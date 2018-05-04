Everyone Will Get A Say On A New Behaviour Code In Parliament

A proposed new behaviour code for MPs, peers and staff working in parliament has been opened up to public consultation, the Commons leader has announced.

Andrea Leadsom told BuzzFeed News she wanted everyone to be able to have their say on the new code, which aims to underpin the need for "dignity and respect" in Westminster.

The code is being brought in after multiple allegations of bullying and sexual harassment on the parliamentary estate came to light late last year, as part of a package of measures aimed at reassuring victims that their complaints will be taken seriously.

Leadsom has warned politicians and staff that they face a range of sanctions – including by-elections for MPs – if they breach the code, which will apply to everyone working in parliament.

It comes as Commons Speaker John Bercow vowed to "keep buggering on" after he was accused of bullying and intimidation by a second former colleague in a week.

The draft behaviour code, circulated to parliamentary staff on Friday, is a loose set of rules that aim to "set the highest standards and behaviour". They include the requirement to "act professionally towards others" and "think about how our behaviour affects others".

The parliamentary commissioner for standards will be able to impose a range of specific sanctions regarding MPs' behaviour – and in the most serious of cases, refer her findings to the committee on standards which could recommend suspension.

Leadsom said: "The Westminster parliament serves the entire population of the UK, which is why it’s important all views are shared on how we shape its culture.

"Everyone should be able to share their views in shaping its culture. Every year, over one million people visit parliament – to lobby their MP, attend meetings or receptions, watch PMQs, or take a tour.

"It’s where we send our elected MPs to represent us and our views. So it is vital that the new behaviour code will ensure we set the highest standards of behaviour."

The proposed code was put together after internal focus groups with staff, MPs and peers and the consultation will run throughout May.

Pressure has been mounting on Bercow to face investigation over alleged bullying, after his former private secretary Angus Sinclair claimed that the Speaker shouted, swore and mimicked him – and David Leakey, who was Black Rod until last year, said his "explosive and intemperate behaviour is legendary".

Number 10 has said the allegations against Bercow are "concerning and should be properly investigated" and set out a number of ways for parliament to do this.

Under the new system, parliament is setting up two new independently-run services: one to deal with complaints of sexual harassment and violence and the other to consider workplace bullying and intimidation.



