21 Workout Clothing Pieces That Are So Stylish You’ll Go To The Gym Just To Show Them Off

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A workout dress that has a built-in bra and shorts made with moisture-wicking fabric for those days when you can't stop sweating any time you step foot outdoors, but you still want to look stylish. Smell ya later, chafing!
2. A padded sports bra and yoga tank to wear to the gym, but then you're going to want to keep it on after because it is the perfect length to pair with anything high-waisted.
Promising review: "Yes, I bought this because I saw it on TikTok, and yes, this is as great as I thought it would be!! Suuuper comfortable, and now my go-to bra! I bought three right off the bat after reading other great reviews. I have worn all of them alone while working out and as a bra for every day." —Sarah S
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 20 colors)
3. A textured legging that'll have your favorite ass-et looking amazing and feeling good as hell, which means you might have to start singing Lizzo the second you put them on. (Sorry, we don't make the rules.)
Promising review: "OK so, I was skeptical about these thinking they were being overhyped on TikTok, but no. They are just as amazing as everyone says. They are comfortable, sit nicely above the waist, and have a nice stretch. I was also skeptical about the material, but it’s great. I got black, and the material is not see-though. I got my regular size, and they are perfect. I will definitely buy it again, maybe in different colors. 5 ⭐️ 💯." —AHmommy
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in sizes XS–4X and in 95 colors and patterns)
4. A pair of high-waisted quick-dry running shorts with pockets that are lightweight so you can crush your fitness goals without literally sweating your butt off. Also, though, you can totally just laze around in these, too, if you'd prefer!
Promising review: "Buy these right now! I saw these on TikTok as an alternative for a pair of Lululemon shorts. I would say the feel of these is more similar to Nike shorts than Lulu, but the cut is great, and the liner keeps them out of your nooks and crannies when working out. I have already ordered another pair! Sizing is the same as it would be with Nike shorts as well, but I prefer these to the traditional Nike shorts." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–3XL and 25 colors)
5. A crossover cropped muscle tank you could rock at any workout class but also totally pair with some jeans or a long skirt for a laid-back summer look.
Promising review: "Love love love this top, and the price is phenomenal too!!! Perfect, stretchy material and fit!!! I like it so much that I just ordered three more in different colors!!! So many compliments and my girlfriends are ordering it too!!! Shows off my abs!!! I highly recommend this adorable top!!!" —Teresa Malone
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 16 colors).
6. A multipack of racerback crop tops for a major bang for your buck. Because they come in a pack of six, you can keep your gym style versatile pretty much all week long!
Promising review: "WOW. I am in LOVE with these tops. I bought them as workout tops to wear with my high-waisted leggings. I wasn’t expecting much when ordering. But when I opened up my package and tried them on, my mind blew! The quality is great, yet breathable. The fit is just right and hits right where I wanted it to. And for the price with how many tops you get. You can’t beat it. I hope these hold up for a long time because these are going to be my new go-to. You will not regret your purchase!" —Chels
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $28.99 (available in eight color packs).
7. A pair of ultra-soft high-rise leggings that are so comfortable you won't want to take them off even after a long workout. (But you probably should because you're stinky!!)
8. Or a pair of full-length, high-waisted leggings with plenty of stretch ~and~ support because you probably don't need to spend $90 on a pricier version when you can get these for less than 40 big ones! Savings and style? Please and thank you!
Promising review: "These leggings are absolutely awesome. They are very stretchy and comfortable. They don’t slide down at all throughout the day. I love the high waist and smooth, soft material. I have now bought three of them and wear them all the time!" —Alice
Get them from Amazon for $34 (available in sizes XXS–XXL, two lengths, and in 16 colors).
9. A zippered running jacket with a high-neck collar, sweat-wicking fabric, AND built-in thumb holes if they keep your gym unreasonably chilly and you don't want to be literally shivering while you're on the treadmill.
Promising review: "Really nice running jacket – the best part is the fold over sleeves-into-mittens. So great for running in cool fall weather over a lightweight running shirt!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $39.98 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 15 colors/styles).
10. A breathable workout bodysuit with adjustable straps that would be ideal for a yoga class, but then you can throw on a crop top after class for a stroll at the farmer's market.
Promising review: "This fits SO WELL and is extremely comfortable – I use it for active times (skateboarding, roller blading) and also dress it up for a cute comfy chic look. The color options are so fun, I have it in green and white. The quality is SUPER impressive for the price – it's such a reminder to look to Amazon before buying from pricier stores like Artizia!" —JJ
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and ten colors).
11. A pair of hybrid leggings and joggers for when you have a gym session right after work. Pair these with a blouse and oxfords for the office and one of the workout tops on this list for the gym!
Promising review: "I work from home and now I only want to wear these pants. They are super comfy and very versatile. Perfect for a casual look, working out, traveling, or as just mentioned, working from home. Definitely my new fave." —Alejandra V.
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in sizes S–3X, four lengths/fits, and in 42 colors).
12. Or a pair of high-waisted flare leggings for a little throwback moment, whether you're hitting up the gym or brunch with your friends.
13. A pair of printed bike shorts because you're tired of only wearing leggings to the gym. Plus, you can wear these under a dress or skirt to avoid uncomfortable chafing in the summer heat.
Promising review: "This product is perfect for all outdoor activities! I recently got into bike shorts because I was tired of my thighs chafing when I run, hike, and bike. These shorts are shorter than other bike shorts, but long enough to prevent chafing. The patterns are perfect and vibrant, and the cloth is so soft. They are incredibly breathable and comfortable for lounging in or taking on a long run or bike ride." —Kindle Customer
Get them from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL, 19 colors/patterns, and in sets of two).
And here's a similar plus-size version (1X–4X) for $19.99+.
14. A darling pleated tennis skirt featuring built-in shorts, so you don't have to worry about accidentally flashing your unmentionables (on or off the court).
It also has pockets that'll hold your keys, wallet, and cellphone!
Promising review: "I love these skirts! I have one in another color, and they are my go-to when I don't feel like wearing shorts in the summer. I was so excited to see them in my favorite color, orange, as they can be hard to find. They are cute, breathable, and very comfortable. I wash on delicate and tumble dry low with no issues. They are perfect for when I'm working out or just as daily wear." —Char, The (Mostly) Happy Shopper
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes XXS–XXL and 21 colors/patterns).