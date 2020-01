Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

The subject of both Nick and Jessica feeling inadequate in comparison with their peers is something they addressed at the time of their marriage.

In a 2003 interview with Rolling Stone, Jessica said it was "soul-destroying" being constantly compared with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, while Nick acknowledged that his boyband, 98 Degrees, was always playing catch up with the success of NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys.

However, this is the first time either of them has acknowledged that this insecurity impacted their relationship.