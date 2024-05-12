BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    27 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

    The reviews don't lie, people.

    Ellie Jane Rudy
    by Ellie Jane Rudy

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A travel backpack aka the real-life version of Mary Poppins' bag. Seriously, you'll be SHOCKED by how much you can fit in here. Instead of just unzipping from the top, this pack opens like a book, so you can load and unload it with the same ease you would a regular suitcase.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: “I love this bag! I bought it for my frequent two-to-three-day business trips. It holds everything I need for those trips with room to spare. I also packed it for vacation. It fit five pairs of shorts, five T-shirts, three polos, underclothes for five days, pajamas, swimsuit, and toiletries.” —Matthew B. Courtney

    Price: $39.99 (available in three colors)

    2. A pair of durable Teva Tirra sandals with super-supportive, molded insoles that will feel like they were designed specifically for your feet.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I walk 10 miles/day most every day. I have to have supportive shoes when I walk. Mostly I wear high end running shoes but I have found that I can walk very comfortably with this Teva Terra sandal. The support is outstanding. The sandals wear well and last for a long time. I look forward to the warm weather months when I can walk in Teva’s again. Great sandal." —S. Kessler

    Price: $40.80+ (available in women's sizes 5–12 and 25 colors)

    3. A carry-on friendly travel Gillette razor if you're the type of person who likes a good, clean shave and wants to get nice and smooth while you're on the go. 

    compact razor in carrying case
    Amazon

    It comes with one handle and five blade refills!

    Promising review: "I got this for a vacation and it was great! The little carrying container is awesome, and keeps you from having a weird, loose razor floating around in your suitcase. Plus the heads are the same as a regular-sized razor, so you can keep using it when that one is worn out!" —Tegan H

    Price: $9.99

    4. A bottle of Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant for minimizing the appearance of pores, soothing acne-prone skin, and smoothing out texture. Lots of reviewers noticed results within 24 hours!

    before using paula's choice liquid exfoliant
    The same cheek with lessened inflammation.
    www.amazon.com

    BuzzFeed Shopping contributor Rachel Dunkel looooves this stuff: "Not my skin above, but I 100% vouch for this liquid exfoliant's amazingness. It's helped to even out my skin tone and control the hormonal acne around my mouth. It's the only thing I feel like has actually helped start to slow down those breakouts, and for that, I'm forever thankful. I apply a thin layer in the morning and at night after cleansing and before moisturizing."

    Promising review: "MIRACLE IN A BOTTLE. I have every skin issue you can think of. I’ve spent probably thousands on a multitude of different products, trying to find one that would at least make a dent. I’ve had many procedures and many trips to the dermatologist. Nothing I’ve ever used, nothing I’ve ever done, has made such a profound difference in the appearance of my skin. Having rosacea, my face often felt hot, bumpy, and burned. While my complexion is naturally fair and pink, this has seriously covered all my bases in a gentle and effective way. I’ve been trying to turn my skin around for YEARS! This was the product that did it. If I could give it 100 stars, I would. It has seriously changed my life!" —hc

    Price$13+ (available in two sizes)

    5. A pair of high-waisted quick-dry running shorts with pockets that are lightweight so you can crush your fitness goals without literally sweating your butt off. Also, though, you can totally just laze around in these, too, if you'd prefer! 

    BuzzFeed editor in high waist elastic purple shorts
    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "Buy these right now! I saw these on TikTok as an alternative to a pair of Lululemon shorts. I would say the feel of these is more similar to Nike shorts than Lulu, but the cut is great, and the liner keeps them out of your nooks and crannies when working out. I have already ordered another pair! Sizing is the same as it would be with Nike shorts as well, but I prefer these to the traditional Nike shorts." —Amazon Customer

    Price$22.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–3XL and 16 colors)

    6. A pack of 24-karat gold cooling eye gels to reduce puffiness, moisturize, and strengthen skin. This product is formulated with hydrating superstar hyaluronic acid, plumping collagen, and brightening seaweed that'll leave your under-eyes feeling rejuvenated.  

    Reviewer wearing under eye patches by Le Gushe
    Reviewer wearing under eye patches by Le Gushe
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Their shape is perfect for not missing any area under the eyes and they're super comfortable to wear. They stick well and don't fall off, yet pull off easily when done. My skin felt the difference immediately and I can actually see results after my third application. I'm in my 40s and had a fair amount of puffiness and dark spots, but these have smoothed out the puffiness and lightened the dark spots. My skin actually feels tighter and smooth. This is a nice product to make you feel luxurious at home without high costs." —Angela Dooling

    Price: $9.95 for a 10-pack (also available in packs of 20 and 30)

    7. A pair of printed bike shorts because you're tired of only wearing leggings to the gym. Plus, you can wear these under a dress or skirt to avoid uncomfortable chafing in the summer heat.

    reviewer wearing the white leopard print bike shorts with an oversized gray sweatshirt
    another reviewer showing side shot of printed green leopard bike shorts with a black t-shirt
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is perfect for all outdoor activities! I recently got into bike shorts because I was tired of my thighs chafing when I run, hike, and bike. These shorts are shorter than other bike shorts, but long enough to prevent chafing. The patterns are perfect and vibrant, and the cloth is so soft. They are incredibly breathable and comfortable for lounging in or taking on a long run or bike ride." —Kindle Customer

    Price$14.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL, 19 colors/patterns, and in sets of two)

    And here's a similar plus-size version (sizes XL–4X) for $19.99+.

