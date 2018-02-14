Boris Johnson Won't Say If He Will Resign From The Cabinet Over Brexit

Boris Johnson has refused to guarantee that he will not quit the cabinet this year, as he called on Britons to unite over Brexit.

The foreign secretary left the possibility open after making a long-planned speech on Brexit warning that another EU referendum would be a "disastrous mistake".

His latest intervention on Brexit has raised eyebrows in Whitehall after weeks of turmoil for prime minister Theresa May and speculation that she is on the brink of a leadership challenge.

But Johnson insisted that the UK–EU negotiations were going well and that May was the "cure" for what he called "the current bout of Brexchosis".

Asked whether he would guarantee he would not resign from the cabinet in 2018 over the issue of regulatory alignment with the EU, he replied: "We’re all very lucky to serve."

He also denied ever making "inflammatory" remarks about people who voted Remain. "I think I’ve always been extremely moderate in my language, and loving and caring, and that is my intention," he said.

"I do think that sometimes the discourse does become a bit polemical and I think it would be much, much better if we could all get together and get behind this project."

Tensions have been running high in the government since BuzzFeed News revealed that an official impact assessment had found that leaving the EU will adversely hit almost every sector and every UK region.

In his speech, Johnson referred to people "hailing me abusively in the street" and calling to him with "cheery four-letter epithets".

And he conceded that by making his speech, and attempting to bring the nation together over Brexit, he ran "the risk of simply causing further irritation".