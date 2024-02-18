Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    18 Shoes That Nurses Say Are Super Comfortable

    Because, as someone on your feet all day, you deserve to be as comfortable as possible.

    by
    Ellie Jane Rudy
    by Ellie Jane Rudy

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    Cierra Cowan
    by Cierra Cowan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A pair of Adidas Cloudform running sneakers since, according to reviewers, these are some of the comfiest and supportive walking shoes out there — which is ideal for nurses because there is rarely a moment when you aren't on your feet.

    A reviewer wearing the off-white sneakers with gold detailing
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’ve bought these shoes multiple times and they have never disappointed! I am a nurse so I rely heavily on good footwear to get through the day and not be in pain. These shoes are cheaper than most and they are soooo comfy! They are a little snug when brand new but once they’re broken in it really is like walking on a cloud." —Jenna

    Get them from Amazon for $58.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 31 colors).

    2. A pair of tie-dye Crocs because they'll add a lil' pop of color to your nursing uniform and feel very comfortable on your feet.

    Reviewer wearing the tie dye crocs outside
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Super cute, as a pediatric nurse, I love to wear shoes that are fun for kids! These take the cake, lots of compliments! Pair well with scrubs!" —Anna

    Get them from Amazon for $54.99 (available in sizes 4–17W, 2–15M, and 28 colors).

    3. Or, these colorful Crocs clogs if you're worried about potential fluids leaking through the little Crocs holes. These are just as exciting and comfy with a bit more protection.

    Reviewer in the tie-dye clogs
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Got these for nursing and they are so comfortable! And fit is perfect." —Candice

    Get them from Amazon for $44.82+ (available in sizes 6–15 and four colors).

    4. A pair of popular Allbirds runners made from lightweight and breathable eucalyptus fibers, which means they're just as sustainable as they are comfortable.

    Someone walking outside on steps and kicking heel up in the black sneakers
    Allbirds

    Promising review: "Like walking on marshmallows. Literally the best pair of sneakers ever. I am a nurse, and I am always on my feet. The Allbirds make work so much more enjoyable as well as efficient. Highly recommended!" —Ryan F.

    Get them from Allbirds for $98 (available in sizes 5–11 and 20 colors).

    5. A nonslip athletic sneaker with extra supportive soles for any nurses who walk frequently throughout their shifts.

    Two reviewers wearing the yellow sneakers in front of waterfall
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ordered these in red, and absolutely love them! I am a nurse so I am on my feet a lot, and these shoes are amazing! I wear them to work and the gym and have been awesome for both. I get so many compliments on them and people always asking me where I got them from. I order thousands of dollars a year on Amazon and never leave reviews, but these are definitely worth spreading the word on! You won’t regret buying them!!" —NurseMomma83

    Get them from Amazon for $45.99 (available in sizes 5.5–10.5 and 22 colors).

    6. A pair of slip-on sneakers with lots of arch support and non-slip tread that will have you feeling stylish without toe and heel discomfort.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I very rarely ever leave reviews...but this product needed a review. I am a nurse and am on my feet all day. My shoes were worn out, and I was in need of a new pair. I searched for a new pair but hate that athletic shoes are so speedy especially since I go through a pair about once a year. Then I found these. They were only $33 so even if they didn’t last for six months I wouldn’t be out that much money. So I took a chance.

    They arrived on time and when I looked at them I honestly wasn’t sure if I liked them. Then I lifted them up and it felt like I didn’t have anything in my hand. They are so lightweight I couldn’t believe it. I put them on, and they felt awesome. I have a very wide foot and sometimes have trouble finding a shoe that fits my foot. These are wide enough for me, and I even could have probably gone down a size. They are so comfortable to wear and easy to slip on. My foot pain is gone since I started wearing these shoes two weeks ago.

    I get so many compliments from my patients wondering where I got these shoes from. They look great with scrubs as well as jeans. All in all, I tried to hate them, but I can’t cuz they are just awesome!" —Kathy Fiest

    Get them from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes 5.5–10.5 and 20 colors).

    7. A New Balance sneaker featuring an uber-supportive memory foam sole insert, aka your potential solution to body aches after hours on end at the hospital.

    Reviewer in the white sneakers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am a nurse, I work 12 hours a day on my feet, and these shoes are the most comfortable that I ever had. My feet don't hurt after a shift. I love them." —TC

    Get them from Amazon for $32.70+ (available in sizes 5–12, wide sizes, and 12 colors).

    8. A pair of Brooks running shoes that are a tried and true favorite of the nursing community. I actually just got my first pair and gave them a whirl today, and I can attest to their comfort and unbeatable support.

    Reviewer stepping out of car in the white and black shoe
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these after catching a review from another nurse extolling their virtues, and she was correct! After 10 hard hours on the floor my feet did not hurt or ache. I wear a 9 or 9.5, and I did purchase the 9.5. Fit was perfect and the shoes are very light. I highly recommend these!" —Amazon Customer

    Get them from Amazon for $66.99+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 17 colors).

    9. A tough and durable waterproof walking sneaker ideal for nurses working in settings where they need to protect their feet from bodily fluids.

    model wearing gray waterproof walking sneaker
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These shoes are extremely comfortable, non-slip, durable, and perfect for busy medical professionals who walk 10+ miles on a typical shift. They come with a padded food bed and arch support, so no additional insoles are required. (Typically a must for me.) They are much lighter than regular Dansko clogs and ideal for running to a code or the occasional athleticism/agility required with more behavioral patients. These sneakers are waterproof, but they may not be ideal for situations involving a lot of bodily fluids, due to the suede. Still, shoe covers may prevent any issues. I loooooooove these shoes and highly recommend them to all nurses!" —linda driscoll

    Get them from Amazon for $149.95 (available in sizes 5.5–13, wide fits, and nine colors).