    8. A set of 16 facial sheet masks packed with brightening vitamin E and plumping collagen so you can treat yourself to a much-needed self-care moment when you (finally) have a second to relax. 

    Reviewer pic with the sheet mask on their face and their hair in a towel.
    The 16 face masks that are included in the set.
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising reviews: "On Friday or Saturday night, if my daughter doesn't have to work, we'll kick back with fruity drinks, foot rubs, and face masks. These masks leave our faces feeling fresh and hydrated and don't make my acne-prone skin break out. The only problem with getting a variety pack, we inevitably argue over who gets some of the more interesting variants. I've yet to use the 'snake' one because she always points out that I was sorted as a Hufflepuff and she's Slytherin, so naturally, she gets it. You can't argue with that logic." —Amelia E.

    "These masks are an incredible bargain! They all have the same basic ingredients, which are excellent, and each mask has a different specific ingredient for skin smoothing, moisturizing, pigmentation...you name it! They are made in Korea and contain excellent ingredients. I slap one on for 20 minutes every morning after washing my face, before the rest of my routine. They are very moisturizing, and they’re absolutely dripping in serum." —Daba

    Price$11.99

    9. A pack of extra-soft makeup blending sponges to flawlessly apply your makeup, leaving you with a skin-like finish, regardless of what type of foundation you use. 

    A reviewer's makeup after using the Paw Paw makeup sponges
    A reviewer's pack of makeup sponges
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "If you got here because of TikTok, then just go ahead and add to cart. These babies are so much softer than the Real Techniques sponges and, in my opinion, better at blending than Beauty Blender." —Cassandre

    "I had been seeing these all on TikTok, so you know if it's on there, it's going to be good! I had tried so many different beauty sponges and had not had any luck. But with these ones, I fell in love. They are so soft, and they work amazing dry or wet. Super easy to clean. My makeup looks amazing as well. Definitely recommend!!!" —Allison

    Price$9.95

    10. A trendy, lightweight pair of New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainers lined with supportive foam inserts for a day of exploring Disneyland or just taking your pup on a walk around the neighborhood. 

    reviewer photo of the white and blue sneakers on a patch of grass
    reviewer wearing the white and blue sneakers with a blue outfit
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Prime members: You can try before you buy!

    Promising review: "New Balance is my go-to brand. They fit well, and are comfortable to walk in. They're the one brand I can wear that truly fits my wide feet; they're sturdy and hold up to constant wear. This particular pair is a double-winner — the expected high-quality product, and I got a huge discount for buying a 'used, like new' pair from Amazon. They're in mint condition and were packaged well. Glad I went for the sale!" —Knitting Granma

    Price: $49.93+ (available in women's sizes 5–12, including narrow and wide fits, and three colors)

    11. A pack of Colgate disposable toothbrushes because there's nothing worse than arriving at work only to realize you forgot to brush your teeth and your breath smells like the pits of hell.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Late sleeper? Sometimes barely conscious as you rush to get ready for work and run to the car so you won't be late? Maaaybe forgot to brush your teeth even though you're supposed to be an adult? Yeah, me too. These things freshen and clean and a bag of them are always in my purse. Wish they sold them in giant bulk." —Lindsay E Murdock

    Price: $19.96 for a 96-pack

    12. A travel-size pack of Wet Ones wipes that kill roughly 99.9% of bacteria, so even when you're out and about, you and your fam can avoid any not-so-fun messes.

    An adult cleaning a child&#x27;s hands with the wet wipes
    Amazon

    Promising review: “Convenient and gentle wipes for on-the-go use! Being a mother of one, I often purchase large blocks of Wet Wipes for use at home. However, carrying them while on the go became increasingly heavy and inconvenient, so I decided to get these pocket wipes.

    Since these wipes are not specifically marketed for babies, I was initially concerned about potential irritation to my son's delicate skin. To my relief, these wipes proved to be extremely gentle and caused no adverse reactions whatsoever.

