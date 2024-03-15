We Absolutely Scoured Target For 10 Of The Highest-Rated Leggings

You’d think buying something as basic as leggings would be foolproof, but it’s actually not. You can buy what seems like the perfect pair only to find out that they’re too sheer in the back when you put them on. (The whole gym doesn’t need to know what type of undies you’re wearing.) Some leggings just don’t fit right or aren’t breathable at all, which can make you feel itchy when wearing them to work out.