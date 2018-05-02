Number 10 Has Just Set Out How John Bercow Can Be Investigated Over Bullying Claims

Number 10 has set out in detail how Commons Speaker John Bercow could be investigated over allegations of bullying, as he was forced to defend himself in parliament over the latest claims.

The Speaker's former private secretary Angus Sinclair told the BBC's Newsnight that Bercow was prone to "over-the-top anger", would shout and swear at him, and once even smashed a mobile phone on his desk.

Sinclair said he was paid £86,250 in 2010 as part of a "compulsory early retirement" by the House of Commons authorities, and that he was required to sign a nondisclosure agreement (NDA).

The Speaker's office said Bercow "strenuously denies" the claims.

The prime minister's spokesperson said the allegations were "concerning and should be properly investigated", and that it was up to MPs to decide how to do this.

But in a briefing for journalists on Wednesday afternoon, he suggested a number of ways this could be achieved – including expanding the independent inquiry set up to probe bullying complaints in Westminster.

"We’ve said that is a matter for the House and there are ways in which this could be done," he said.

"The inquiry has set out its terms of reference but this is something we suggest the chair may wish to consider. Or the House authorities, as the employer of parliamentary staff, could consider the best way for this investigation to be carried out.

"And also the parliamentary commissioner is in a position to investigate allegations that a member has breached the rules of conduct. So those are ways in which this could be approached, but our position is that the House should decide."

The House of Commons Commission is establishing an inquiry into the treatment of parliamentary staff, led by Dame Laura Cox. So far, however, it has said it will not look into individual cases.

The development comes after Newsnight previously reported that Kate Emms, Sinclair's successor as Bercow's private secretary, also left due to his alleged bullying behaviour.