This Official Report Says Britain Is Going To Keep On Paying The EU Until 2064

Britain will keep paying money to the European Union until 2064 – almost 50 years after the referendum, the UK’s economic forecaster has said.



The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predicts that Britain will hand over a total of £37.1 billion after it quits the EU next year.

Annual payments will continue well into the 2060s, mainly because the UK has to keep paying towards the pensions of people who are currently employed by the EU.

The figures were revealed in an OBR document published alongside chancellor Philip Hammond’s Spring Statement on Tuesday.

A Treasury spokesman insisted the payments after the mid-2020s are "very, very small amounts" compared with what the UK is paying the EU at the moment.