    10. Or a loafer that is made of easy-to-clean material, so if you tend to work with somewhat messy patients, this might be the shoe for you.

    Reviewer wearing the black loafers with blue socks and scrubs
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am a nurse with plantar faciatis. I suffer from heel pain. I have paid a lot of money for a little relief. These are the first pair of shoes I never want to take off. My feet feel best when wearing these shoes. I would not hesitate to recommend them. I usually wear a size 8 and 8.5 is not too big. My feet are a little narrow and these fit fine. The length is fine. My heels are a little narrow so I am comfortable with and without socks. I bought the light grey pair. I came back on to order black and navy, that is how much I like them." —Cybil

    Get them from Amazon for $41.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–9.5 and five colors).

    11. An orthopedic clog reviewers say actually makes a huge difference and helps alleviate the pain! And who doesn't love a shiny shoe, amirite?

    Reviewer in the shiny black clogs
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are the best shoes I've tried for my plantar fasciitis. I'm a med-surg nurse working 12-hour days and have developed really bad plantar fasciitis over the last couple of years. I've tried probably half a dozen different shoe brands, and these are the only ones to make a difference. They're super ugly in the plain black, but I couldn't care less because my feet don't have stabbing pain the next day. I used to wake up and have stabbing/tenderness in my right foot and stretching helped but these shoes have made a significant difference. I highly recommend them to those with PF, and all my coworkers; they have so much cushion in the thick soles and feel like you're stepping in clouds. I also bought the sandals and wear those outside of work." —tyler

    Get them from Amazon for $79.95+ (available in women's sizes 6–16/men's sizes 4–14 and five colors).

    12. A pair of Gales "Frontline Nurse" shoes, made specifically for healthcare workers, that are waterproof, slip-resistant, super supportive, *and* antimicrobial! What CAN'T these shoes do??

    Three images of blue, purple, and white shoes
    Gales

    Promising review: "I LOVE these shoes. It feels like walking on clouds. I love them. They are incredibly comfortable. Gales are by far my favorite. I’m a RN. I work 12+ hour shifts. My feet don’t hurt when I wear these bad boys! I love them so much a few days after I received my first pair, I ordered a second pair." —Brynna Porch

    Get them from Gales for $89.95 (available in sizes 5–17 and eight colors) or from Amazon for $89.95 (available in sizes 6–17 and seven colors).

    13. A pair of Dr. Scholl's sneakers that are comfortable enough to wear in the hospital but also cute enough to wear every day out and about!

    The pair of shoes in white
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ordered these after reading an article about how they went viral on TikTok, because as a nurse working 12 hour shifts, I am constantly on the lookout for comfortable shoes. Most of the time I find they are perfectly comfortable for regular wear but not for work. Not these!! These stood up to the 12 hour 8,000+ step shift and were comfortable all night. " —Heather

    Get them from Amazon for $70+ (available in sizes 5–13 and 14 colors).

    14. A pair of lightweight memory foam shoes you can definitely wear on the job, but would also make great gym shoes because of the flat soles and excellent arch support.

    A customer wearing the shoes in grey
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm a nurse, got these to wear to work. Very comfortable and lightweight. They honestly feel like a supportive sock. Got them in the middle of a stretch of days where my old shoes were killing my feet and my feet hurt less halfway [than] though the night than they did at the start of my shift. Will probably buy another color to wear in real life." —Jonathan W. 

    Get them at Amazon for $45.98+ (available in sizes 5.5–11.5 and 28 colors).

    15. Or a New Balance Cross Trainer that one reviewer called the "literal love of my life." These will help your feet not ache after a 12+ hour shift and earn you tons of compliments!

    A customer wearing the shoe in white and bluie
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am a nursing student and have a job at the hospital in which I am wearing these shoes for 12+ hours a day. I have tried out other shoes but these ones were so comfortable and help my feet not hurt at the end of the day. Plus everyone always comments on how cute they are and I agree." —Vivas98

    Get them from Amazon for $40.38+ (available in sizes 5–12 with wide and narrow options and three colors).

    16. A pair of air cushion tennis shoes with ample arch support to alleviate any knee, lower back, or foot pain you might experience after a long shift on your feet for hours on end.

    A customer wearing the shoes in blue
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Shoes are very comfortable. I've noticed my legs don't hurt me now like before. And I am pleased with these shoes and hope they will also help my back too since I'm a nurse and on my feet a lot." —Judy C. Miller

    Get them from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes 5.5–11 and 19 colors).

    17. A pair of Asics sneakers featuring gel technology in the soles that provide comfy cushioning while you're walking from room to room checking on all your patients.

    The sneakers in grey
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am on my feet for at least 10 hours a day as a nurse and these shoes are awesome. My feet are flat and these are so comfortable." —Ravin

    Get them from Amazon for $49.95+ (available in sizes 5.5–12 with wide options and 12 colors).

    18. And finally, stretchy slip-on sneakers that are easy to throw on quickly if you're on call for emergency medicine and need to get out the door in a hurry.

    Reviewer in green sneaker
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am IN LOVE with these shoes! I’m a veterinary nurse and am on my feet for 9+ hours a day, and these shoes are so comfy and supportive throughout the entirety of my shift. I bought a pair of New Balances for almost $80 right before I found these guys and they’re not even as comfortable as these shoes! I HIGHLY recommend these unbelievably cushioned, stretchy-topped, heavenly shoes!" —Bella R

    Get them from Amazon for $40.99 (available in sizes 5–13, wide sizes, and 22 colors).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.