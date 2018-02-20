Theresa May Says She'll Shrink The House Of Lords, But Labour Wants Elected Peers

Theresa May has been accused of delaying action to shrink the House of Lords, after she said she would like to see a smaller second chamber – but will announce a tranche of new peers shortly.

Labour said the prime minister had "ducked giving a proper response" to a major report from former civil servant Lord Burns, published last year, which called for the Lords to be reduced from its current 792 members to 600 over the next decade.

On Tuesday, May vowed to exercise "continued restraint" over new appointments and called on all parties to encourage peers to retire. Yet she also said she would announce a "small list of new party-political peers" in due course.

A Labour party spokesperson said: "With this Conservative government everything seems to be put off to some uncertain time in the future – Lords reform included.

"As well as ending the hereditary principle for good, we ultimately want to see an elected second chamber but Theresa May has ducked giving a proper response."

In a letter to Lords Speaker Lord Fowler, May said she accepted the main principle of the report, which recommended that the upper chamber be reduced in size.

But she said specific proposals to reduce the total number of peers to 600, and to limit the period peers can serve to 15 years, required "further consideration".

Since May became PM in July 2016, she has appointed eight new peers: three ministers and five cross-benchers. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has appointed just one peer, former Liberty director Baroness Chakrabarti.

Number 10 pointed out that there had been a net fall of 20 peers since May came to power.