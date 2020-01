Selena and Justin dated on and off between 2010-2015. After a couple of years without contact, they then reunited again in November 2017 before splitting for good in March 2018.

After Selena commented that "Lose You To Love Me" was a "goodbye song," the interviewer said: "Saying goodbye to Justin Bieber, who I'm assuming you're speaking about." Selena responded: "You had to get the name in. I get it."