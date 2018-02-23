Stephen Fry Announced He's Been Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

Stephen Fry has announced that he's been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
The TV presenter announced the news in a video shared on Twitter, explaining his absence from the public eye.
Speaking in the video, Fry revealed that the cancer had been detected following a routine health check up, and that he underwent surgery to remove his prostate and 11 lymph nodes in January.
He went on to say that while the cancer was aggressive, its early detection "saved" him.
Fry says he has recovered well from the surgery and doctors are hopeful that the cancer has been removed.
And he ended the video by imploring other men to ensure they have their prostate checked.
He said: "I would urge any men of a certain age to think about getting your PSA levels checked. One in eight men will get prostate cancer at some time in their life, and it's one in four if you're of African descent. So please, get yourself checked."
Watch the full video here.
