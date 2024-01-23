Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    20 Things From Target To Help With All Your Car-Related Problems

    Window shades, seatbelt cushions, and more essentials that'll make car rides a little easier.

    Ellie Jane Rudy
    by Ellie Jane Rudy

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A pack of interior cleaning wipes for cleaning up any minor spills without leaving a nasty greasy residue like some other wipes can.

    a model using a wipe on a black dashboard, with the orange container of wipes on the center console
    Target

    Promising review: "These work well to wipe down the inside of your car. No strong smell either!" —Marissa

    Price: $4.69 for a 30-pack

    2. A trunk organizer with a built-in cooler because it's a massive pain when you go grocery shopping only to get home and realize the eggs fell out of the shopping bag and made a huge mess in the back seat.

    the organizer filled with food and sports equipment
    Target

    Promising review: "This is great for groceries and similar shopping errands. We wanted a solution for items bouncing/rolling around the cargo area on the drive home and this organizer works better than the cargo net in our previous vehicle. The Velcro-style squares on the bottom help to hold it in place, and we can simply carry the whole thing into the house when arriving home." —john

    Price: $21.99

    3. A portable tire inflator if you have a sinking suspicion you may have a flat tire and don't want to deal with calling AAA to pick you up in the middle of nowhere.

    a model using the inflator on a car tire
    Target

    Promising review: "Mine works great. We've had to use it twice on long-haul road trips, and it's saved us time and money (and stress). The small size allows you to keep it in the car always, so you're never without it." —AT

    Price: $17.99

    4. A set of Febreze vent clips to keep your car smelling oh-so-fresh for up to 30 days. Say buh-bye to old takeout smell!

    the green and black scent clip on a car vent
    Target

    Promising review: "I'm in love with this scent. It's crisp and fresh. If you like the laundry beads in this scent, you'll like this too. It took about a day for it to filter around my car, but now I smell it every time I get in. I'm sensitive to most scents (gives me headaches) but so far, so good on this one!" —kcintrovert

    Price: $5.99 (for a pack of two)

    5. An air vent phone mount so you can take a look at the directions or playlist safely without taking your eyes off the road.

    a phone attached to the black mount in a car
    Target

    Promising review: "Works well, and it's easy to clip on or move to a different spot. Stays on without problems or movement. Easy to place phone in the holder even with one hand. Fits different sized phones, and even fits with a PopSocket attached! More than worth the price." —Stacey 

    Price: $10.99

    6. A bottle of tire shine polish if you want to stunt on fellow drivers with your ridiculously Pimp My Ride level treads.

    a model using the black and yellow spray bottle on car tires
    Target

    Promising review: "Spray comes out nicely and leaves the tires with a shine that will last for several days." —Target reviewer

    Price: $5.49

    7. A complete car care kit with all the essentials if you're looking to have a minor car detailing moment without shelling out the cash to have it professionally done.

    the yellow and orange car care products in front of a black car
    Target

    This kit includes Armor All Ultra Shine Wash & Wax, Armor All Tire Foam, Armor All Original Protectant, and Armor All Glass Wipes.

    Promising review: "We have bought this for gifts several times. Has everything for those young car owners to take care of their vehicle." —Janet P

    Price: $15.99

    8. A window shade so your little one doesn't have to deal with a pesky glare or getting sunburned while they're catching a ride.

    a child in a car seat next to a window with the shade
    Target

    Promising review: "Easy to put up, easy to use, and the sun is out of the baby's eyes! Can't beat it!!" —steph

    Price: $15.49 for a two-pack

    9. A bottle of car shampoo and conditioner that'll have your car looking like it came straight from the dealership in no time.

    the yellow bottle of car wash next to a model using a large yellow bucket
    Target

    Promising review: "Great gentle car wash that won't leave residue and gets the car shiny clean! Dries without water spots and you only need a little for each wash." —Sara

    Price: $10.99

    10. A seat protector because your baby is so adorable but also probably quite messy, and you don't want to clean all the little messes they've left behind once they outgrow their car seat.

    a baby in a rear facing seat on top of the seat cover
    Target

    Promising review: "Amazing. Easy to install. I love that the flap slides into the seat to keep it latched. No more cookie and snack crumbs in my seats!" —Car12

