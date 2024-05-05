27 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

What? Like I'm the only one who finds their own hair all over the house?

Promising review: "This thing just plain works. We got a mature golden retriever last year and were told he didn't shed. Then in the spring he started shedding badly. We were tired of hair everywhere and somehow I realized that dragging my shoe across the carpet balled the hair up. I found this product on a whim one day and knew it had to be better than my shoe! I ordered it and it was tough at first. The bristles pulled the hair up but then caught the tufts and spread them around. I found that using short quick strokes with the rake turned upside down got the best results. The backside is more like a squeegee and helps pull the hair up in long rolls and keeps the hair in one big pile." —Nick V.

Price: $12.98