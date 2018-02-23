 back to top
Stephen Fry Announced He's Been Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

The TV presenter announced the news in a video explaining his absence from the public eye.

Ellie Woodward
Stephen Fry has announced that he's been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The TV presenter announced the news in a video shared on Twitter, explaining his absence from the public eye.

Speaking in the video, Fry revealed that the cancer had been detected following a routine health check up, and that he underwent surgery to remove his prostate and 11 lymph nodes in January.

Fry said: "I had a couple of options: Radiotherapy is a very long and difficult process – there are a number of issues with it for me – and the other was to get rid of the prostate by using a process called radical robotic labroscopic prostatectomy – in other words, sending little robots in through tiny holes pierced in your tummy."
He went on to say that while the cancer was aggressive, its early detection "saved" him.

Fry said: "This was a rather aggressive little bugger, but the early detection saved me."
Fry says he has recovered well from the surgery and doctors are hopeful that the cancer has been removed.

He said: "As far as we know it's all been 'got'. I won't know for sure until my PSA levels are checked, but they should be zero now because I don't have a prostate. My family and my divine and darling husband were just marvelous, I'm bloody lucky to have been surrounded by such incredible people."
And he ended the video by imploring other men to ensure they have their prostate checked.

He said: "I would urge any men of a certain age to think about getting your PSA levels checked. One in eight men will get prostate cancer at some time in their life, and it's one in four if you're of African descent. So please, get yourself checked."

Watch the full video here.

View this video on YouTube
Ellie Woodward is a senior celebrity reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in London.

Contact Ellie Woodward at ellie.woodward@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

