BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    27 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

    From a travel-sized white noise machine to a soft-serve maker, you're bound to be impressed.

    Ellie Jane Rudy
    by Ellie Jane Rudy

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A classic canvas weekender reviewers say can fit a surprising amount of stuff. Plus, this vintage-inspired design will never ever go out of style.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the duffel in the color Gray
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After seven months and numerous vacations and weekends away, this bag is going strong. A great size for carry-on luggage as its big enough to pack a ton of stuff but still fit in the overhead compartment or under your seat. The outside pockets a perfect for storing quick access stuff such as a passport or phone charger/earbuds. The small feet keep it off the ground a bit if you have to set it down on the ground/sidewalk. The shoulder strap is nice and wide so even when packed full it doesn't dig into your neck/shoulder and the rounded leather handles are comfortable when carrying. Over all, an excellent weekend/carry-on bag." —John S.

    Price$49.99 (available in eight colors)

    2. A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker that magically transforms any frozen fruit into a delicious chilly treat with the texture of sorbet and is perfect for the person with a sweet tooth. This is also great for folks with dietary restrictions!

    The black device on a table with sorbet in a bowl under it
    A close up of a reviewer's yellow and red sorbet
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house, like, five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it, I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY

    Price$35.70

    3. A bag of Wad-Free sheet detanglers because it's the worst when your sheets get all tangled up in the dryer and take forever to actually dry. (Literally the dryer's only job). These can help your laundry dry up to 75% faster with fewer wrinkles.

    Washer with a blue garment and instructions for a wrinkle-removing product displayed on top
    amazon.com

    If you watch Shark Tank, then this product may look familiar to you! Kevin and Lori both made offers, but the founder picked Mr. Wonderful. These are reusable and BPA-free! Wad-Free is a woman-owned small biz!

    Promising review: "Wad-Free makes washing and drying bed sheets easy peasy!! Highly recommend!!" —B. Halasinski

    Price: $19.99 for a two-pack

    4. An extendable FURemover squeegee-broom so you can brush all the hair, dust, and fur out of your carpet that has been building up for lord knows how long. 

    a yellow and black broomstick
    a reviewer's pile of hair after using the scrubbing brush
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    What? Like I'm the only one who finds their own hair all over the house?

    Promising review: "This thing just plain works. We got a mature golden retriever last year and were told he didn't shed. Then in the spring he started shedding badly. We were tired of hair everywhere and somehow I realized that dragging my shoe across the carpet balled the hair up. I found this product on a whim one day and knew it had to be better than my shoe! I ordered it and it was tough at first. The bristles pulled the hair up but then caught the tufts and spread them around. I found that using short quick strokes with the rake turned upside down got the best results. The backside is more like a squeegee and helps pull the hair up in long rolls and keeps the hair in one big pile." —Nick V.

    Price$12.98

    5. A surge protector with six outlets and two USB charging ports because you're tired of fighting with your partner about who gets to charge their phone first. *And* it's a night-light!

    The product with multiple cords plugged into it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love the night-light option. And the spacing is great. You can use every outlet and not have to worry about rearranging your plugs so everything fits." —Kristin Kolb

    Price: $17.97

    6. A six-pack of cable clip organizers with adhesive backings to keep all the wires on your desk from getting inextricably tangled which is maybe the most frustrating thing that can happen (besides getting a work email at 4:59 p.m. on a Friday).

    clips with chargers in the stuck to a desk
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It's honestly the little things! I have an iPhone charger next to my bed and always seemed to be fishing around on the floor, in the dark, to plug my phone in. Then along came this awesome little cord holder. I popped it on the side of the nightstand and wove my cord into it. Easy peasy!" —Boxermamaldjbm

    Price: $6.97 

    7. A handy portable car vacuum because, let's face it, there are probably months, if not YEARS, worth of take-out crumbs buried in all the nooks and crannies of your car. With this, you won't have an excuse for driving around a literal dumpster on wheels! (This is hilarious coming from me, considering my car probably has its own ecosystem at this point — it's that disgusting.) 

    reviewer holding the white portable vacuum
    gif of another reviewer using black vacuum on car mat
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Yes, it is not as powerful as my vacuum cleaner in the house, however it cleaned out all the garbage, which I accumulated over the past autumn and winter, in the car. At the end of October my husband and I went to the ocean and as we tried to be neat — the sand was still in the car. Finally, I got rid of it! Now my beauty is clean again as it was on the first day, when I bought her!" —Julia Bright

    Price$37.99+ (available in two colors)

    8. A two-pack of car purse hooks to install on the back of the headrests, so your purse doesn't fall over when you slam on the breaks because your attention lapsed as you saw a cute dog on the sidewalk. Yes, this has happened to me at least 20 times.

    A photo of the product with a purse hanging from it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great purchase! Didn’t want my designer purses just sitting anywhere, especially in the middle where we usually have drinks! Absolutely LOVE this product!!! Best product I’ve bought in a while! You can utilize this every day! And you just clamp this on, simple installation, and in the inside it has rubber so it grips and stays in place very well!" —Kristina C 

    Price: $5.98

    9. A clay brown sugar bear you soak in water for 20 minutes and place in your brown sugar container to keep it nice and soft for three to six months. You can also use it dry for keeping dry goods, like chips and crackers, nice and crispy. What can't this bear do?