    One of the standout features of these wipes is the excellent seal that effectively locks in moisture. This ensures that the wipes stay fresh and moist even after being opened several times, making them perfect for travel or when you're out and about.” —Nodoka Sugiyama

    Price: $17.53 for a 10-pack

    13. A hard-side spinner with 360-degree wheels, a smooth telescoping handle, and the ability to expand at the flick of a zipper. What more can we ask for??

    amazon.com

    Promising review: “I do a lot of international travel. My bags always get beat up. I decided to buy this one, hoping it’d live up to its great reviews. It did exactly that! The wheels make it easy to move throughout airports; the design made it easy to identify; it is light; compartments are great.” —Anastasia Price

    Price: $139.99+ (available in three sizes, 17 colors, and various sets)

    14. A portable door lock to help ease any anxiety, if you're traveling by yourself. It's easy to set up, fits right in a carry-on or suitcase, and will help you feel a little more safe if you're staying in a hotel room on your own. 

    lock on door
    how to guide for door lock
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "My apartment door has a deadbolt but no lock on the door handle. The latch is also misplaced, so if it’s not dead-bolted, anyone can just push my door open. It took a few tries to get this right, but it makes me feel much more secure, and it’s easy to use when you get the hang of it! I also take this with me when traveling as it fits almost all doors. Definitely recommend." —Anna

    Price: $14.99

    15. A slick, portable fan, so whether you're hiking in the mountains or stomping through the streets this summer, you'll be able to keep your ~cool~.

    The fan in white
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This fan has saved my sweaty butt several times now. I originally bought it for travel to the PNW — the room I was staying in had no air conditioning — but this baby lasted the whole night on my bedside table keeping me nice and cool." —Jessica Bunch

    Price: $14.37+ (available in four colors) 

    16. A pack of Neutrogena individually packed makeup remover wipes in case you need to touch up your makeup in a pinch. I bring these with me literally everywhere, and they are a godsend (especially when you need to help a girl in the bar bathroom who's crying).

    reviewer holding the wipes
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I keep some in my purse and some in my travel bag. They are the best for sleepovers or weekends away. It’s hard to find wipes that don’t burn my eyes cuz I wear heavy eye makeup but these don’t give me any irritation. Each pack is a single wipe and I took one to my best friend's birthday the other night all I needed was one to get all my makeup off." —Gabrielle Homberg

    Price: $6.84 for a 20-pack

    17. A dual tripod and selfie stick with a wireless remote, so you can always get the perfect pic for the 'Gram. Pics or it didn't happen, right?

    The tripod
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great build and can even hold an iPad Pro with the right mount. It’s very light and when compacted all the way down. I mainly use it when I on a video call or taking photos. Even fully extended it seems pretty sturdy when you are on flat and even ground. Remote control works with iPhone 14 pro." —Christian Rozal

    Price: $19.99+ (available in four sizes and three colors)

    18. A Lego flower bouquet that makes for a beautiful table centerpiece and won't wilt after a few days. You'll have so much fun assembling it and will take pride in your work when guests ask where you got it!  

    the bouquet of lego flowers in a mason jar
    the same bouquet of lego flowers in a tall white vase
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "When I saw the picture of this product on the box, I underestimated how beautiful they'd be in actuality. Great present for my wife! Best of all: no watering, wilting, or replacing. They brighten up the room!" —D. M. Thompson

    Price$47.99

    19. A cat tree for your furry friend that comes with a scratcher post, ladder, hammock, and more, so your kitty can keep themselves entertained for hours and get their nightly zoomies taken care of.

    a cat on the tree
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I just got it in and set up today, but my cat loves it already. She really likes napping in the hammock and sitting on the top level. Before I even got halfway through setting it up, she was already climbing and scratching it." —Sam R. 

    Price: $65.71+ (available in five colors) 

    20. A jigsaw puzzle board because it has little drawers built into it, so you can sort the pieces by color and move the puzzle around the house, even after you've already started working on it.

    The puzzle board
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this and should have bought it years ago. I love that it has drawers to help sort the pieces and keep them from disappearing. It also makes it easy to put the puzzle away if needed." —td3

    Price: $49.99

    21. A water table full of fun gadgets and mechanisms, so your little one can have tons of fun outdoors this summer with their own mini-waterpark! Tbh, I feel like I could have a lot of fun with this, too...

    a reviewer photo of kids playing with the water table
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Product itself is great. Pretty easy to put together, took two of us about 30 minutes to put it together. Most importantly, my 2-year-old had a blast playing with it. It is perfect to learn motor skills and get wet on a hot day." —Alyssa

    Price: $79.99

    22. A jar of Fly by Jing Sichuan chili oil if you crave a spicy kick on pretty much anything you eat. Reviewers say this is amazing on anything from stir-fry dishes to ice cream!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have seen this all over social media but was hesitant because it's not cheap. However, everyone was giving it such glowing reviews I just had to know if it was just hype or not! I'm happy to report it's absolutely delicious. I just ordered my second jar. It's not a huge jar, but it lasts for a while; you don't need much to really flavor a dish! It's smokey and spicy, with interesting crunch from the peppers. Definitely a game-changer!" —Erin Kross

    Price: $8.99+ (available in three sizes and two flavors)