This Celeb Pointed Out All Her Physical Imperfections In A Hilarious Video

From her "saggy boobs," to "muffin top," Stacey Solomon has been amazingly honest about her physical imperfections in the hope of helping women feel better about their own.

Posted on
Ellie Woodward
Ellie Woodward
BuzzFeed Staff

Over the past year, singer and TV presenter Stacey Solomon has become an advocate for body-positivity.

Back in August last year, Stacey was body-shamed by The Sun who compared her figure with that of X Factor winner Louisa Johnson.

I LOVE MY BODY @TheSun My boobs are a result of being pregnant &amp; breast feeding &amp; I love them. I Am just as sexy! 👙
Stacey Solomon @StaceySolomon

I LOVE MY BODY @TheSun My boobs are a result of being pregnant &amp; breast feeding &amp; I love them. I Am just as sexy! 👙

Her responses were both perfect.

💛 ur comments so much. It Means a lot. currently swinging my saggy maggies around the pool on holiday with these 2💙
Stacey Solomon @StaceySolomon

💛 ur comments so much. It Means a lot. currently swinging my saggy maggies around the pool on holiday with these 2💙

And just last week she spoke out against the intense pressure on women to appear "perfect."

Speaking to Huffington Post, she said:

There is so much pressure on women to be "perfect." Skin, teeth, hair, weight – everything is under the microscope and I can assure you most of the people I've met in real life look far different to their glossy magazine shoot appearances. Let's boycott this crazy unrealistic idealism that people believe is "beautiful," and start finding the stunning features people possess on the inside.

Well, now she's gone a step further in her quest to spread body-confidence, recording a video in which she dismisses the idea of a perfect ~bikini body,~ by drawing attention to all her physical imperfections.

"Three things I love about my bikini body," Stacey says in the opening of the video.

instagram.com

The first is her "muffin top."

instagram.com

"Not only are they insulating, but who else can lie this comfortably on a stone floor without the help of these babies," Stacey said, while lying on the ground.

instagram.com

Next up was her "saggy boobies," which she grabbed and jiggled around.

instagram.com

Before showing how they made for handy storage space, sticking an ice pop and a pair of sunglasses underneath them.

instagram.com
instagram.com

She said: "They may not be what looks the best, but I tell you now, I don't need a bag for anything on holdiay. Ice pop anyone? Glasses?"

Then she drew attention to her stretchmarks.

instagram.com

Which she revealed were perfect for entertaining children, who enjoyed drawing over them.

She said: "The stretchmarks provide hours of entertainment for the children. Just look at them. They've never been happier."
instagram.com

She said: "The stretchmarks provide hours of entertainment for the children. Just look at them. They've never been happier."

She shared the video alongside a caption in which she explained her reasons for being so honest about her "imperfections."

Stacey wrote:

SHOUT OUT TO EVERYONE ON HOLIDAY WORRYING ABOUT HOW THEY LOOK! You're all perfectly imperfect and unique and beautiful. I thought I'd make a little holiday video celebrating my society labelled "imperfections" because actually I love them, they're part of me, and they have their uses!

Stacey went on to say she hoped the video would encourage women to embrace their bodies rather than be ashamed of them.

She explained:

I think if we can all show off our insecurities then we will all start realising NOBODY escapes the world of perfection that we are all under pressure to keep up with and everyone can sleep a little easier at night knowing everyone comes in different shapes sizes etc etc and we all have the same extra ordinary bits that are seen as "imperfections" but they're not they all tell a story of who we are and why we are and where we are going! 💛💛💛

And people seriously loved her for it.

instagram.com

And thanked her for being "brave" and "inspirational," in sharing the video.

instagram.com

Stacey then took to Twitter to thank her followers for their positive reaction to the video.

Thank u for your amazing support! just goes to show everyone feels the same! Celebrating normality is key! We are all perfectly imperfect! 💛
Stacey Solomon @StaceySolomon

Thank u for your amazing support! just goes to show everyone feels the same! Celebrating normality is key! We are all perfectly imperfect! 💛

And was pretty pleased to hear that "saggy boobies" was trending thanks to her video.

Twitter: @StaceySolomon

Go Stacey! 👏 💕

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ITV

