This Celeb Pointed Out All Her Physical Imperfections In A Hilarious Video

Over the past year, singer and TV presenter Stacey Solomon has become an advocate for body-positivity.
Back in August last year, Stacey was body-shamed by The Sun who compared her figure with that of X Factor winner Louisa Johnson.
Her responses were both perfect.
And just last week she spoke out against the intense pressure on women to appear "perfect."
Speaking to Huffington Post, she said:
There is so much pressure on women to be "perfect." Skin, teeth, hair, weight – everything is under the microscope and I can assure you most of the people I've met in real life look far different to their glossy magazine shoot appearances. Let's boycott this crazy unrealistic idealism that people believe is "beautiful," and start finding the stunning features people possess on the inside.
Well, now she's gone a step further in her quest to spread body-confidence, recording a video in which she dismisses the idea of a perfect ~bikini body,~ by drawing attention to all her physical imperfections.
"Three things I love about my bikini body," Stacey says in the opening of the video.
The first is her "muffin top."
"Not only are they insulating, but who else can lie this comfortably on a stone floor without the help of these babies," Stacey said, while lying on the ground.
Next up was her "saggy boobies," which she grabbed and jiggled around.
Before showing how they made for handy storage space, sticking an ice pop and a pair of sunglasses underneath them.
She said: "They may not be what looks the best, but I tell you now, I don't need a bag for anything on holdiay. Ice pop anyone? Glasses?"
Then she drew attention to her stretchmarks.
Which she revealed were perfect for entertaining children, who enjoyed drawing over them.
She shared the video alongside a caption in which she explained her reasons for being so honest about her "imperfections."
Stacey wrote:
SHOUT OUT TO EVERYONE ON HOLIDAY WORRYING ABOUT HOW THEY LOOK! You're all perfectly imperfect and unique and beautiful. I thought I'd make a little holiday video celebrating my society labelled "imperfections" because actually I love them, they're part of me, and they have their uses!
Stacey went on to say she hoped the video would encourage women to embrace their bodies rather than be ashamed of them.
She explained:
I think if we can all show off our insecurities then we will all start realising NOBODY escapes the world of perfection that we are all under pressure to keep up with and everyone can sleep a little easier at night knowing everyone comes in different shapes sizes etc etc and we all have the same extra ordinary bits that are seen as "imperfections" but they're not they all tell a story of who we are and why we are and where we are going! 💛💛💛