    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    This Small But Powerful Water Flosser Is Up To 23% Off Right Now

    Waterpik’s cordless model can be easily transported and won't take up too much space in your bathroom.

    Emily Ruane
    by Emily Ruane

    Managing Editor, Commerce at HuffPost

    If you’ve been thinking about adding a Waterpik product to your oral hygiene routine but don’t want to engage with a device that — while powerful — is considerably larger than a roll of dental floss, you’re in luck. The dentist-approved brand is currently offering up to 23% off its portable cordless model, which boasts a lower profile than its appliance-size cousin with the same plaque-busting capabilities.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This American Dental Association-approved product offers three different pressure settings for blasting grime from your teeth. (However, as some reviewers have pointed out, the full-size model has more). Regardless, it promises to remove “up to 99.9 percent of plaque,” and the brand claims the device is “up to 50 percent more effective than dental floss for improving gum health.”

    The portable design makes it ideal for travel, and it has global voltage compatibility so you don’t have to worry about any short-circuiting when voyaging overseas. The battery recharges in four hours, and the device has an LED signal that activates when it’s time to charge. The 7-ounce reservoir is designed to be easily refilled.

    In addition to the flosser, you’ll receive two jet tips, one orthodontic tip, and one “Plaque Seeker” tip (with a storage case for all four), along with a magnetic charger and a travel bag.

    Promising reviews:

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    “Bought this to replace my old plug-in Waterpik. I like that this one is cordless. I prefer a lower-pressure water stream, so am happy with my purchase, but I think there is less pressure potential with this Waterpik than with the larger model, which might be a consideration if someone prefers higher pressure. I think the product descriptions give a pressure rating for each model so one can decide based on preference. Also the water reservoir is small but easy to refill.” —Amazon customer.

    “I am happy with this device. Hard to judge the effectiveness yet as I’m in the process of getting implants and right now have only temporaries. Based on how well it cleans with the temporaries, I feel it will be even better with permanent implants. The water container is large enough, and you don’t need to add more water to clean your mouth. The charge holds and only needs recharging about every two weeks. The water pressure is good. I use medium pressure, and it’s plenty strong. I like that I can put it away into a drawer between using and don’t need it sitting out on my counter. I very much recommend this item.” —Amazon customer.

    “I wish I had bought this product a long time ago. This Waterpik is very effective at removing everything in your teeth. I will go in with actual floss after and barely, if ever, get anything on the floss. My only complaint is that the opening on the back to fill the water reservoir is a little fragile. The plug came off completely. Other than that, it’s an amazing product. I also love the different attachment heads on this.” —Cristina.

    Get it from Amazon for $77.07+ (originally $99.99; available in four colors and four styles).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.