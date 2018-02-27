These Labour MPs Say Jo Johnson Should Apologise Over Toby Young's Appointment

Former universities minister Jo Johnson is under pressure to apologise to the House of Commons for his role in the controversial appointment of Toby Young to the new higher education regulator.

Labour MPs demanded that the Conservative MP, who was moved to the Department for Transport in last month's reshuffle, explain himself after a damning report from an official watchdog found that the vetting process for the board of the new Office for Students was deeply flawed.

The investigation from the commissioner of public appointments criticised the Department for Education for failing to examine Young's tweets, despite "Number 10 Googlers" delving into the social media activity of another candidate.

It also found that Johnson had asked officials to tell Young about the vacancy, which they did by email, and that then education secretary Justine Greening had "questioned the proposed choice of Mr Young".

Young, an associate editor at the Spectator and a frequent contributor to the Daily Mail and the Daily Telegraph, resigned from the board last month after first deleting tens of thousands of tweets – many of which Labour called "vile, sexist and homophobic".

Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner summoned ministers to the Commons on Tuesday to demand answers. "One candidate was rejected on the basis of their past public statements," she said. "Incredibly this was not Toby Young – it was the student representative."

She asked new universities minister Sam Gyimah why his predecessor Johnson had told MPs "it was not reasonable to vet social media when they did so for the student representatives". And she added: "Is his predecessor really still suitable for ministerial office given the findings of this report?"

Gyimah replied: "Clearly the social media vetting of Toby Young wasn't as extensive as it could have been, given his 40,000 tweets or so." His comment sparked some wry laughter from the Labour benches.