Waterpik's Extremely Portable Water Flosser Is At Its Lowest Price Of The Year

Water flossers are a popular dental hygiene tool for many — and Waterpik is one of the most recognizable names in the game. The brand’s American Dental Association–approved tools are beloved by reviewers for their powerful plaque-busting abilities, but some of the more heavy-duty models can occupy more real estate, making them inconvenient for smaller bathrooms and unfeasible for traveling.
Promising reviews:
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (originally $69.99; available in two colors).
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.