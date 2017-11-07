Boris Johnson Has Admitted His Remarks About A Mother Detained In Iran "Could Have Been Clearer"

Boris Johnson has admitted that his remarks about a UK-Iranian mother detained in Iran "could have been clearer" – amid fears that her jail term could be extended as a result of his evidence to a parliamentary committee.

The foreign secretary telephoned his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif on Tuesday morning to insist that his remarks "could form no justifiable basis for further action" in the case against Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

Zarif assured Johnson that his remarks were "unrelated" to recent court action against Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a Foreign Office spokesman said.

But pressure is growing on Johnson to formally apologise for his mistake and he will make a statement in the House of Commons later on Tuesday.

Johnson made the comments last week as he finally condemned Zaghari-Ratcliffe's detention when he appeared before the foreign affairs select committee. He told MPs: “When I look at what Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was doing, she was simply teaching people journalism, as I understand it.”

Three days later, on Saturday morning, the charity worker was taken unexpectedly before a court and accused of "spreading propaganda against the regime".

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was originally sentenced to five years, and her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, said this sentence could be doubled if she is tried again on the new charge.

A Foreign Office spokesman told journalists on Tuesday: "The foreign secretary accepts that his remarks to the foreign affairs committee could have been clearer on this aspect, he intends to update the House this afternoon."



He said that in his phone call to Zarif, Johnson had "reiterated his anxiety about the continued suffering of Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her family and hoped a solution would be reached soon".

He added: "The foreign secretary expressed concern at the suggestion from the Iranian Judiciary High Council for Human Rights that his remarks last week at the foreign affairs committee 'shed new light' on the case.

"The foreign secretary said this was absolutely not true. It was clear as it always has been that Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been in Iran on holiday when arrested.

"The foreign secretary made clear that the point he had been seeking to make in his evidence to the foreign affairs committee was that he condemned the Iranian view that training journalists was a crime, not that he believed Iranian allegations that Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been engaged in such activity.

"The foreign secretary concluded by emphasising that his remarks could form no justifiable basis for further action in this case and urged the Iranian authorities to release Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe on humanitarian grounds. He set out his intention to visit Iran before the end of the year to discuss the case further.

"Mr Zarif said the developments in the case over the weekend were unrelated to the foreign secretary's remarks and that he remained committed to working with the foreign secretary on finding a resolution to the case on humanitarian grounds."

The prime minister’s spokesman said: “The Foreign Secretary is doing a good job and working hard to represent Britain’s interests abroad.”

