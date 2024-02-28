Elizabeth Carr fears that she’s an “endangered species” because of the Alabama Supreme Court’s controversial ruling on reproductive rights.

On Monday, WBUR-FM, Boston’s NPR news station, published an essay by Carr, who made headlines around the world in 1981 when she became the first baby to be born in the U.S. through in vitro fertilization. In her essay, Carr challenged the state court’s ruling that frozen embryos should legally be considered “children.”

“Last week’s ruling was clearly written without a true understanding of the IVF procedure and a total disregard for the science of assisted reproductive technology,” Carr wrote. “No one understands better than the infertility community that embryos are not children. Success in IVF means bringing home a baby, not solely creating embryos.”