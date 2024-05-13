BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    27 Stylish, Light, And Comfy Dresses From Amazon To Add To Your Wardrobe

    You'll be ~dressed~ to impress.

    Ellie Jane Rudy
    by Ellie Jane Rudy

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

    1. A comfy and elegant floral dress that you could easily dress up with heels and a clutch for a summer wedding or dress down with sneakers and a tote for a day at the farmers market.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Truly obsessed with this dress. So comfy, wore for 5 hours straight while running around a venue and was comfortable the whole time. Thinking I should get another color." —Joy Danielle Roach

    Price: $45.99 (available in sizes XSXXL and in 37 colors)

    2. A button-down baby doll dress in denim if you want to look like a fashionable cowgirl but have never actually seen a cow IRL (and if that's the case, you really should try to see one sometime. Cows are great).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this dress! Very comfortable and cute. Wore it to work (teaching) and to a small party and received many compliments." —Bret McGraw

    Price: $44.99 (available in sizes XSXXL and in 30 colors)

    3. A floor-length sundress with pockets (!!) that's as comfortable as a nightgown but still looks very elegant and grown-up. Would work for a fancy brunch date or a day at the park. How versatile!

    A customer wearing the dress in hot pink with floral details
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Comfortable, good quality, and cute. This is a great lightweight dress that can be dressed down for a summer day at the beach or park, or dressed up for work. It is a soft woven fabric, not stretchy, and not see-through at all." —Justin 

    Price: $44.99+ (available in sizes S 3XL and in 43 colors)

    4. A workout dress that has a built-in bra and shorts made with moisture-wicking fabric for those days when you can't stop sweating any time you step foot outdoors but you still want to look stylish.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is an active boy mom's dream dress! This fit allows me to stay cool, but cute while chasing around my toddler all summer long. Love the versatility this dress offers! As a mom it’s hard to find clothes that make you feel great and powerful! This does just that!" —Madison Fergerstrom

    Price: $35.99 (available in sizes XS XXL and in seven colors)

    5. A long-sleeve mini dress that you can wear to work and during a night out on the town. Ideal for when you have a date directly after your nine-to-five and don't have time to go home and change.

    Reviewer wearing the dress in light blue
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love the dress so much. Good quality and easy to style. Perfect for spring or summer." —klechic

    Price: $46.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 26 colors)

    6. A mini rainbow bodycon dress with a cutout because you want to look amazing and feel comfortable when you're living your best life at your local Pride parade this summer.

    reviewer wearing rainbow sleeveless bodycon dress with cutout design
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I literally never write reviews, but girls support girls — buy this dress!!!! If I’m going somewhere and feel meh, this is my go-to. I’m ordering in two other colors. Very soft and comfy, but looks fancy enough to dress it up. 10/10." —Tayler Oakes

    Price: $31.99 (available in sizes XSXXL and in 37 colors) 

    7. A casual T-shirt dress that you can throw on whenever you're struggling to put together an outfit because you know that it'll look cute on you every time. Plus, it comes with pockets!

    A reviewer wearing the dress with mandalas on it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my favorite summer dress [right now] — so soft, and comfortable, and too cute. Omg and its has pockets 😍" —Melissa Shipp

    Price: $27.99 (available in sizes SXXL and in 45 colors)

    8. A lightweight sweatshirt tunic dress for those days that you really don't want to get out of your pajamas, but for some reason, society has deemed PJs unacceptable in public. This dress isn't technically sleepwear, but it feels like it! And it's super cute!

    a reviewer wearing the dress in green
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love the fact it's a sweatshirt dress with no fleece lining. Fits perfectly. Color is so nice. Length is about 2 inches above my knees. Great pockets. I LOVE THIS ITEM!" —H.P.

    Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in several colors)

    9. A long-sleeve boho midi dress with a deep v-neck for when you want to live your 1967 Summer of Love fantasy in style *and* comfort. It also has ties around the neck if you'd prefer to keep the neck line higher up!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very loose and flowy, fabric is light but not see-through, just soft. I like the flow to it and love the print. I have been eyeing similar dresses online and this one is such a great value compared to those." —Ram Sam

    Price: $29.74+ (available in sizes XSXXL and in 32 colors)

    10. A one-shoulder tiered midi dress made with light, breathable fabric because you need something to wear to a dressy outdoor event this season, but don't want to worry about sweating till you're basically just a puddle of makeup and hair on the floor.

    reviewer wearing purple one-shoulder maxi dress with leopard-print heels
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this dress!!! Not too heavy, you can dress it up with heels or leave it more casual with sandals." — Lee Hollingsworth 

    Price: $39.99 (available in sizes SXXL and in 17 colors) 

    11. A super high-end-looking black long-sleeved minidress because LBDs are always in season. This also makes for a great transitional piece. Wear it with sandals and a floppy hat for warmer months and boots and tights for wintertime!

    A model wearing the dress in black
    Amazon

    Promising review: "It’s super cute, comfortable, and I received a ton of compliments on it. I ordered a medium but could have gone with a small. Ordering another color, because I liked it so much." —Amber Nelson

    Price: $47.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 22 colors)

    12. An A-line smocked bodice midi dress you can style on or off the shoulder that basically screams summertime vacay. Throw on your favorite sandals and sunglasses, and you're good to go!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So soft! The top is opaque, but the bottom is a teeny bit sheer — I just wore nude shorts underneath and it was fine, a slip would have been even better. Fits perfectly, looks absolutely adorable, and gets so many compliments. I'm considering wearing it for engagement photos, weather depending!" —morgandawnn

    Price: $35.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in five colors)

    13. A ribbed tank top dress with a leg slit and a stylish little cutout if you want to look like a trendy fashion influencer without breaking the bank.

    A person wearing the dress in white with pink boots
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This dress made me feel super comfortable and confident. The slit is [the] perfect length. I wore this in Hawaii. Was worried I would get too hot because of the material, but it worked out perfectly because of the slit. I love this dress and highly recommend." —Tarakaye

    Price: $36.99+ (available in sizes XSXL and in 33 colors) 

    14. A flowy wrap dress that has incredible twirling potential, so you can feel like the center of attention when everyone is asking you where you got it.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The dress is for sure on the shorter side, but not too short with tights! Fit great through the shoulders too. My shoulders are broad so I was worried it might be snug, but it wasn’t it was SO comfortable. I wore it to a wedding and felt so cute and comfortable. The sleeves also have elastic so it ended up being a 3/4 sleeve on me! So happy with this purchase and I will buy more colors! :) —Amazon Customer

    Price: $34.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 13 colors)

    15. A dazzlingly gorgeous sequin mini dress with adjustable spaghetti straps if you have a birthday or other special occasion coming up and you want to feel like the bell of the ball on your big day.

    reviewer wearing sleeveless sparkly pink sequin dress with white boots
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The amount of comments I got while wearing this dress! Just buy it! The sequins never bothered me. Best part is the shoulder straps are adjustable!!!!" —Mariah

    Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes SXXL and in 22 colors) 

    16. A pink blazer dress if you're looking to live out your childhood fantasy of being Elle Woods IRL (I played Elle in Legally Blonde the Musical in high school, not to brag or anything).

    A  reviewer wearing the pink blazer dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was expecting to return it as soon as I got it BUT I couldn't believe how AMAZING this dress is!!! If you are looking for a 'WOW' statement dress this is it! I don't think I've been complimented so many times in a night! I ordered the white and was really impressed by the quality and that it was not see- though!" —Ronda Lashel 

    Price: $59.99+ (available in sizes XS3XL and in 23 colors)

    17. While not technically a dress, you'll definitely want a floral romper you can throw on this summer that one reviewer called "the comfiest outfit ever!"

    A reviewer wearing the romper in black with red and white floral details
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this romper. It's a great fit. It's so lovely and cool on a hot day and really comfortable. I feel like I am wearing pajamas! The look is really adorable and the print is cute." –Kristina Kury 

    Price: $19.99 (available in sizes S3XL and in 37 colors) 

    18. A fun lil' sundress moment with chain and zipper detailing if you want a fun, updated spin on the classic sundress with several color options to choose from.

