27 Stylish, Light, And Comfy Dresses From Amazon To Add To Your Wardrobe

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A comfy and elegant floral dress that you could easily dress up with heels and a clutch for a summer wedding or dress down with sneakers and a tote for a day at the farmers market.
2. A button-down baby doll dress in denim if you want to look like a fashionable cowgirl but have never actually seen a cow IRL (and if that's the case, you really should try to see one sometime. Cows are great).
3. A floor-length sundress with pockets (!!) that's as comfortable as a nightgown but still looks very elegant and grown-up. Would work for a fancy brunch date or a day at the park. How versatile!
4. A workout dress that has a built-in bra and shorts made with moisture-wicking fabric for those days when you can't stop sweating any time you step foot outdoors but you still want to look stylish.
5. A long-sleeve mini dress that you can wear to work and during a night out on the town. Ideal for when you have a date directly after your nine-to-five and don't have time to go home and change.
6. A mini rainbow bodycon dress with a cutout because you want to look amazing and feel comfortable when you're living your best life at your local Pride parade this summer.
7. A casual T-shirt dress that you can throw on whenever you're struggling to put together an outfit because you know that it'll look cute on you every time. Plus, it comes with pockets!
8. A lightweight sweatshirt tunic dress for those days that you really don't want to get out of your pajamas, but for some reason, society has deemed PJs unacceptable in public. This dress isn't technically sleepwear, but it feels like it! And it's super cute!
9. A long-sleeve boho midi dress with a deep v-neck for when you want to live your 1967 Summer of Love fantasy in style *and* comfort. It also has ties around the neck if you'd prefer to keep the neck line higher up!
10. A one-shoulder tiered midi dress made with light, breathable fabric because you need something to wear to a dressy outdoor event this season, but don't want to worry about sweating till you're basically just a puddle of makeup and hair on the floor.
11. A super high-end-looking black long-sleeved minidress because LBDs are always in season. This also makes for a great transitional piece. Wear it with sandals and a floppy hat for warmer months and boots and tights for wintertime!
12. An A-line smocked bodice midi dress you can style on or off the shoulder that basically screams summertime vacay. Throw on your favorite sandals and sunglasses, and you're good to go!
13. A ribbed tank top dress with a leg slit and a stylish little cutout if you want to look like a trendy fashion influencer without breaking the bank.
14. A flowy wrap dress that has incredible twirling potential, so you can feel like the center of attention when everyone is asking you where you got it.
15. A dazzlingly gorgeous sequin mini dress with adjustable spaghetti straps if you have a birthday or other special occasion coming up and you want to feel like the bell of the ball on your big day.
16. A pink blazer dress if you're looking to live out your childhood fantasy of being Elle Woods IRL (I played Elle in Legally Blonde the Musical in high school, not to brag or anything).
17. While not technically a dress, you'll definitely want a floral romper you can throw on this summer that one reviewer called "the comfiest outfit ever!"
18. A fun lil' sundress moment with chain and zipper detailing if you want a fun, updated spin on the classic sundress with several color options to choose from.
19. A lightweight animal print T-shirt dress to pay homage to the OG fashion icons: The Cheetah Girls. Pair with some hoop earrings, a denim vest, a low-slung belt, and a fedora, and you might as well be their fifth member.
20. A square-neck flowy sundress with a bow in the back, so you can feel like a fancy lady strolling through her garden in the British countryside sipping a cup of tea.
21. An off-the-shoulder cocktail dress with a high-low hem if you have any formal occasions coming up and want to look fabulous but don't want to spend a ton.
22. An absolutely gorgeous (and comfortable) wedding dress with lace details that looks like it's couture if you want to feel like the gorgeous princess that you are on your special day, but are trying to cut back on costs because weddings are obscenely expensive.
23. An ultra airy short-sleeve maxi dress that is going to look so good on you when you're sipping a Mai Tai lounging on the beach (or hanging out at your neighborhood pool).
24. A ruffled plaid sundress with hundreds of 5-star reviews that is perfect for a picnic date. All you need is a basket, your favorites snacks, and your beverage of choice, and you're ready!
25. A maxi cutout dress I know Princess Ariel would wear if she lived on land in 2024. Prepare yourself to get tons of compliments when you ~swim~ onto the dance floor in this lil' number.
26. A gorgeous polka-dot halter dress because it's the perfect combination of on-trend and retro. Not sure how it accomplishes both, but it does!
27. And finally, lightweight and very flowy tie-back mini dress I actually own, and I can attest you will feel like a gorgeous princess wearing this! Plus, you can also wear it off-the-shoulder if you please!
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.