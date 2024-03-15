Skip To Content
    We Absolutely Scoured Target For 10 Of The Highest-Rated Leggings

    From high-rise leggings to faux leather leggings, you'll find a pair you'll want to wear on repeat.

    Emily Laurence
    by Emily Laurence

    On Assignment For HuffPost

    You’d think buying something as basic as leggings would be foolproof, but it’s actually not. You can buy what seems like the perfect pair only to find out that they’re too sheer in the back when you put them on. (The whole gym doesn’t need to know what type of undies you’re wearing.) Some leggings just don’t fit right or aren’t breathable at all, which can make you feel itchy when wearing them to work out.

    From left to right: model wearing high-rise bootcut leggings, model wearing high-rise flare leggings, model wearing faux leather leggings
    Target

    One way to avoid leggings problems is to discover which pairs customers have rated the highest. If you’re eying a pair and they only have two stars out of five, that’s a sure sign not to add them to your cart. 

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    To save you time, we scoured hundreds upon hundreds of leggings reviews from Target customers. Rounded up here are the highest-rated pairs.

    1. Ultra-soft high-rise leggings

    Model in high-rise leggings
    Target

    Rating: 4.4 out of 5

    These crowd-pleasing leggings are available in sizes XS–4X and in 10 festive colors. The midweight spandex fabric promises to wick moisture and dry quickly for your most active days.

    Promising review: “Literally the best leggings I’ve purchased. I bought the black and the brown! I am so happy I did. I purchased both a L and XL. I’m 5’5" and 205 and I’ve never felt so comfortable and confident. Please make more colors!” — Tab Pannell

    Price: $25

    2. Mid-rise knit leggings

    Mid-rise leggings
    Target

    Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

    More than 2,000 people have rated these Lands’ End leggings with most giving them a perfect 5-star rating. A cotton-spandex blend, they’re soft and stretchy. Choose from eight different colors. They’re available in sizes XS–3X in addition to some petite sizes.

    Promising review: “I love these stretchy pants! Like most Lands' End clothes; they run large. I normally wear a large, but in these I wear a medium and they are still a tiny bit big on me, though they do hold my belly in and are very comfy. I love the illusion! lol. I am average height, but always wear petite pants, because they come perfectly between my foot and ankle and I don’t need to fold them up. My only complaint is that they need pockets!” —Tammy

    Price: $54.95

    3. High-waisted flare leggings

    Model wearing high-waisted flare leggings
    Target

    Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

    Flare leggings are the style to have right now. This pair by Wild Fable has an almost perfect customer rating, which is quite the feat considering that almost 2,000 people have rated them. They come in four colors and sizes XXS–4X. 

    Promising review: “These are literally my favorite pants I’ve ever owned and I’m buying them in every color. Not only are they incredibly comfy, they are tall girl friendly!! (I’m 5’11" for reference) the pant legs are the literal perfect length. I am typically a M in pants but I got the large and they still fit like a glove. I strongly suggest buying these because they are so cute and can literally elevate any outfit.” —Libby

    Price: $20

    4. Ultra-high rise flare leggings

    Model wearing ultra-high rise leggings
    Target

    Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

    If you’re looking for a pair of leggings for everyday wear, these flare leggings are a great pair to consider. Customers love the super soft fabric. Choose from three different colors and sizes XS–4X.

    Promising review: “These are my new favorite pants! The fabric is so soft. The length is perfect (I'm 5'9"), and the waist hits just right and doesn't roll. I found them to be true to size (I'm a size 16 and ordered my usual XL). These really couldn't be better. If these ever go on sale I'm buying at least three more pairs.” — Chrissy

    Price: $28

    5. Black liquid leggings

    Model wearing faux leather leggings
    Target

    Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

    Leggings can absolutely be your “going out” pants. This shiny black pair comes in sizes ranging from XXS–4X and they’re a steal at just $18.

    Promising review: “Great fit, not too tight like the Spanx version which costs over $100! A great deal for the price! I’m 5’3”, 118 lbs, and the small fit perfect.” —Lisa

    Price: $18

    6. Sweat-wicking leggings with pockets

    Model wearing sweat-wicking leggings with pockets
    Target

    Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

    PSA: All leggings should have a pocket for your phone. Most don’t, but this pair does – and they’re available in sizes XS–4X and two colors. The sweat-wicking fabric makes them perfect for wearing while working out.

    Promising review: “New favorite leggings. I love the drawstring! They don’t slip down. I’m 5’8" and have big hips and a butt and these are so fuss-free and comfortable. I’ve worn them to lounge and also hiking. They’re so soft too. I’m really sensitive to fabrics, tags, and seams, and these are so comfortable. I wish they would come out with more color options.” —Lclynch

    Price: $29.75 (originally $35)

    7. Ultra-high rise bootcut leggings

    Model wearing ultra-high rise bootcut leggings
    Target

    Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

    It can be surprisingly difficult to find a good pair of bootcut leggings. These All In Motion leggings have an almost perfect customer rating and are great for everyday wear. Besides burgundy, they also come in black, green, and brown, and they’re available in sizes XS–4X.

    Promising review: “I am Lululemon lover and when i say these are better than them I mean it! I got a size small. I’m usually a size 4/6 and they fit so perfectly. The waist band isn’t too tight and the feel is buttery soft. Also I’m 5’1" and they don’t drag” —562li

    Price: $28

    8. Basic black high-waisted ponte leggings

    Model wearing high-waisted ponte leggings
    Target

    Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

    If you’re looking for a pair of high-waisted leggings that don’t have a thick band across the top, this could be the pair for you. Customers love how comfy they are and that they can go with virtually anything. Get them in sizes S–1X.

    Promising review: “Love, love, love these. I ordered two pairs, and then I ordered two more. These are all I wear. They’re so easy to slip on, they’re a thicker legging material, and they have that nice waist band. I love them. They’re so comfy to sleep in, work out in, and just function in for every day life. They make picking an outfit easier (because what doesn’t go with black leggings?) which is my favorite thing about them.” —Sheridan

    Price: $20

    9. Cotton-stretch flare leggings

    Model wearing cotton-stretch flare leggings
    Target

    Rating: 4.5 out of 5

    The split cut at the bottom of these flare-cut leggings gives them a playful touch. Customers who left reviews love how soft this stretchy cotton feels. Get them in sizes S–XL.

    Promising review: “I live in flare yoga pants and I’ve been trying to find some with a cute split hem at the bottom to better show off some cute chunky shoes that I usually pair with yoga pants, and these are it, the way they accentuate your hips and curves cause of the high waist is beautiful. I don’t leave reviews on things too often, but these in both the gray and black are my new favorites, you won’t be disappointed.” —Nova

    Price: $26 (available in three colors)

    10. Faux-leather Assets by Spanx leggings

    Model wearing faux leather leggings
    Target

    Rating: 4 out of 5

    Spanx is known for making women feel confident and customers love that these leggings (available in sizes S–1X) are comfortable.

    Promising review: “Great fit, very comfortable, and looks amazing on! So many compliments!” —Mish

    Price: $40

