27 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

1. A travel backpack aka the real-life version of Mary Poppins' bag. Seriously, you'll be SHOCKED by how much you can fit in here. Instead of just unzipping from the top, this pack opens like a book, so you can load and unload it with the same ease you would a regular suitcase.
2. A pair of durable Teva Tirra sandals with super-supportive, molded insoles that will feel like they were designed specifically for your feet.
3. A carry-on friendly travel Gillette razor if you're the type of person who likes a good, clean shave and wants to get nice and smooth while you're on the go.
It comes with one handle and five blade refills!
Promising review: "I got this for a vacation and it was great! The little carrying container is awesome, and keeps you from having a weird, loose razor floating around in your suitcase. Plus the heads are the same as a regular-sized razor, so you can keep using it when that one is worn out!" —Tegan H
Price: $9.99
4. A bottle of Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant for minimizing the appearance of pores, soothing acne-prone skin, and smoothing out texture. Lots of reviewers noticed results within 24 hours!
BuzzFeed Shopping contributor Rachel Dunkel looooves this stuff: "Not my skin above, but I 100% vouch for this liquid exfoliant's amazingness. It's helped to even out my skin tone and control the hormonal acne around my mouth. It's the only thing I feel like has actually helped start to slow down those breakouts, and for that, I'm forever thankful. I apply a thin layer in the morning and at night after cleansing and before moisturizing."
Promising review: "MIRACLE IN A BOTTLE. I have every skin issue you can think of. I’ve spent probably thousands on a multitude of different products, trying to find one that would at least make a dent. I’ve had many procedures and many trips to the dermatologist. Nothing I’ve ever used, nothing I’ve ever done, has made such a profound difference in the appearance of my skin. Having rosacea, my face often felt hot, bumpy, and burned. While my complexion is naturally fair and pink, this has seriously covered all my bases in a gentle and effective way. I’ve been trying to turn my skin around for YEARS! This was the product that did it. If I could give it 100 stars, I would. It has seriously changed my life!" —hc
Price: $13+ (available in two sizes)
5. A pair of high-waisted quick-dry running shorts with pockets that are lightweight so you can crush your fitness goals without literally sweating your butt off. Also, though, you can totally just laze around in these, too, if you'd prefer!
Promising review: "Buy these right now! I saw these on TikTok as an alternative to a pair of Lululemon shorts. I would say the feel of these is more similar to Nike shorts than Lulu, but the cut is great, and the liner keeps them out of your nooks and crannies when working out. I have already ordered another pair! Sizing is the same as it would be with Nike shorts as well, but I prefer these to the traditional Nike shorts." —Amazon Customer
Price: $22.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–3XL and 16 colors)
6. A pack of 24-karat gold cooling eye gels to reduce puffiness, moisturize, and strengthen skin. This product is formulated with hydrating superstar hyaluronic acid, plumping collagen, and brightening seaweed that'll leave your under-eyes feeling rejuvenated.
Promising review: "Their shape is perfect for not missing any area under the eyes and they're super comfortable to wear. They stick well and don't fall off, yet pull off easily when done. My skin felt the difference immediately and I can actually see results after my third application. I'm in my 40s and had a fair amount of puffiness and dark spots, but these have smoothed out the puffiness and lightened the dark spots. My skin actually feels tighter and smooth. This is a nice product to make you feel luxurious at home without high costs." —Angela Dooling
Price: $9.95 for a 10-pack (also available in packs of 20 and 30)
7. A pair of printed bike shorts because you're tired of only wearing leggings to the gym. Plus, you can wear these under a dress or skirt to avoid uncomfortable chafing in the summer heat.
Promising review: "This product is perfect for all outdoor activities! I recently got into bike shorts because I was tired of my thighs chafing when I run, hike, and bike. These shorts are shorter than other bike shorts, but long enough to prevent chafing. The patterns are perfect and vibrant, and the cloth is so soft. They are incredibly breathable and comfortable for lounging in or taking on a long run or bike ride." —Kindle Customer
Price: $14.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL, 19 colors/patterns, and in sets of two)
And here's a similar plus-size version (sizes XL–4X) for $19.99+.
