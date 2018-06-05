What The Hell Is Going On With Trains Being Cancelled Across England?

A "perfect storm" of delayed engineering works and driver shortages has led to misery for commuters.

Britain's rail timetable is updated twice a year – in May and December – but this latest version had far more changes than normal. That's because there is a new effort to improve punctuality – with trains being allowed to wait longer at stations because there are more passengers to pick up – and a big investment drive has meant, in theory anyway, there are more trains, with more carriages, running on certain lines.

In fact, the sheer number of cancellations and delays has got so bad that both Northern and GTR have now introduced interim timetables removing around 6% of their scheduled trains – so that passengers at least know when their train is turning up. That's the idea anyway, but as of Tuesday, trains on these interim timetables were ~still~ being cancelled or delayed. The Lakes Line, which connects the Lake District to Preston and Lancaster and is operated by Northern, is currently suspended for two weeks, with commuters and tourists forced to use a replacement bus service. This suspension is partly to reduce the number of last-minute cancellations and "stabilise service levels".



So that means that if there are big changes to the timetable, like those introduced in May, train companies should really have already spent a fair bit of time making sure their drivers are ready to operate the new services. And once they are trained, shift patterns and rotas need agreeing weeks in advance.

In particular, a major project to electrify the route between Manchester, Bolton, and Preston has been repeatedly delayed and has already caused months of disruption for passengers. Andy Burnham, a former Labour cabinet minister and now mayor of Greater Manchester, has called for a temporary fare cut and an offer of compensation to people with advance or season tickets.

In a statement in the House of Commons on Monday evening, Grayling said GTR had "assured me personally that they were ready" just three weeks before 20 May. "Clearly this was wrong and it is totally unacceptable," he said. "The rail industry has collectively failed to deliver for the passengers it serves." He has pledged compensation for commuters and an inquiry into what's gone wrong.

David Sidebottom, director of campaign group Transport Focus, told BuzzFeed News: "It's a perfect storm of delayed engineering works – to enable the things that passengers really want to see in terms of reliable, faster trains – and driver shortages, which have caused huge inconvenience for passengers. "What we want to see is the railway put back on track straight away and fair compensation for passengers."

