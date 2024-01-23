20 Things From Target To Help With All Your Car-Related Problems

1. A pack of interior cleaning wipes for cleaning up any minor spills without leaving a nasty greasy residue like some other wipes can.
2. A trunk organizer with a built-in cooler because it's a massive pain when you go grocery shopping only to get home and realize the eggs fell out of the shopping bag and made a huge mess in the back seat.
3. A portable tire inflator if you have a sinking suspicion you may have a flat tire and don't want to deal with calling AAA to pick you up in the middle of nowhere.
4. A set of Febreze vent clips to keep your car smelling oh-so-fresh for up to 30 days. Say buh-bye to old takeout smell!
5. An air vent phone mount so you can take a look at the directions or playlist safely without taking your eyes off the road.
6. A bottle of tire shine polish if you want to stunt on fellow drivers with your ridiculously Pimp My Ride level treads.
7. A complete car care kit with all the essentials if you're looking to have a minor car detailing moment without shelling out the cash to have it professionally done.
8. A window shade so your little one doesn't have to deal with a pesky glare or getting sunburned while they're catching a ride.
9. A bottle of car shampoo and conditioner that'll have your car looking like it came straight from the dealership in no time.
10. A seat protector because your baby is so adorable but also probably quite messy, and you don't want to clean all the little messes they've left behind once they outgrow their car seat.
11. A headlight cleaning kit to make sure your headlights are bright and clear on an especially dark night.
12. A collapsible trash bin because at this point, your car is basically just a dumpster on wheels, and you need somewhere to put all the garbage that has mysteriously appeared.
13. A neck cushion if being behind the wheel for long stretches of time leaves you with an uncomfortable crick in your neck you can't seem to get rid of.
14. A 2-in-1 sponge for a quick shining-up because you have to pick your parents up from the airport today and they always manage to comment on the less-than-pristine state of your car.
15. A winter windshield cover if you live somewhere it snows to save you tons of time from scraping ice from your windows with a credit card. (Not to mention, your fingers will be spared too!)
16. A seatbelt cushion so you can stay comfortable in the back seat and not have to deal with uncomfortable fabric rubbing against your skin.
17. A set of Drop Stop car seat gap fillers that'll be so helpful for times when your keys, phone, or wallet falls in the middle of a ride. Instead of disappearing under a car seat, you can easily find them next to you!
18. A car seat protector with pockets so you don't have to be bugged with "MOM WHERE'S MY TABLET?!?" because guess what? It's in one of those handy pockets!
19. An in-sight adjustable car mirror with a 360-degree angle feature, so you can keep an eye on your little one who is (hopefully) snoozing peacefully in the back seat.
20. And finally, a set of floormats for driver and passenger floors so you can protect your car floors from dirt, mud, snow, and ice coming inside.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.