8. A set of 16 facial sheet masks packed with brightening vitamin E and plumping collagen so you can treat yourself to a much-needed self-care moment when you (finally) have a second to relax.
Promising reviews: "On Friday or Saturday night, if my daughter doesn't have to work, we'll kick back with fruity drinks, foot rubs, and face masks. These masks leave our faces feeling fresh and hydrated and don't make my acne-prone skin break out. The only problem with getting a variety pack, we inevitably argue over who gets some of the more interesting variants. I've yet to use the 'snake' one because she always points out that I was sorted as a Hufflepuff and she's Slytherin, so naturally, she gets it. You can't argue with that logic." —Amelia E.
"These masks are an incredible bargain! They all have the same basic ingredients, which are excellent, and each mask has a different specific ingredient for skin smoothing, moisturizing, pigmentation...you name it! They are made in Korea and contain excellent ingredients. I slap one on for 20 minutes every morning after washing my face, before the rest of my routine. They are very moisturizing, and they’re absolutely dripping in serum." —Daba
Price: $11.99
9. A pack of extra-soft makeup blending sponges to flawlessly apply your makeup, leaving you with a skin-like finish, regardless of what type of foundation you use.
Promising reviews: "If you got here because of TikTok, then just go ahead and add to cart. These babies are so much softer than the Real Techniques sponges and, in my opinion, better at blending than Beauty Blender." —Cassandre
"I had been seeing these all on TikTok, so you know if it's on there, it's going to be good! I had tried so many different beauty sponges and had not had any luck. But with these ones, I fell in love. They are so soft, and they work amazing dry or wet. Super easy to clean. My makeup looks amazing as well. Definitely recommend!!!" —Allison
Price: $9.95
10. A trendy, lightweight pair of New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainers lined with supportive foam inserts for a day of exploring Disneyland or just taking your pup on a walk around the neighborhood.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "New Balance is my go-to brand. They fit well, and are comfortable to walk in. They're the one brand I can wear that truly fits my wide feet; they're sturdy and hold up to constant wear. This particular pair is a double-winner — the expected high-quality product, and I got a huge discount for buying a 'used, like new' pair from Amazon. They're in mint condition and were packaged well. Glad I went for the sale!" —Knitting Granma
Price: $49.93+ (available in women's sizes 5–12, including narrow and wide fits, and three colors)
11. A pack of Colgate disposable toothbrushes because there's nothing worse than arriving at work only to realize you forgot to brush your teeth and your breath smells like the pits of hell.
12. A travel-size pack of Wet Ones wipes that kill roughly 99.9% of bacteria, so even when you're out and about, you and your fam can avoid any not-so-fun messes.
13. A hard-side spinner with 360-degree wheels, a smooth telescoping handle, and the ability to expand at the flick of a zipper. What more can we ask for??
14. A portable door lock to help ease any anxiety, if you're traveling by yourself. It's easy to set up, fits right in a carry-on or suitcase, and will help you feel a little more safe if you're staying in a hotel room on your own.
Promising review: "My apartment door has a deadbolt but no lock on the door handle. The latch is also misplaced, so if it’s not dead-bolted, anyone can just push my door open. It took a few tries to get this right, but it makes me feel much more secure, and it’s easy to use when you get the hang of it! I also take this with me when traveling as it fits almost all doors. Definitely recommend." —Anna
Price: $14.99
15. A slick, portable fan, so whether you're hiking in the mountains or stomping through the streets this summer, you'll be able to keep your ~cool~.
16. A pack of Neutrogena individually packed makeup remover wipes in case you need to touch up your makeup in a pinch. I bring these with me literally everywhere, and they are a godsend (especially when you need to help a girl in the bar bathroom who's crying).
17. A dual tripod and selfie stick with a wireless remote, so you can always get the perfect pic for the 'Gram. Pics or it didn't happen, right?
18. A Lego flower bouquet that makes for a beautiful table centerpiece and won't wilt after a few days. You'll have so much fun assembling it and will take pride in your work when guests ask where you got it!
Promising review: "When I saw the picture of this product on the box, I underestimated how beautiful they'd be in actuality. Great present for my wife! Best of all: no watering, wilting, or replacing. They brighten up the room!" —D. M. Thompson
Price: $47.99