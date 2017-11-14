Liam Fox's Department Deleted A Tweet Linking To A Story That Attacked The Treasury

“It was a genuine mistake and as soon as we realised we deleted the tweet," a Department for International Trade spokesman said.

The story from the Press Association, picked up by MailOnline, told how the Economists for Free Trade group believed that Brexit would be "overwhelmingly positive" for the British economy. That finding, PA said, was "sharply at odds with most mainstream economists who have warned the UK faces lower growth and more pressure on the public finances as a result of the vote to leave".

At a regular briefing for journalists, the prime minister's spokesman was asked what Theresa May thought of the tweet. He said: "I have not seen that but speak to DIT. I'm sure they can explain why they've deleted it."

Umunna said: “It is deeply concerning that a government department should be endorsing the kind of hard Brexit voodoo economics contained in this Economists for Free Trade report. Especially when its author, Patrick Minford, has cheerfully admitted that his plans would lead to the elimination of British manufacturing."

And Lib Dem MP Tim Farron, supporter of the Best of Britain group, added: "Liam Fox is living in cloud cuckoo land if he thinks that Britain can expect a £135 billion windfall post-Brexit. "This group who created this report are backed by Jacob Rees-Mogg and that tells you everything you need to know about them. What is shocking is that a government department would help push this discredited rubbish."