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Just for fun, I got this and soaked it for the 20 minutes as directed, and put it in my airtight container of brown sugar that was ROCK HARD. I figured I'd leave it there a few weeks and see what happened. On a whim, I checked it A FEW HOURS LATER and IT WAS TOTALLY SOFT BROWN SUGAR. I am not making this up. l have studied physics and I am astounded how well this works." —David Houggy Jr

    Price: $4.72

    10. A pack of two ceiling fan pull chains that have a fan and a light bulb on the ends so you never have to guess which pull is for the fan and which is for the light. Genius!

    A picture of a ceiling fan with the pulls installed
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Growing up, I always saw everyone in the family struggle with which cord would control which. When I got my fan, I wanted a way to tell the difference. This is such an awesome way to get rid of any questions. Plus, I have had people even laugh when they see it, then say how great the idea is." —Amazon Customer 

    Price: $5.88

    11. A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder so you'll always remember where you put your keys. The back is sticky, so you can place it where you want it and never have to panic when you don't know where your keys are again.

    keys on a lanyard hanging from the cloud
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are so much fun! I have a fairly large keychain (car key, various keys, ear plugs and a CPR shield) and it holds them well. I put two clouds up about two weeks ago and they have stayed put. Very happy with them." —Joni Rasmussen 

    Price: $7.48

    12. A blind-spot mirror for those of us who had to redo our driver's test twice because we couldn't parallel park to save our lives.

    the product on a car side mirror
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m a new driver, I’ve only been driving for about three weeks and this has made a lot of stuff easier for me. Strong adhesion and it was easy to install." —kenn

    Price: $6.99 for a pack of two

    13. A lil' house-shaped tissue box where the tissues come out of the chimney so you can pretend that there's a cozy family of itty-bitty people living inside and you're a giant.

    the product
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This has got to be one of the cleverest, cutest things I've ever seen! I'm ordering more as gifts!" —Cleo A Betchtold 

    Price: $8

    14. A tube of Foot Glide to help prevent blisters, so you don't have to dread breaking in that new pair of shoes you've been dying to wear.

    a person applying the balm to their heel while hiking
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Stuff works so good!! A pair of flats that notoriously give me blisters are now back in the rotation. Love this stuff. Makes a great gift. Already recommended it to several friends and family members. Believe the hype!!" —Debra Lee

    Price: $8.99

    15. A cat self-grooming wall brush that helps remove and collect loose cat hair. All you have to do is mount it on a flat wall or a corner surface with the included sticky strips. Finally — a groomer your cat will actually like!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Remember that first time you ever figured out how your body *worked* and couldn't stop? That's this toy. I think my kitty fell in lust with it. She may never need me to scratch behind her ear again. I hope she remembers to eat." —C. Mendez

    Price: $4.99

    16. A pack of two spill-proof snack containers with soft flaps for easy access (or snackcess, if you will). Gone are the days of precious Goldfish going to waste because your toddler has poor hand-eye coordination and loves to knock stuff over.

    A picture of the product with cheese puffs inside
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love these things! Came with two and very reasonable price! My son loves his snacks in there and it doesn’t create a lot of mess. It is also very easy to clean. Will buy more!" —Jasmine Sharp 

    Price: $5.96

    17. A Diamond Dazzle Stik which is basically like a Tide To Go pen for your jewelry. Just twist, brush, and watch your precious gems sparkle like new!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is fantastic and super convenient! My ring hasn't looked this good in a long time. It's vintage, so it also has a lot of intricate shaping in the setting, which can be a bit irritating because gunk and dirt can easily get stuck in the little pockets that make up the setting. This pen cleaned them out no problem and left every bit of it sparkling!" —Na D.

    Price: $9.48

    18. A six-pack of slow-cooker liners so you can enjoy all the yummy food you'll make without having to stress about deep cleaning your slow cooker afterward.

    A crockpot with a liner in it with chili inside of it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love using my Crock-Pot but always hated it when it was time to clean up, but all that has changed thanks to these liners. Super easy to use and can be used for different sizes, plus it’s very durable. Highly recommend this purchase!!" —Maliza G 

    Price: $3.48

    19. A bottle of Old English scratch cover for dark woods to help protect your precious hardwood floors from any scuffs, marks, or scratches.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My dogs scratched up my stairs and this did a great job of 'hiding' the scratches. I used this on the whole staircase and only used about 1/5 of the bottle so this will last a long time." —Hayley Plants

    Price: $5.97

    20. A pack of light-dimming LED cover stickers so you can dim the super annoying light on the alarm clock in your hotel room instead of unplugging it and accidentally sleeping in. And these peel off super easily, so you don't have to worry about any residue when you're done using it.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The off light on the right lower part of my TV is very bright. I put the LightDims on it and you can’t see the light now and the TV remote still works to turn it on or off. Fantastic! I put them on all my electronics. Simple to peel off and use. I highly recommend this." —cinnamon

    Price: $4.39

    21. A pair of slip-on sneakers with lots of arch support and non-slip tread that will have you feeling stylish without toe and heel discomfort.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I very rarely ever leave reviews...but this product needed a review. I am a nurse and am on my feet all day. My shoes were worn out, and I was in need of a new pair. I searched for a new pair but hate that athletic shoes are so speedy especially since I go through a pair about once a year. Then I found these. They were only $33 so even if they didn’t last for six months I wouldn’t be out that much money. So I took a chance.