    A reviewer wearing the dress in a pink and blue water color pattern
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Perfect summer dress. I love this dress! The style, the gold chain look on the straps, the zipper and the material are all perfect...not flimsy, easy wash and wear, I got so many compliments...and the perfect length as well! Cant wait to buy more!" —Pam DiTurno 

    Price: $28.69+ (available in sizes SXXL and in 33 colors)

    19. A lightweight animal print T-shirt dress to pay homage to the OG fashion icons: The Cheetah Girls. Pair with some hoop earrings, a denim vest, a low-slung belt, and a fedora, and you might as well be their fifth member.

    A model wearing a cheetah print dress
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Great lightweight dress for summer. It’s soft and flowy with some great pattern choices! Fits true to size." —Kate

    Price: $11.99+ (available in sizes S3XL and in 31 colors) 

    20. A square-neck flowy sundress with a bow in the back, so you can feel like a fancy lady strolling through her garden in the British countryside sipping a cup of tea.

    A reviewer wearing the dress in a light blush color
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I loved this dress!! I got this dress for a family photoshoot and it was perfect! It was comfy and very beautiful!" —Amazon Customer 

    Price: $38.24+ (available in sizes S XL and in 19 colors) 

    21. An off-the-shoulder cocktail dress with a high-low hem if you have any formal occasions coming up and want to look fabulous but don't want to spend a ton.

    reviewer wearing the black high-low cocktail dress with white heels
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It's very comfortable, stretchy, and isn't see-through. What you see is what you get and it fits to size PERFECTLY!!! I wore it to sing at my grandma's funeral." —L Burton

    Price: $16.99+ (available in sizes XSXXL and in 13 colors)

    22. An absolutely gorgeous (and comfortable) wedding dress with lace details that looks like it's couture if you want to feel like the gorgeous princess that you are on your special day, but are trying to cut back on costs because weddings are obscenely expensive.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bought the dress for our courthouse wedding and let me just say, nobody would ever know you bought it off Amazon. Beautiful cottagecore style dress for a terrific price. I felt amazing on my wedding day!" —Agnieszka

    Price: $125.98+ (available in sizes 226 and in two colors)

    23. An ultra airy short-sleeve maxi dress that is going to look so good on you when you're sipping a Mai Tai lounging on the beach (or hanging out at your neighborhood pool).

    reviewer wearing short sleeve blue wrap maxi dress with pink and yellow flowers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This dress is gorgeous. It looks best when you are in motion. As I walk and move my leg slips out and I just feel fabulous! This can be worn all dressed up or comfy casual like to the beach or lake over a bathing suit. It’s soft and comfy, I just love. 💙" —Christopher McQueen 

    Price: $32.99+ (available in sizes SXL and in 24 colors) 

    24. A ruffled plaid sundress with hundreds of 5-star reviews that is perfect for a picnic date. All you need is a basket, your favorites snacks, and your beverage of choice, and you're ready!

    A reviewer wearing the dress in white and red plaid
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used this dress for a strawberry picnic photoshoot and it did not disappoint. The quality was amazing for the price, it hold up well in the wash with no fading, it is extremely comfortable, and makes me feel so lovely like a Southern Belle." —Sarah

    Price: $38.99+ (available in sizes SXL and in 12 colors)

    25. A maxi cutout dress I know Princess Ariel would wear if she lived on land in 2024. Prepare yourself to get tons of compliments when you ~swim~ onto the dance floor in this lil' number. 

    reviewer wearing the tan colored dress
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I got this dress because I saw it all over TikTok. It’s so cute!!! Perfect length — perfect everything! BUY THIS DRESS." —Vanessa

    Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 12 colors)

    26. A gorgeous polka-dot halter dress because it's the perfect combination of on-trend and retro. Not sure how it accomplishes both, but it does!

    Woman in a polka dot midriff-baring outfit with a hat, taking a mirror selfie
    amazon.com

    FYI, this dress is included in Prime Wardrobe so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!

    Promising review: "This dress is perfect. So feminine, so fun, so cute! The fabric is really nice, flowier than I thought, and it just fits really well." —Eugenia Trujillo

    Price: $37.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and in nine colors)

    27. And finally, lightweight and very flowy tie-back mini dress I actually own, and I can attest you will feel like a gorgeous princess wearing this! Plus, you can also wear it off-the-shoulder if you please!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm definitely buying more of these dresses, they're very comfortable. I got so many compliments the entire day. It fit nice but I just ended up safety pinning the dress to my bra." —Cope

    Price: $39.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 13 colors and prints)

