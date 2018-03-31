People Are Furious About The "Childish" Behaviour Of MPs At Prime Minister's Questions

House of Commons speaker John Bercow has received a barrage of complaints in the last few months from angry viewers about the "childish and rude" behaviour of MPs during Prime Minister's Questions.

BuzzFeed News used a Freedom of Information request to obtain all correspondence sent to the speaker about PMQs since the end of November last year. The majority were emailed complaints about the unruly behaviour of MPs who heckle throughout the weekly session.

Bercow has long warned MPs that the public hate to see them jeering at their political rivals, and repeatedly calls for order during PMQs. But voters called on him to do more to shut down the abuse.