    They arrived on time and when I looked at them I honestly wasn’t sure if I liked them. Then I lifted them up and it felt like I didn’t have anything in my hand. They are so lightweight I couldn’t believe it. I put them on, and they felt awesome. I have a very wide foot and sometimes have trouble finding a shoe that fits my foot. These are wide enough for me, and I even could have probably gone down a size. They are so comfortable to wear and easy to slip on. My foot pain is gone since I started wearing these shoes two weeks ago.

    I get so many compliments from my patients wondering where I got these shoes from. They look great with scrubs as well as jeans. All in all, I tried to hate them, but I can’t because they are just awesome!" —Kathy Fiest

    "The last pair of these I had lasted me quite a while and kept me from slipping on wet floors. They breathe well, and are far lighter and more comfortable to wear for long periods of standing or walking a lot. Love the colors." —Feyfishy

    Price: $30+ (available in sizes 5.5–10.5 and 21 colors)

    22. A Maxlite 5 soft-side expandable spinner from Travelpro with handy dandy 360-degree wheels, so you can maneuver your luggage through the airport with ease. Plus, it comes in tons of fun colors so everyone in the fam will find one that suits them!

    The suitcase in the color Imperial Purple
    instagram.com

    Promising review: “Ideal luggage for the frequent three- to four-day trip traveler! I’ve had this suitcase for five months now and I have zero complaints. It is very lightweight but very durable. Every time I travel, I place a 30 pound backpack on top of it and the handle has had no trouble holding the weight when I drag it like a rollerboard. However, this is not a rollerboard – the spinner wheels are excellent and I love the flexibility it gives me in tight airport/plane spaces. I frequently travel on smaller regional planes (E175s, CRJs) and have never had an issue getting it in overhead bins, even with the expansion open. There’s plenty of room for a week’s worth of clothes, two pairs of shoes, a crossbody purse, and all of your toiletries in here. On top of that, I love the dusty rose color. This luggage was definitely an excellent investment and I highly recommend for the frequent three- to four-day trip traveler.” —Cassie Campbell  

    Price$186.99+ (available in four sizes, 13 colors, and various sets)

    23. A Bug Bite Thing to help remove insect venom, saliva, and other irritants left under the skin by using suction after an annoying bite. No more incessant itching for you!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the best thing ever! It works so well. I get eaten alive by mosquitoes in the summer, and this has helped so much! I recommend this to everyone!" —Hannah Warren

    Price: $9.95 (available in five colors)

    24. A pair of reusable silicone nipple covers for ultra discreet coverage that's totally waterproof, so if you're a ~perspirer~ like I am, you don't have to worry about them sliding off when you're living your best sweaty life! 

    a reviewer photo of the nipple covers and storage box
    a reviewer wearing a T-shirt with a nipple cover applied on one breast and not the other
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I hate wearing a bra, especially in the summer. I am small enough where I don't really need the support of a bra, but I am really self-conscious about my nipples. I always sought out sleeveless tops with pockets on the chest to hide them, but with this product, I can wear some of my tanks braless in public! Yay! These nipple covers are super comfortable and adhere well repeatedly. I have forgotten I was wearing them. I feel so free!" —KG

    Price: $23.44+ (available two sizes and five shades)

    25. A two-pack of crystal ball prisms to hang in your room if you want magical rainbows dancing across your wall to make your work-from-home situation a little more exciting.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these crystals! Since the start of the pandemic, I’ve spent so much time at home on my laptop working remotely and attending school online. I ordered these after seeing them on some list of fun home office ideas and thought they’d be fun and spruce up my little space. They certainly do! I wish I had purchased these sooner and I’ll be ordering another set. Would make a great gift, too!" —Tali

    Price: $8.99

    26. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel if you want your feet to look their best for sandal weather. Reviewers say dead skin dissolves in mere minutes!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a miracle worker. It is powerful, so be sure to follow the directions as you only apply to areas needing treatment, not over the entire foot surface or bottom of it. Usually, I use cuticle softener to soak feet in and remove calluses, however now I'll use this first, then follow up with a cuticle softener soak. Takes all the scrubbing out of the pedicure and only need now to freshen surface skin." —RebeccaEileen

    Price: $14.99

    27. A white noise machine with three sound modes to block out any ambient racket or house sounds if you struggle to fall and/or stay asleep. Works for babies and adults alike!

    The sound machine
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This noise machine is so compact and convenient for travel! I highly recommend it! Easy to put in portable crib or even stroller or car seat to help baby sleep when on the go! I charged it after each night use, so I never encountered it running out of juice. I ran it for 12 hours per night." —Lauren 

    Price: $25.28

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.