $123.59+ (also available with additional cleaning add-ons)

    10. A salad spinner because even though your bag of arugula says it's triple-washed, you should be washing it anyway. Alexa, play "Spinning Around" by Kylie Minogue.

    amazon.com

    You can use it for fruit, too!

    Promising review: "I cut one whole head of lettuce and fill it up to wash, and it fits with the lid on. It doesn't squish the lettuce, and all the parts feel well-made. I like that everything is clear and see-through so you can see the color of the water. All the pieces disassemble for washing and rinsing, and they don't have too little spaces that trap lettuce." —amy_inca

    Price: $29.95

    11. A hammock so you can lounge around your backyard but pretend that you're on a (much-needed) tropical vacation. Lay out on a particularly warm day and play some beachy soundscapes. Who needs the Caribbean?

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Reviewers say it's big enough for two people!

    Promising review: "Including unpacking, this was fully assembled by me (alone) in 10 minutes. No tools. Could not have been easier. This hammock is beautiful and sturdy and sooo comfortable. I researched a lot of hammocks, and I am thrilled with my selection. 10/10 recommend." —Lynn Mayhew

    Price: $170.99 (available in two fabrics and five colors)

    12. Or a hanging chaise lounge complete with an umbrella to keep you shaded. This chair + you + your TBR pile = a match made in heaven.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this chair. The navy blue matched our other patio furniture and looks awesome. I love that it swings. So relaxing. I find myself reading outside much more often. Also, reached out to customer service regarding a question, and they responded very quickly. I would definitely recommend this chair!" —aubrey

    Price: $229.99 (available in nine colors)

    13. A set of two satin pillowcases to protect your hair and skin while you're sleeping. If you're still resting your head on old cotton pillowcases, this is your sign to TREAT YO'SELF!

    a reviewer&#x27;s photo of the satin pillowcases on their bed
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bought this for my significant other, who loves this pillowcase. Washed it a few times now, and not only does the color stay (it doesn't fade!), but the silkiness and quality stays (it doesn't have that weird bumpy material that collects when you wash things...if you know what I mean). It's a great price for the quality, and I would buy it again to replace other pillowcases."  —Michelle Wici

    Price: $8.99+ (available in sizes standard–body and 42 colors)

    14. A cast iron grill press so you can get *the* perfect restaurant-quality smashed burgers every time you dine al fresco. Five Guys who?

    a reviewer&#x27;s photo of the cast iron presses in use
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Had been using a cast iron skillet to smash hamburgers, but tended to heat up quickly and scorch my fingers. This is a great solution. Plate is big enough to protect your fingers while wooden handle gives you enough leverage to put your weight into pressing down the burgers. Used a sheet of precut parchment between press and burger — worked great. Wish I had purchased this sooner." —The Big Bear

    Price: $19.99 (available in two styles)

    15. A three-in-one humidifier, diffuser, and nightlight designed to help little ones drift off to sleep with ease. Yes, it has been designed for babies, but there are no rules saying that you can't buy one for yourself, too.

    a reviewer&#x27;s photo of the humidifier with the night light switched on
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This humidifier meets all expectations. There is a slight sound of water while it is running but much quieter than our diffuser. One of my favorite features is that there’s no light that comes on when you use it! There is an option to use the nightlight feature which is pretty bright. It will initially cycle through different colors when turned on and will maintain one color if the light button is touched twice. The humidity levels are highly adjustable and work for our needs. Highly recommend!"  —Layne Henderson

    Price: $44.97

    16. A stunning set of non-stick cookware that will bring some ~style~ and ~sophistication~ to your kitchen.

    a reviewer&#x27;s photo of the white pan set
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Ok, I don't post many reviews. This cookware set is worth a review. By far the best cooking set I have ever owned for this price. I also purchased the Carote 6-Qt Nonstick Deep Frying Pan with Lid [and]12.5-Inch Skillet Saute Pan (monster). The construction is high quality. The non-stick is really non-stick. So far, I have cooked 12 or so meals with the set, and it has been great. I have also deep-fried with the set with no issues. Warning the handles will get warm most of the time and hot on occasion (deep frying). Very much worth the purchase."  —Warren

    Price: $79.99+ (available in white and black)

    17. A lightweight sheet set made from a super soft microfiber material. I have this set in the dark gray color, and I cannot fault it. They are really comfy to sleep on, and the entire set washes like a ~dream~.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have purchased high thread count, high-end sheets before that ended up being crap. These Amazon basic sheets are inexpensive and so comfortable. They say microfiber, but it's not the 'stick to your hand' type. They are soft and feel so good to the touch. They will wrinkle if you keep them in a ball right out of the dryer, but other than that, they do not wrinkle. I have two sets, taupe and cream. They both look brand new still. They do not create beads after being washed either!" —Sarah Blue

    Price: $22.96+ (available in sizes twin–California king and 37 colors/patterns)

    18. A handheld surface three-in-one steam mop that will powerfully clean every surface imaginable, even getting riiiight into those tight nooks and crannies that you've been meaning to clean forever but have never gotten around to.