    Price: $24.99

    11. A headlight cleaning kit to make sure your headlights are bright and clear on an especially dark night.

    the kit contents, including a towel, the product, and gloves
    Target

    Promising review: "You could barely see my headlights because the oxidation was so bad. I followed each step of the directions completely, scrubbing and rinsing with the enclosed pad for about 15 minutes. The smell is very strong so make sure you have good ventilation and also do not do this in the direct sun. My lights look incredible and the product worked perfectly! I am going to use this every year." —Retired

    Price: $10.99

    12. A collapsible trash bin because at this point, your car is basically just a dumpster on wheels, and you need somewhere to put all the garbage that has mysteriously appeared.

    the black trash can with a cup and a water bottle
    Target

    Promising review: "This is a lifesaver! I’m one of those people who throws EVERYTHING on the passenger floorboard and cleans it out once a month, problem solved. This came with a little strip of Velcro, I stuck mine to the floor and my car has NEVER been this clean before. Anytime I have a napkin or straw wrapper I just toss it in! The shape and size are perfect for the passenger floorboard without hindering leg room! My S.O. cannot stand ANYTHING in his leg space while riding in the car but he doesn’t even notice this!" —Tswales

    Price: $8.99

    13. A neck cushion if being behind the wheel for long stretches of time leaves you with an uncomfortable crick in your neck you can't seem to get rid of.

    the black neck cushion in a grey car
    Target

    Promising review: "Truly the best product ever. I bought one for my car back in 2019 and loved it so much I ended up buying a second one today for the passenger seat. This makes driving or riding as a passenger so much more comfortable. Truly does support your neck." —Chadohio1

    Price: $11.99

    14. A 2-in-1 sponge for a quick shining-up because you have to pick your parents up from the airport today and they always manage to comment on the less-than-pristine state of your car.

    the green and grey sponge in its packaging
    Target

    Promising review: "Super soft and works great!" —Target reviewer

    Price: $4.99

    15. A winter windshield cover if you live somewhere it snows to save you tons of time from scraping ice from your windows with a credit card. (Not to mention, your fingers will be spared too!)

    a model putting the black cover on a white car
    Target

    Promising review: "Put this on my car before a snow storm and the next day it was easier than ever to get out and drive. Kept my windshield clear and snow free." —shea

    Price: $17.99

    16. A seatbelt cushion so you can stay comfortable in the back seat and not have to deal with uncomfortable fabric rubbing against your skin.

    the black seatbelt cushion on the belt in a grey car
    Target

    Promising review: "Perfect for my little one! Comfortable and sleek." —Ashleigh

    Price: $5.99

    17. A set of Drop Stop car seat gap fillers that'll be so helpful for times when your keys, phone, or wallet falls in the middle of a ride. Instead of disappearing under a car seat, you can easily find them next to you!

    black Drop Stop car seat gap fillers between gray car seats
    Target

    Promising review: "Love that nothing falls between console and seat. Stays in place. Perfect!" —Jack

    Price: $24.99 for a two-pack

    18. A car seat protector with pockets so you don't have to be bugged with "MOM WHERE'S MY TABLET?!?" because guess what? It's in one of those handy pockets!

    an image of a car seat protector with pockets that helps shield seat upholstery from spills and scuffs
    Target

    Promising review: "Love it! It fits in my SUV perfectly. The pockets are great, and there are cutout slits for the latch. Very sturdy material. I have leather seats, so this is exactly what I was looking for." —Jmom628

    Price: $24.99 

    19. An in-sight adjustable car mirror with a 360-degree angle feature, so you can keep an eye on your little one who is (hopefully) snoozing peacefully in the back seat.

    An image of a person fastening on in-sight adjustable car mirror onto a car seat
    Target

    Promising review: "Does exactly what I need, so there are no complaints at all! This mirror attaches securely and is very simple to install. The reflection is very clear! Feels very sturdy and is much better than a similar product I had with my first baby." —Diana 

    Price: $20.65

    20. And finally, a set of floormats for driver and passenger floors so you can protect your car floors from dirt, mud, snow, and ice coming inside.

    A image of a set of four floormats for the driver and passenger floors
    Target

    Promising review: "Impressive! I can't believe the price on these — super easy, and the cut to fit is so easy and looks great! 10/10." —Ab123

    Price: $52.99 for a four-pack

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.