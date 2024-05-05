27 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

1. A classic canvas weekender reviewers say can fit a surprising amount of stuff. Plus, this vintage-inspired design will never ever go out of style.
2. A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker that magically transforms any frozen fruit into a delicious chilly treat with the texture of sorbet and is perfect for the person with a sweet tooth. This is also great for folks with dietary restrictions!
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house, like, five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it, I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
Price: $35.70
3. A bag of Wad-Free sheet detanglers because it's the worst when your sheets get all tangled up in the dryer and take forever to actually dry. (Literally the dryer's only job). These can help your laundry dry up to 75% faster with fewer wrinkles.
4. An extendable FURemover squeegee-broom so you can brush all the hair, dust, and fur out of your carpet that has been building up for lord knows how long.
What? Like I'm the only one who finds their own hair all over the house?
Promising review: "This thing just plain works. We got a mature golden retriever last year and were told he didn't shed. Then in the spring he started shedding badly. We were tired of hair everywhere and somehow I realized that dragging my shoe across the carpet balled the hair up. I found this product on a whim one day and knew it had to be better than my shoe! I ordered it and it was tough at first. The bristles pulled the hair up but then caught the tufts and spread them around. I found that using short quick strokes with the rake turned upside down got the best results. The backside is more like a squeegee and helps pull the hair up in long rolls and keeps the hair in one big pile." —Nick V.
Price: $12.98
5. A surge protector with six outlets and two USB charging ports because you're tired of fighting with your partner about who gets to charge their phone first. *And* it's a night-light!
6. A six-pack of cable clip organizers with adhesive backings to keep all the wires on your desk from getting inextricably tangled which is maybe the most frustrating thing that can happen (besides getting a work email at 4:59 p.m. on a Friday).
7. A handy portable car vacuum because, let's face it, there are probably months, if not YEARS, worth of take-out crumbs buried in all the nooks and crannies of your car. With this, you won't have an excuse for driving around a literal dumpster on wheels! (This is hilarious coming from me, considering my car probably has its own ecosystem at this point — it's that disgusting.)
Promising review: "Yes, it is not as powerful as my vacuum cleaner in the house, however it cleaned out all the garbage, which I accumulated over the past autumn and winter, in the car. At the end of October my husband and I went to the ocean and as we tried to be neat — the sand was still in the car. Finally, I got rid of it! Now my beauty is clean again as it was on the first day, when I bought her!" —Julia Bright
Price: $37.99+ (available in two colors)
8. A two-pack of car purse hooks to install on the back of the headrests, so your purse doesn't fall over when you slam on the breaks because your attention lapsed as you saw a cute dog on the sidewalk. Yes, this has happened to me at least 20 times.
9. A clay brown sugar bear you soak in water for 20 minutes and place in your brown sugar container to keep it nice and soft for three to six months. You can also use it dry for keeping dry goods, like chips and crackers, nice and crispy. What can't this bear do?
10. A pack of two ceiling fan pull chains that have a fan and a light bulb on the ends so you never have to guess which pull is for the fan and which is for the light. Genius!
11. A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder so you'll always remember where you put your keys. The back is sticky, so you can place it where you want it and never have to panic when you don't know where your keys are again.
12. A blind-spot mirror for those of us who had to redo our driver's test twice because we couldn't parallel park to save our lives.
13. A lil' house-shaped tissue box where the tissues come out of the chimney so you can pretend that there's a cozy family of itty-bitty people living inside and you're a giant.
14. A tube of Foot Glide to help prevent blisters, so you don't have to dread breaking in that new pair of shoes you've been dying to wear.
15. A cat self-grooming wall brush that helps remove and collect loose cat hair. All you have to do is mount it on a flat wall or a corner surface with the included sticky strips. Finally — a groomer your cat will actually like!
16. A pack of two spill-proof snack containers with soft flaps for easy access (or snackcess, if you will). Gone are the days of precious Goldfish going to waste because your toddler has poor hand-eye coordination and loves to knock stuff over.
17. A Diamond Dazzle Stik which is basically like a Tide To Go pen for your jewelry. Just twist, brush, and watch your precious gems sparkle like new!
18. A six-pack of slow-cooker liners so you can enjoy all the yummy food you'll make without having to stress about deep cleaning your slow cooker afterward.
19. A bottle of Old English scratch cover for dark woods to help protect your precious hardwood floors from any scuffs, marks, or scratches.
20. A pack of light-dimming LED cover stickers so you can dim the super annoying light on the alarm clock in your hotel room instead of unplugging it and accidentally sleeping in. And these peel off super easily, so you don't have to worry about any residue when you're done using it.
21. A pair of slip-on sneakers with lots of arch support and non-slip tread that will have you feeling stylish without toe and heel discomfort.
22. A Maxlite 5 soft-side expandable spinner from Travelpro with handy dandy 360-degree wheels, so you can maneuver your luggage through the airport with ease. Plus, it comes in tons of fun colors so everyone in the fam will find one that suits them!
23. A Bug Bite Thing to help remove insect venom, saliva, and other irritants left under the skin by using suction after an annoying bite. No more incessant itching for you!
24. A pair of reusable silicone nipple covers for ultra discreet coverage that's totally waterproof, so if you're a ~perspirer~ like I am, you don't have to worry about them sliding off when you're living your best sweaty life!
Promising review: "I hate wearing a bra, especially in the summer. I am small enough where I don't really need the support of a bra, but I am really self-conscious about my nipples. I always sought out sleeveless tops with pockets on the chest to hide them, but with this product, I can wear some of my tanks braless in public! Yay! These nipple covers are super comfortable and adhere well repeatedly. I have forgotten I was wearing them. I feel so free!" —KG
Price: $23.44+ (available two sizes and five shades)
25. A two-pack of crystal ball prisms to hang in your room if you want magical rainbows dancing across your wall to make your work-from-home situation a little more exciting.
26. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel if you want your feet to look their best for sandal weather. Reviewers say dead skin dissolves in mere minutes!
27. A white noise machine with three sound modes to block out any ambient racket or house sounds if you struggle to fall and/or stay asleep. Works for babies and adults alike!
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.