    A reviewer using the product on their grout
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this product! I use it everywhere in my house. I am trying to not use so many chemicals to clean, and this gadget is the best solution. It got my toilet sparkling clean, and the stuff that came out of little crevices was disgusting. So happy I made this purchase. It’s not too heavy to use."  —Peanut

    Price: $175.09

    19. A set of two baking mats so you can pipe out some perfectly uniform cookies and macarons that even Paul Hollywood would be proud of.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have no complaints. They are easy to clean and keep stuff from sticking. I have used them several times without any issues. I haven't ever used the name-brand ones, but these are pretty darn good from what I have seen." —braingamer47

    Price: $12.28+ (available with or without macaron guides)

    20. A rechargeable mosquito repellent because nothing ruins a backyard BBQ or a patio happy hour like some unwanted guests. It might not look like it's working (there's no sound or smell), but reviewers say that it is certainly effective.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The Thermacell Mosquito Repellent is a game-changer for my New England patio! Living in an area plagued by mosquitoes, I had tried numerous products with disappointing results. However, the moment I started using Thermacell, I was amazed. It created a protective barrier that kept mosquitoes away, allowing me to enjoy bug-free evenings outdoors. The odorless operation, long-lasting performance, and portability make this device a must-have for anyone seeking relief from mosquitoes. Thermacell has truly transformed my outdoor experience, and I highly recommend it to anyone dealing with mosquito problems." —Ray Salemi

    Price: $27.03+ (available in four colors)

    21. A cast iron Dutch oven for unleashing your inner chef and cooking up some hearty dishes.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wow I don't know how I lived without an enamel Dutch oven for so long! We use this for so many recipes, whether or not this is technically the best pot to use for them. I love that the enamel is safer and more durable than non-stick but doesn't sacrifice that function. We only hand wash it because we don't want to ruin the finish, but that has been very easy so far. It is also great for baking. Overall, could not be happier with this product." —RMS

    Price: $79.90+ (available in six sizes and 27 colors)

    22. A gorgeous book-shaped vase for the readers in your life (aka me, if anyone's feeling generous). Bonus points if you use it as a bookend.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this as a Mother’s Day gift for my mom. She is a huge fan of books and has hundreds. I thought this would be a cute vase for her to have in her home as she loves flowers and books, and this combines the two. My mom absolutely loves it and has had flowers in it ever since. It arrived in perfect condition. No scratches or any damage. It is very good quality and will last a very long time. It is adorable and could fit right in on a bookshelf with some flowers in it. My mom has received tons of compliments on it from her neighbors and other family members. Everyone loves it." —Kaylee L.

    Price: $19.99+ (available in five colors)

    23. A set of clear storage containers so you can organize your herbs, spices, and pantry staples in *the* most aesthetic way. They even come with labels and markers to complete the lewk.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My husband opened the cupboard doors, and exclaimed, "Wow!" My cupboards look so neat. I used the labels they came with. I can also mark the expiration date and the date I put the food. I didn't add any liquids to the containers so I can't swear they are leak-proof. But I bet they are. Sometimes, one falls over, and the lids stays on. Because I have arthritis, I was concerned I would struggle when I opened and closed them. They were tight, and I had to ask my husband to open a few at first. But after one use, the lids were more flexible, and I snap and unsnap them with ease." —ohdonna68

    Price: $39.99+ (available in two styles)

    24. Or a chic set of clear apothecary jars to make your bathroom feel like a high-end spa. Use these to store Q-tips, cotton balls, and so much more.

    a reviewer&#x27;s photo of the jars holding Q-tips, floss picks and hair ties
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased these to keep cotton swabs and floss picks in our two bathrooms. I've been pleased with them so far. I've dropped them several times (I keep them in the medicine cabinet and sometimes fumble them), and nothing has broken. I may buy more for storing other things."  —Amber Schilling

    Price: $5.99+ (available in a set of two, three, or four)

    25. A teeny tiny coffee maker perfect for those who live alone or have a smaller space. This bb isn't going to take up a ton of countertop space and you're still going to get your sweet, sweet coffee fix.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this almost a year ago, and haven't had any problems with it at all. It works perfectly, every time! It looks great on my kitchen counter, and takes up so little room. Great design, easy to clean, and fun to use." —Sara

    Price: $69.99 (available in six colors)

    26. A memory foam mattress topper that'll give you the best sleep of your life. It'll make even the firmest of mattresses a little comfier, and you'll sink into it like you're sleeping on a bed made from clouds.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this topper; I put it in our guest bedroom, and my granddaughter said it was very comfortable compared to the firm mattress alone. I had to test it for myself, and she was right. I'm a side sleeper, and I usually flop all night in my bed; this topper is not too firm but not too soft, probably a medium firm that you mold into, and I had no hip pain as usual when I sleep on my side. If I had to give a negative, it would be that you might get a little warm, but I have slept on much warmer memory foam toppers in the past; for the price, it is a great deal." —Chris

    Price: $39.99+ (available in sizes twin–California king, two thicknesses, and as a topper with or without a cover)

    27. And a set of stunning trivets to protect your surfaces from hot pots, pans, and beveraginos. Burn marks, stay away!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are well-made, with no loose threads; they are sewn/woven tightly. The color is as represented in their picture. I bought these as a gift, and they came with a ribbon around them, looking really classy. The person who received them as a gift is pleased, and they look good in her grey-toned kitchen." —Elizabeth Gardens

    Price: $9.98+ (available in four color sets)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.